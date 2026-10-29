Western Australia is consulting on a draft technical standard that would class plug-in solar and battery systems as ordinary electrical appliances, opening them up to renters and apartment dwellers. In an Australian first, Western Australia is on the path to legalizing plug-in solar panels and batteries based on German standards. The systems plug into a household wall outlet, offering clean energy for homes and apartments unable to benefit from rooftop solar installations, and can be moved when a resident changes address. Western Australian Energy and Decarbonisation Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson ...

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