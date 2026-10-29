NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enhanced Group Inc. (NYSE: ENHA) ("Enhanced" or the "Company") today announced that its previously announced 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its Class A and Class B common stock (the "Reverse Stock Split") has gone effective.Enhanced's Class A common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens today, October 29, 2026, under the existing ticker symbol "ENHA." The Class A common stock will trade under a new CUSIP number, 29333R206.As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every ten shares of Class A common stock and every ten shares of Class B common stock (which carry voting rights only and have no economic interest in the Company) outstanding were combined into one share of the applicable class. No fractional shares were issued; any fractional share that would have otherwise resulted was rounded up to the nearest whole share. The Reverse Stock Split did not change any shareholder's percentage economic ownership or relative voting power in the Company, other than through the rounding of fractional shares. Immediately following the Reverse Stock Split, the Company had approximately 13,681,637 shares of Class A common stock and approximately 25,883,794 shares of voting-only Class B common stock issued and outstanding.Shareholders who hold their shares in book-entry form or through a bank, broker or other nominee do not need to take any action; their holdings will be automatically adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split.About Enhanced Group, Inc.Enhanced (NYSE: ENHA) is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and consumers access to products that optimize health, performance, and recovery. Its Live Enhanced platform provides consumers with clinician-guided protocols, supplements, and personalized health and longevity offerings. For more information, visit www.enhanced.com.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the potential benefits and effects of the Reverse Stock Split. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.ContactsInvestor Contactinvestors@enhanced.comMedia Contactmedia@enhanced.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261029307236/en/