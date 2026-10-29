

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) reported earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $362.3 million, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $374.9 million, or $2.82 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Vulcan Materials Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.83 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.7% to $2.184 billion from $2.291 billion last year.



Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $362.3 Mln. vs. $374.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.80 vs. $2.82 last year. -Revenue: $2.184 Bln vs. $2.291 Bln last year.



Adjusted eps are continuing operations



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