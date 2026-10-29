Digital Science acquires Jenni AI, connecting 8 million students and researchers to the published research record

More than 8 million students and researchers in 189 countries trust Jenni AI to turn great ideas into great work, from finding and understanding sources to drafting and checking citations

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Jenni AI is built around the demands of research, combining an intuitive generative AI experience with source discovery, reference libraries, verifiable citations and academic writing

The acquisition brings Jenni AI's AI-native experience and adoption together with Digital Science's research data, tools and infrastructure, extending its ability to support researchers from their first ideas through to advanced, data-heavy research

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Science, the technology company providing research data, tools and infrastructure that researchers rely on, today announces that it has acquired Jenni AI, an AI-native platform trusted by more than 8 million students and researchers in 189 countries.

The acquisition will connect Jenni AI to Digital Science's research data, starting with Dimensions - Digital Science's database of 171 million research publications - so that the sources Jenni AI users find and cite are grounded in the published research record.

Jenni AI is designed to help students and researchers get from a first idea to a finished piece of work, with an experience that feels as intuitive as a general-purpose AI tool but is built for the demands of academic research. Users can upload papers or import their reference libraries, explore and make sense of their chosen sources, draft and refine their writing, and check citations against the original material. That matters because general-purpose AI tools can generate references that don't exist, making it harder to show where a researcher's own work begins and ends.

A September 2026 Oxford University Press survey of more than 2,600 researchers found that 74% are unsure which uses of AI they should disclose, and 48% say they haven't fully disclosed their use. The acquisition brings Jenni AI's intuitive, AI-powered research and writing experience together with Digital Science's research data, tools and infrastructure. Over the coming months, Jenni AI will further enhance its capabilities by incorporating Digital Science's extensive research data, starting with Dimensions' 171-million-publication database and leveraging its full-text search capabilities to help researchers discover, understand, and cite scholarly literature more effectively.

Stephen Leicht, CEO of Digital Science, said: "Researchers already use AI as a matter of routine. What they can't get from a general-purpose tool is a citation that has been checked against the actual paper. Jenni AI has built an experience millions of students and researchers choose, often from the very beginning of their careers. Inside Digital Science, every source it suggests can be verified against Dimensions and its 171 million publications, and that stays true as their work grows from a first thesis chapter to a funded lab. We're glad to have David, Marc, Shailesh and the team with us."

Jenni AI joins Overleaf, Papers AI and ReadCube in Digital Science's portfolio of research tools. Overleaf is the leading platform for collaborative LaTeX writing, ReadCube provides AI-powered reference management, and Papers AI brings data, analysis and writing together.

With Jenni AI, Digital Science expands its support for researchers across their entire research journey, from the first spark of an idea through to data-heavy research and publication. It also strengthens Digital Science's direct relationships with PhD and master's students at the start of their careers, supporting them as their research grows.

David Park, CEO of Jenni AI, said: "We started Jenni with the belief that the future is written with AI, not by AI. We built Jenni to empower researchers to explore their curiosity and publish great work. By joining Digital Science, we're taking a major step toward a future where every researcher has access to the knowledge, tools, and confidence to push the boundaries of human discovery."

Jenni AI will continue as a standalone product under its own name, with the same team, pricing and subscription plans.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, governments, funders, industry, and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands - Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, Overleaf, Papers AI, ReadCube, Symplectic, and Writefull - we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all.

For more information, please visit www.digital-science.com

About Jenni AI

Jenni AI is an AI research and writing assistant built for academic work. More than 8 million students and researchers in 189 countries use Jenni AI to find and understand sources, develop their ideas, draft and refine their writing and check citations against the original material. Founded by David Park and Henry Mao in 2020, Jenni AI was acquired by Digital Science in October 2026.

For more information, please visit www.jenni.ai

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