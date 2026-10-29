Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQB: PKKFF) (FSE: P0T) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced that over 50 bookkeeping partners, collectively servicing over 6,500 business clients, are now referring and helping to register their clients on the Cubeler Business Hub.

The Company was able to reach the milestone thanks to the addition of eleven new bookkeepers to its partnership program thus far during the month of October. This marks a noticeable increase in the rate of new monthly partnerships for the Company, which Tenet attributes to the recent addition of an experienced regional sales manager and the Company's sponsorship role in Ignite 2026, where it was able to premier its BKeeper platform offering for accounting and bookkeeping firms (https://bkeeper.cubeler.com). The Ignite 2026 sponsorship and the Company's upcoming participation in the 2026 edition of Accountex Canada (https://accountex.ca) are part of a concerted effort by Tenet to increasingly build awareness among the Canadian accounting and bookkeeping community. Tenet is also planning a campaign with the Certified Professional Bookkeepers of Canada (CPB Canada) to promote Tenet's offerings to CPB Canada's more than 2,500 bookkeeping professional members as Tenet continues to forge ties with the gatekeepers of the SME data from which the Company's first economic intelligence product offerings will be comprised.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or by leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

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Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release are available in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Tenet's Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are urged to carefully consider these risks and uncertainties and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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