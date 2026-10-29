Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Gold Hart Copper Corp. (TSXV: HART), the largest independent land owner surrounding majors in the Vicuna District of Chile, is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Omni King Edward Hotel, Toronto on October 28 & 29, 2026, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

Jonathan A. Warner, P.Geo (Co-Founder & EVP), will be presenting on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 10:00am Eastern Standard Time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2026/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Gold Hart Copper Corp.

HART | Gold Hart Copper is the largest independent land owner surrounding majors in the Vicuna District of Chile. Mr. Jonathan A. Warner, P.Geo - Co-Founder & EVP - will be presenting today (Thursday October 29, 2026) at 10:00am EST at the Omni King Edward (Kensington Room).

The Company has updated the Investor Section of its website to include a copy of the corporate powerpoint being presented under "Comprehensive Presentation" via this link:

https://www.goldhartcopper.com/investors/

HART 4 DIFFERENTIATORS:

(1) Team: Renowned Team, Massive Discoveries, Multiple Billion-Dollar Exits, Fully Invested.

(2) Massive Portfolio of Assets: Large Portfolio of 10 Properties Surrounding Majors in Chile.

(3) Structure: Properties Controlled 100%. No Royalties Whatsoever. No Debt. $25M+ in Cash.

(4) Actively Exploring: HART Advances Our Own Assets. Exploration & Drilling at Lowest Cost.



