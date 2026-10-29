

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $197.46 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $185.64 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Tradeweb Markets Inc reported adjusted earnings of $238.84 million or $1.02 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.9% to $584.55 million from $508.60 million last year.



Tradeweb Markets Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $197.46 Mln. vs. $185.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue: $584.55 Mln vs. $508.60 Mln last year.



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