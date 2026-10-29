

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) announced earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $60.41 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $122.38 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Builders FirstSource, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $162.2 million or $1.51 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.2% to $3.854 billion from $3.941 billion last year.



Builders FirstSource, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $60.41 Mln. vs. $122.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $3.854 Bln vs. $3.941 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 14.2 B To $ 14.6 B



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