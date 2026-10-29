ARABIAN ALESAAR: The Region's Most Anticipated Mega-Project: Al Shubaily Grand Mall Announces Phased Soft Opening

Al Shubaily Grand Mall Announces Phased Soft Opening

ALKHOBAR, SA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Eng. Saud bin Khalid Al Shubaily, Chief Executive Officer of Arabian AlEsaar, has announced the phased soft opening of Al Shubaily Grand Mall in Al Khobar, commencing on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 4:00 PM. The date of the mall's official grand opening celebration, planned for 2027 and set to be the largest of its kind in the region, will be announced at a later stage.

This milestone reflects the company's continued commitment to developing integrated retail and entertainment destinations while further strengthening Al Khobar's and the Eastern Province's position as leading shopping and leisure destinations. By bringing together renowned brands, diverse dining options, and entertainment experiences, the development aims to elevate shopping mall standards and meet the evolving expectations of visitors.

Distinguished by its exceptional scale and diverse offerings, the project features an extensive selection of local and international brands, complemented by a wide variety of restaurants, cafés, and entertainment attractions. Designed to appeal to visitors of all ages and interests, the mall reflects changing consumer preferences and the growing demand for integrated shopping and leisure experiences.

Al Shubaily Grand Mall brings together shopping, dining, and entertainment under one roof, featuring cinemas, go-kart racing tracks, children's play areas, and arcade games. Among its key attractions is The Valley, a distinctive dining destination featuring a selection of international restaurants in a unique and inviting atmosphere.

The mall also features De L'Avenue, a dedicated fashion and luxury retail destination showcasing prestigious international brands, including several making their debut in the region. Another highlight is The Promenade, a waterfront-facing destination offering scenic views and a distinctive visitor experience. Together, these zones create a comprehensive lifestyle destination that seamlessly combines shopping, entertainment, and dining.

The development aligns with Arabian AlEsaar's strategic vision to deliver landmark projects that enhance the quality of retail and entertainment destinations and raise shopping mall standards across the region. Through a diverse range of experiences, the company seeks to meet visitors' needs while providing retail brands with an attractive environment for growth and opportunities to reach broader customer segments.

During the soft opening phase, stores and facilities will open progressively, with the official grand opening scheduled for 2027. Further details regarding the official opening date will be announced in due course.

Contact Information:

Arabian Alesaar Company

info@arabian-alesaar.com

+966 9200 35731

https://www.arabian-alesaar.com/

SOURCE: ARABIAN ALESAAR

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/the-regions-most-anticipated-mega-project-al-shubaily-grand-mall-announces-phased-soft-op-1221175