

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $272.465 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $130.239 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $546.147 million from $535.861 million last year.



Kimco Realty Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $272.465 Mln. vs. $130.239 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $546.147 Mln vs. $535.861 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.07 To $ 1.09



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