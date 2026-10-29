eClerx Services Ltd (NSE: ECLERX; BSE code 532927), a global leader in AI-powered analytics, digital operations, automation, and business process management, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The company delivered a strong performance in Q2 FY2026-27, supported by disciplined execution, continued client demand and momentum across its AI-led services portfolio.

Consolidated financial highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2026

Total revenue for Q2 FY2026-27 increased to INR 1,212.6 crore, registering a 17.1% Y-o-Y growth over INR 1,035.2 crore reported in Q2 FY2025-26.

In U.S. dollar terms, operating revenue stood at USD 127.7 million, reflecting 10.6% Y-o-Y growth over USD 115.5 million reported in Q2 FY2025-26.

On the profitability front, operating EBITDA rose to INR 283.9 crore in Q2 FY2026-27, marking a 6% growth over INR 267.9 crore reported in Q2 FY2025-26.

Net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 stood at INR 180.4 crore, reflecting 9.8% sequential growth.

On a half-yearly basis, total revenue increased 20.3% to INR 2,382.9 crore, while Net Profit increased 6.1% to INR 344.7 crore.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY2026-27 increased to INR 19.63, up from INR 19.50 in Q2 FY2025-26, representing a 0.7% Y-o-Y growth.

Total delivery headcount increased to 23,151 in Q2 FY2026-27, an increase of 8.7% Y-o-Y.

Commenting on the company's Q2 FY2026-27 performance, Kapil Jain, Managing Director and Group CEO, eClerx, said, "This is our 13th consecutive quarter of sequential topline growth. Our Q2 performance reflects the strength of our business model, the trust our clients place in us and the commitment of our teams to delivering meaningful business outcomes. As enterprises accelerate their AI journeys, we see opportunities to combine our domain expertise, technology capabilities and operational excellence to help clients transform complex processes and unlock value. We remain focused on deepening client relationships, expanding our capabilities and investing in our people and innovation to build on this momentum and drive sustainable growth."

Key developments, initiatives and recognitions

Hosted Investor Day 2026 in Mumbai on September 2, bringing together investors and analysts to discuss eClerx's growth strategy, AI capabilities and future priorities.

Joined the Claude Partner Network, strengthening its ability to help clients apply Claude to business use cases and scale AI adoption.

Won two NASSCOM BPM Excellence Awards 2026 for customer experience transformation and future-ready talent development.

Received the Mahatma Award for CSR Excellence 2026 for its eClerx CSR-SAMPARC project, which has impacted over 27,000 lives across tribal and rural communities in Pune district, Maharashtra, through initiatives in education, employability and livelihoods.

Earned Great Place To Work Certification in India, reflecting its people-centric culture and commitment to building an inclusive, future-ready workforce.

About eClerx

eClerx provides AI-powered analytics, digital operations services, automation, and business process management to help clients unlock growth and drive business outcomes. eClerx partners with Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, telecom, media entertainment, luxury, retail fashion, and manufacturing. A publicly listed company, eClerx operates across 17 countries with over 23,300 employees, serving clients globally across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Disclaimer: Certain statements made in this release concerning our future growth prospects may be interpreted as forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in such forward looking statements. Investors are requested to use their discretion in relying on them. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time.

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Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Srinivasan Nadadhur

CFO, eClerx

srinivasan.nadadhur@eclerx.com

Prachi Rungta/Mahima Banura

Adfactors PR

Prachi.rungta@adfactors.com/Mahima.banura@adfactors.com

9874153543/8981385956