SCS Global Services: Webinar: From Water Risk to Financial Exposure: A Colorado River Basin Case Study

COMPLIMENTARY WEBINAR

From Water Risk to Financial Exposure: A Colorado River Basin Case Study

November 12, 2026

12:00 PM ET | 9:00 AM PT

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NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Water risk is increasingly becoming a financial risk, yet translating physical water conditions into portfolio-level financial exposure remains a challenge for banks, asset managers, and investors.

This webinar will use the Colorado River Basin as a case study to demonstrate how the Water Scopes 1-3 framework can move beyond water disclosure and risk mapping to support actionable financial decision-making. The session will map disclosed real estate exposure across the basin against current water shortage conditions, then trace those physical risks through the value chain to understand their implications for individual assets and portfolios.

The analysis will explore how water-related exposure can translate into refinancing risk, insurance cost pass-through, and cap-rate sensitivity, illustrating how water dependencies, risks, impacts, and opportunities can inform credit and investment decisions. Rather than treating water data as a standalone disclosure exercise, the session will demonstrate how common boundaries, including value-chain mapping can provide a practical framework for financial institutions to identify, assess, and act on water-related risk.

Speakers

William Sarni | Earth Finance

William Sarni will bring a sustainable finance perspective to the discussion, exploring the connection between water risk and financial decision-making.

Rhea Bhansali | Caelra Capital

Rhea Bhansali will contribute an investment perspective to the discussion on translating physical water conditions into actionable financial insights.

Lauren Enright | SCS Global Services

Lauren Enright will join the discussion representing SCS Global Services and share perspectives on applying the Water Scopes framework to better understand and evaluate water-related risks.

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Find more stories and multimedia from SCS Global Services at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/webinar-from-water-risk-to-financial-exposure-a-colorado-river-b-1243525