From Fear to Fun: Halloween returns to PortAventura World with experiences for all audiences

TARRAGONA, Spain, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Each autumn for the past 27 years, PortAventura World has been transformed to welcome one of the most awaited moments of the year: the Halloween season. One of Europe's leading theme park resorts, located just an hour from Barcelona on the Costa Dorada, an area with a privileged sunny climate, offers a full programme of experiences for families and the bravest ones.

This Halloween introduces new experiences for the whole family, featuring street characters who animate the streets of PortAventura Park, a show in the Long Branch Saloon and Makamanu Halloween, a fun activity for little ones set in Makamanu Jungle, the park's brand-new family experience this year.

The resort offers experiences for different types of audiences and levels of intensity, especially for families and younger visitors. Highlights include Truco o Trato, a family-friendly Halloween walk-through, family shows such as Halloween Factory and Halloween Parade, among many other shows, attractions and experiences throughout the resort.

And for those who dare, the headline attraction is El Carnicero de Penitence, a brand-new walk-through horror attraction. This experience tells the story of a respected butcher in the town of Penitence whose neighbours begin to disappear mysteriously. The Sheriff asks visitors for help to find out what is happening, following a route across different spaces inspired by a second half of the 19th century butcher's business in the Far West. The suspense increases throughout the route until discovering the secret the butcher has kept hidden for years.

With this addition, PortAventura Park now offers thrill-seekers five walk-through horror attractions, each with its own theme and setting.

After an adrenaline-filled day of attractions and Halloween experiences, visitors can recharge at the park's restaurants, which serve dishes inspired by autumn flavours and the spooky season, enriching the experience. The experience continues beyond PortAventura Park at Ferrari Land, where speed, family experiences and excitement take centre stage. To complete the adventure, guests can stay at one of PortAventura World's themed hotels or the nearby Ponient Hotels in Costa Dorada, combining comfort with the resort's unique atmosphere for an unforgettable Halloween autumn break.

PortAventura World is the perfect getaway for families and thrill-seekers alike, just a short flight from the UK and Ireland.

About PortAventura World

PortAventura World Parks & Resort is one of the largest family holiday and leisure destinations in Europe. Throughout its 30-year history, it has received more than 100 million visits. With a privileged location close to Barcelona, the resort operates 5 4-star themed hotels and 1 5-star hotel (PortAventura Hotels), and has 4 hotels under management offsite, totalling more than 3,300 rooms (Ponient Hotels), as well as a convention centre (PortAventura Convention Centre) with capacity for up to 6,000 people. PortAventura World Parks & Resort also has three parks: PortAventura Park, Ferrari Land, the only park of its kind in Europe, and a water park that is a leader in Europe, with a range of world-class attractions. In November 2022, the resort was certified as a B Corp company, a recognition of the company's work in terms of sustainability, social responsibility and good governance.

Press contacts

Salva Marsal

salva.marsal@portaventura.es | Tel. +34 977 779 107 / +34 683 353 838

Ivan Sánchez

ivan.sanchez@portaventura.es | Tel. +34 977 779 000 / +34 636 929 523

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