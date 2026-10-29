Aehr Test Systems Appoints Former Meta Infrastructure Executive Vijay Rao to Board of Directors

Appointment Adds Hyperscale AI Infrastructure Expertise as Aehr Expands in Semiconductor Test and Burn-In Markets

FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a leading provider of test and burn-in solutions for semiconductor devices used in artificial intelligence (AI), silicon photonics, data center, automotive, and industrial applications, today announced the appointment of Vijay Rao to its Board of Directors, effective October 28, 2026.

Rao brings 30 years of technology industry experience, including more than 13 years at Meta, where he most recently served as Vice President of Infrastructure. His experience spans infrastructure strategy, AI computing, and semiconductor technologies in hyperscale, enterprise, and startup environments.

"Vijay brings deep expertise in infrastructure requirements of hyperscale data centers, including the integration of AI accelerators, high-performance memory, and optical networking," said Gayn Erickson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aehr Test Systems. "He understands firsthand how semiconductor quality and reliability affect system performance and availability at scale. His perspective will be valuable as we advance our wafer-level and package-level test and burn-in solutions and expand our presence in AI and data center applications."

Rhea Posedel, Chairman of Aehr's Board of Directors, commented, "Vijay adds valuable insight into the evolving requirements of hyperscale infrastructure operators and the semiconductor technologies supporting them. His combination of technical expertise and strategic experience will strengthen our Board as we guide Aehr's long-term growth."

"Deploying AI infrastructure at scale brings semiconductor performance and reliability into sharp focus," said Rao. "Aehr's capabilities in wafer-level and package-level test and burn-in address important challenges in semiconductor qualification and production. I look forward to working with the Board and management team as the company builds on these capabilities and pursues its growth opportunities."

About Vijay Rao

Vijay Rao is a senior technology executive with 30 years of experience leading innovation and strategy across infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and semiconductor technologies in hyperscale, enterprise, and startup environments. He most recently served as Vice President of Infrastructure at Meta, where he was responsible for shaping the strategy and evolution of the technology infrastructure supporting the company's global operations. During his more than 13 years at Meta, he held senior leadership roles spanning long-term technology strategy and execution, partnering across the industry to drive scalable, high-performance infrastructure and advance the company's technology capabilities. Previously, he held leadership positions at AMD. He holds a master's degree in Computer Engineering from Purdue University.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer-level, singulated die, and package-level form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security requirements for semiconductors used in applications including electric vehicles, renewable energy, advanced artificial intelligence processors, computing, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage are driving additional test requirements and new opportunities for Aehr's products and solutions. Aehr's products include the FOX-P family of wafer-level test and burn-in systems, FOX WaferPak Contactors, FOX DiePak Carriers, and its high-power Sonoma family of package-level test and burn-in solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing processors. Together, these platforms position Aehr as a provider of semiconductor reliability and test solutions spanning engineering qualification through high-volume production. For more information, please visit www.aehr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding Aehr's growth opportunities, the future development of AI infrastructure, and the potential contributions of its Board of Directors. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Additional information regarding these risks is included in Aehr's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Aehr undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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Contacts:

Aehr Test Systems

Chris Siu

Chief Financial Officer

csiu@aehr.com PondelWilkinson, Inc.

Todd Kehrli

Analyst/Investor Contact

tkehrli@pondel.com

SOURCE: Aehr Test Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/aehr-test-systems-appoints-former-meta-infrastructure-executive-vijay-1243485