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DE

WKN: A0XFSF | ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0 | Ticker-Symbol: DMRE
Xetra
29.10.26 | 11:51
0,246 Euro
+13,89 % +0,030
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2020,25212:16
0,1950,25411:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2026 12:10 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

29. Oct 2026 / 11:58 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report type: Quarterly report and quarterly/interim statement

Date of disclosure: 05.11.2026

  • Language: German
    Address: https://www.demire.ag/publikationen/
  • Language: English
    Address: https://www.demire.ag/en/publications/

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
63225 Langen
Germany
Internet https://www.demire.ag

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.