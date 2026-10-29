Base.com Recognized in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Product Information Management Solutions

Commerce operations platform helps global brands take product content to 500+ channels and every market they sell in

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Base, the central operating system that helps over 35,000 ecommerce brands manage and syndicate product content across channels worldwide, has been recognized in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Product Information Management Solutions.

For global brands, product content has become the storefront. Every product page, marketplace listing and retail feed shapes whether a customer buys, and enterprise brands selling direct-to-consumer and across dozens of marketplaces must get accurate, localized content to all of them at once.

When it comes to catalog data and management, Base's product design rests on a simple principle: a PIM built only to structure product data quickly becomes an expensive layer. A PIM needs a purpose. Base was built for what comes next: getting product content from a single source to every marketplace, retailer and DTC storefront a brand sells through, across regions and languages.

"We're proud to be included in this Magic Quadrant alongside long-established PIM vendors," said Fernando Kondayen, Chief Growth Officer at Base. "We believe our position reflects a clear choice about where we focus. Enterprise brands told us their hardest problem isn't storing product data, it's getting that content live and correct on hundreds of channels in dozens of markets at once. That's the problem we've built Base's PIM to solve."

That focus is backed by one of the broadest ecosystems in ecommerce. Base connects to more than 2,000 integrations across marketplaces, carriers, ERPs and other business systems, and goes beyond PIM with end-to-end systems for listings, orders, inventory and fulfillment. Brands and retailers can consolidate their stack, and operators can run their entire business from one place. In Base's view, inclusion among the 16 vendors evaluated in this Magic Quadrant sets it apart from more traditional companies focused on channel integration alone.

"We believe being recognized in this Magic Quadrant reflects the work our team and our customers have put into solving one of the hardest problems in global commerce: getting the right product content to every channel, fast," said Marek Kosnik, Chief Executive Officer at Base. "Enterprise brands don't need more product data. They need a faster path from that data to every market they sell in, and the agility to keep iterating on that data and on how their products show up to consumers on every channel. That's what we've built."

For brands whose growth depends on channel reach and speed to market, the right platform is the one that turns product data into live, high-performing listings. Many Base customers run it alongside the systems they already use, as the layer that gets their content to market.

Today, Base's AI capabilities include bulk generation of product names, descriptions, parameters and channel-specific copy; AI category mapping that matches products to each channel's taxonomy; channel media management; and an MCP server that lets enterprise teams connect Base to their own AI tools. New languages are added through configuration, so brands can localize for every market they enter.

Base backs its platform with dedicated customer success, comprehensive implementation support, robust SLAs, and sales and technical support across all regions.

To learn more about Base's recognition and see the platform in action, visit this blog or book an enterprise discovery meeting here.

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Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Product Information Management Solutions, Jason Daigler, Greg Carlucci, Nicholas Mortensen, 12 October 2026.

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About Base.com

Base is the unified ecommerce operations platform for brands and retailers that sell across channels. Trusted by global enterprises like L'Oréal, Samsung, Decathlon, Sherwin-Williams, Lindt, and Kawasaki, more than 35,000 companies worldwide use Base to manage product listings, sync inventory, and manage orders, returns and fulfillment in one place. With more than 2,000 integrations across marketplaces, storefronts, carriers and business systems, Base helps commerce teams streamline workflows, reduce manual work, expand into new channels and manage operations with real-time visibility. For more information, visit www.base.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Elizabeth Azide, e.azide@base.com

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