Historical Estimate, Exploration Target & Years of Historic Production

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - Gold Hart Copper Corp. (TSXV: HART) (the "Company", "Gold Hart" or "HART") is pleased to report that it has completed its acquisition of the Copioso asset, a former copper-gold mine, expanding the Gold Hart Copper portfolio of prime properties in Chile.

Specifically, Gold Hart's application ("pedimento"), previously announced on May 20, 2026 (with updates on July 2, August 24 and October 1, 2026), the court-supervised process for the constitution of an exploration mining concession (the "Application") on a historic gold-copper-silver asset and former mine, has been successfully completed, and the Company has now taken control of the Copioso asset. The Application, or "pedimento", has now been published in Chile's Boletín Oficial de Minería, and is therefore a part of the public record. The Copioso asset was historically considered a copper mine with significant gold in addition to some silver credits.

Historical Estimate and Exploration Target

The Property is the subject of a historical estimate, and of an exploration target based on an earlier historical estimate (please refer to "Important Notes Regarding the Historical Estimate and Exploration Target" below):

Exploration target (based on Piderit, C., Mining Engineer - 2007): 30 to 81 million tonnes grading 0.34% to 1.74% copper, 0.43 to 1.37 g/t gold and 7.63 to 20.72 g/t silver (approximately 0.85% to 3.29% CuEq, or 0.97 to 3.77 g/t AuEq, based on analogue recoveries; see "Metal equivalents" below); the upper ends of the tonnage and grade ranges should not be combined

The potential quantity and grade of the exploration target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Historical estimate - Hurtado, Á. (Mining Engineer) - 2010 (restated 2014): 45,800,000 t at 1.14% copper (7,300,000 t of oxide at 1.25% soluble copper and 38,500,000 t of sulphide at 1.12% insoluble copper), with an assumed 0.75 g/t gold in the sulphide material only; no silver was estimated

A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Gold Hart VP Rodrigo Diaz commented, "This marks a monumental day in the history of Gold Hart, as we have successfully managed to add the Copioso asset to our portfolio of prime properties in Chile. Multiple copper mantos outcrop along several kilometres of strike at Copioso and have been mined in the past. In 2007 alone, Copioso delivered 13,226 tonnes of ore averaging 1.46% copper to ENAMI, containing approximately 427,000 pounds of copper. Copioso is the subject of a historical estimate and an exploration target that point to its potential; however, we are not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource, and the exploration target is conceptual in nature. There is a great deal of work to do in order to better understand this asset and comprehend its true potential, and we have already mobilized a team of geologists to undertake the commencement of this exploration and development. We have already begun pre-drilling work with the clear objective of readying the asset for the mobilization of drill rigs to Copioso as soon as possible."

HART - 4 Strategic Roll-Ups Totaling 11 Assets - Owned Outright Around Majors

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Historic Production & Mining Permits

Before 2005 (Shaw, 2008): Artisanal underground mining at 21 small mines along a strike of more than 7 km across the previous owner's 2008 claim package, including old workings at Mine I. The Company's land position covers the core of that claim package. There are no tabulated records for exact numbers.

Late 2005 onward (Shaw, 2008): The owner was reportedly mining copper oxides and sending all of it to ENAMI.

2007 (Shaw, 2008): Owner mined 13,226 t of oxide ore at 1.46% Cu, containing 193.7 t of copper, delivered to ENAMI Copiapó in 33 batches from January to November (none in July). ENAMI paid US$643,550.

2014 (Hurtado, 2014): The North Mine and South Mine are described as "exploited mechanically", with no tonnages.

2018 (Shaw, 2018): Author noted that one mine was "in operation", with adits being prepared for sulphide extraction. No tonnages are given.

Permits (Carrizo, 2023; Sernageomin approval, 2024 / Astudillo, 2022; Sernageomin approval, 2022): The X-XII open-pit permit (4,950 t/month over 3 years) and the III underground plan (3,136 t/month over 3 years) are the most recently approved mining permits.

Copioso - Copper-Gold-Silver Former Mine - Historic Estimate & Exploration Target

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Exploration Target - based on Piderit, C. (Mining Engineer) - 2007 Copper

Equivalent Gold

Equivalent Basis (Piderit block) Tonnes Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t CuEq Grade AuEq Grade 7.1 ha core (highest grade) 30,261,161 1.74 1.37 20.72 3.29% 3.77 g/t 92.9 ha block (lowest grade) 50,723,943 0.34 0.43 7.63 0.85% 0.97 g/t 7.1 + 92.9 ha combined (highest tonnage) 80,985,104 0.86 0.78 12.53 1.76% 2.01 g/t Exploration target (range) 30,000,000 - 81,000,000 0.34 - 1.74 0.43 - 1.37 7.63 - 20.72 0.85% - 3.29% 0.97 - 3.77 g/t

Historical Estimate - Hurtado, Á. (Mining Engineer) - 2010 (restated 2014) Material Tonnes Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Oxide (soluble Cu) 7,300,000 1.25 - - Sulphide (insoluble Cu) 38,500,000 1.12 0.75* - Combined total 45,800,000 1.14 0.63* -

*Gold is an assumed midpoint of a 0.5-1.0 g/t range (0.75 g/t), applied to the sulphide material only; 0.63 g/t is that gold averaged over the combined tonnage. Hurtado did not estimate silver. See "Important Notes Regarding the Historical Estimate and Exploration Target" below.

Important Notes Regarding the Historical Estimate and Exploration Target

The Copioso property (the "Property") covers an area of interest in a historic mining district that was mined intermittently in the past.

Historical estimate. The historical estimate was prepared by Álvaro Hurtado Guerrero, Ing. Civil de Minas (IIMCH 937), in a valuation report on the Property dated July 2014, and was first presented in his potential assessment report on the Property dated December 2010. The reports were prepared for the Property's then-owner in connection with a valuation of the Property, before the Company's interest in the Property. The historical estimate is not compliant with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is disclosed in accordance with section 2.4 of NI 43-101.

Key assumptions, parameters and methods: Hurtado assigned tonnages and grades to 17 observation points on outcrops, adits and open-pit workings on seven of the Property's mining concessions. No drilling was carried out. The reports do not state the tonnage factor (density), block dimensions or depth extents, cut-off grade or estimation method. A single 20,000,000 t block at Mine I accounts for approximately 52% of the sulphide tonnage. The gold grade of 0.75 g/t, applied to the sulphide material only, is the midpoint of an assumed 0.5-1.0 g/t range; Hurtado stated that the resources are "potential and are not determined or classified" and that gold "has not been determined". Hurtado did not estimate silver.

Copioso - Gold-Copper-Silver Historic Mine - Multiple Historic Estimates / Targets

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Copioso - Gold-Copper-Silver Historic Mine - Multiple Historic Estimates on Asset

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COPIOSO Former Mine

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Relevance and reliability: The Company considers the historical estimate relevant because it indicates where previous workers interpreted copper mineralisation along the principal mineralised structures of the Property, in an area with documented copper production. Its reliability is limited because it is not supported by drilling, systematic sampling, density data or demonstrated geological continuity. Channel and grab sampling of accessible workings and outcrops in 2008 returned a weighted average of 1.84% Cu and 18.24 g/t Ag but negligible gold (approximately 0.01 g/t Au) (Shaw, 2008; weighted average as calculated by Hurtado, 2014), so the assumed gold grade is not supported by available sampling.

Categories: Hurtado did not use mineral resource or mineral reserve categories. Because the estimate was prepared without drilling, sample density or demonstrated geological continuity, no part of it would meet the requirements of any category under the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves (2014), including Inferred Mineral Resources.

More recent estimates and depletion: The Hurtado estimate (2014) is the most recent estimate known to the Company. It has not been depleted for mining. The only documented production is 13,226 t of oxide ore at 1.46% Cu delivered to ENAMI in 2007 (Shaw, 2008); small-scale mining has been reported since 2005 and exploitation permits were granted in 2022 and 2024, but total historical production is not known.

Work required: To verify the historical estimate or upgrade it to current mineral resources, the Company would need to survey the existing workings; complete systematic sampling with QA/QC and density measurements; drill the mineralised structures (Hurtado proposed 87 diamond drill holes totalling 10,875 m across 17 sectors, to depths of up to 200 m); carry out metallurgical testwork; and have a Qualified Person prepare a mineral resource estimate.

A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The historical estimate should not be relied upon.

Exploration target. The exploration target is based on an earlier estimate by Carlos Piderit S., Ingeniero Civil-Minas, dated July 2007, as reproduced in a geological report on the Property by A. Shaw, Geologist (October 2008, updated 2018) ("Shaw (2008)"). Because that estimate has been accessed from a secondary source, it is not disclosed as a historical estimate under section 2.4 of NI 43-101 and is instead used as the basis of an exploration target.

The potential quantity and grade of the exploration target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Basis of the exploration target: The ranges are taken from Piderit's estimate and have not been modified by the Company. The tonnage range runs from Piderit's estimate for a 7.1 ha core block around the Mine I and Mine XII workings, projected to 150 m below surface (approximately 30 million tonnes), to his estimate for the 7.1 ha and 92.9 ha blocks combined, projected to 150 to 200 m below surface (approximately 81 million tonnes). The grade ranges run from Piderit's lowest-grade block, the 92.9 ha block (0.34% Cu, 0.43 g/t Au and 7.63 g/t Ag), to his highest-grade block, the 7.1 ha core (1.74% Cu, 1.37 g/t Au and 20.72 g/t Ag); the combined blocks average 0.86% Cu, 0.78 g/t Au and 12.53 g/t Ag. The upper ends of the tonnage and grade ranges should not be combined. Piderit's estimate was based on surveying and sampling of the existing mine workings and of the mineralised structures at surface, without drilling; the information available to the Company does not document the density, block dimensions, cut-off grade, estimation method, or the samples on which the grades were based. Piderit's labels of "proven", "indicated" and "inferred" do not correspond to CIM Definition Standards categories. The gold grades are not supported by the 2008 sampling described above, and the exploration target has not been depleted for historical mining.

Metal equivalents: Copper-equivalent ("CuEq") and gold-equivalent ("AuEq") grades are given for the exploration target only, as ranges of grade; they are not given for the historical estimate, and no contained metal or metal equivalent is disclosed. They were calculated by the Company using metal prices of US$6.09/lb Cu, US$4,716/oz Au and US$80.32/oz Ag and metallurgical recoveries of 93% Cu, 72% Au and 83% Ag. No metallurgical testwork has been carried out on the Property; the recoveries are the average process plant recoveries reported for the Candelaria mine, located approximately 25 km from the Property in the same Atacama copper district, for 2005 to 2022 (SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., Technical Report for the Candelaria Copper Mining Complex, Atacama Region, Region III, Chile, February 22, 2023, prepared for Lundin Mining Corporation). Candelaria is a much larger iron oxide-copper-gold operation, and recoveries at the Property may differ materially. CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + [Au (g/t) × 151.62 × 0.72 + Ag (g/t) × 2.582 × 0.83] ÷ [134.26 × 0.93]; AuEq (g/t) = Au (g/t) + [Cu (%) × 134.26 × 0.93 + Ag (g/t) × 2.582 × 0.83] ÷ [151.62 × 0.72], where 134.26 is the value in US$ of 1% Cu in one tonne, and 151.62 and 2.582 are the values in US$ of one gram of Au and Ag, respectively. The gold grades on which the equivalents partly depend are not supported by the 2008 sampling described above.

Terms of Application: Gold Hart Copper acquired the Copioso property and claims via the Chilean government claims and applications processes, specifically through the courts of Copiapó and Tierra Amarilla. Therefore, the costs were only the government mandated fees and those associated with the legal process of completing the property acquisition.

Testing the historical estimate and exploration target: The Company has mobilized a team of geologists to the Property and intends to test both through a survey of the existing workings, systematic sampling with QA/QC and density measurements, metallurgical testwork and drilling. The Company has not yet obtained all historical documentation relating to the Property and will continue to compile and review it.

About Gold Hart Copper

Gold Hart Copper is one of the largest independent land owners surrounding major miners where the famous Maricunga Gold Belt meets the emerging Vicuña Copper Belt in Chile. HART is actively acquiring, exploring and developing its portfolio of gold, copper & silver properties adjacent to the largest gold and copper assets on the continent1.

HART has rolled-up a portfolio of historically significant assets surrounding majors, in some cases personally staked by the very same geologists who made the adjacent mega-discoveries, since the early 1990s. Some of the Gold Hart properties have already undergone a first phase of drilling, with highly encouraging results of gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum. Gold Hart properties are controlled 100% and not subject to any royalties whatsoever, subject to the constitution of pending applications.

HART believes it may be sitting on one of the only fully-preserved untested large-scale gold-copper-silver porphyry targets in the Vicuña District - an asset that was first recognized for its uniquely high grades of gold and copper on surface - and staked by one of the Maricunga-Vicuña district's pioneering geologists2 in 1993. Gold Hart Copper is fully funded for its planned drill campaign.

HART's team of geologists were personally involved in pioneering exploration in the region, leading to some of its greatest gold, copper, and silver deposits, and include the country's former Geological Survey National Deputy Manager Dr. Professor José Frutos. Specifically, senior Gold Hart geologists were personally involved in the Escondida copper discovery, now the largest copper mine in the world4 controlled by Rio Tinto and BHP, as well as Norte Abierto / Cerro Casale, the largest gold-copper discovery in Chile1 acquired by Barrick and Newmont (GoldCorp) with reserves and resources of 50.6-million ounces of gold (0.53g/t), 13.4-billion pounds of copper (0.20%) and 218-million ounces of silver (2.3g/t).

In addition to its large land position in the Vicuña District, Gold Hart recently acquired the Nessa properties just northwest on Chile's Paleocene-Eocene Belt on the famous Domeyko Fault System, which is home to some of Chile's largest gold, copper, and silver assets including Escondida, Chuquicamata and Collahuasi. The Nessa properties host several historic gold and copper artisanal mines with high grades of gold, copper, and silver on surface, with a large alteration and magnetic anomaly extending approximately 6km. Kinross' La Coipa Gold Mine sits just east of Nessa.

Gold Hart Copper also acquired the large Mantocobre copper-gold IOCG property, which sits just south of Capstone's Mantoverde Copper Mine, with numerous areas of historic mining pits and mineralization on surface. Several areas were mined for gold and copper, including one vein up to 145m in length with multiple levels.

Most recently, Gold Hart acquired the Copioso asset, which has been mined since before 2005 and is the subject of a historical estimate and an exploration target for copper, gold and silver. All Gold Hart assets are strategically proximal to its Chilean geological headquarters in Copiapo.

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Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release related to the Copioso property has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jonathan A. Warner, Executive Vice President of Gold Hart Copper and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101. The Qualified Person has not verified the historical data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and production data underlying the historical estimate and the exploration target.

References & Notes:

Norte Abierto is considered the largest undeveloped gold asset in Chile as defined by hosting the largest number of total gold ounces. Numbers sourced directly from property owner's website and public filings. Please refer to the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report on Sedar for information pertaining to Gold Hart Copper's properties including historical exploration at Tolita, including but not limited to, the history of the asset and its original staking, geochemical surveys, trenching surveys, helicopter magnetic surveys, and historical RC drilling. Geophysical survey is summarized in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical report available on Sedar. Such geophysical surveys are not definitive, and the results are still at an early stage of interpretation, with no guarantee of a mineral discovery. Escondida is the largest copper mine globally, as defined by producing the greatest number of copper tonnes per annum. Numbers sourced directly from property owner's website and public filings.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: the ability of exploration results, including drilling, to accurately predict mineralization; errors in geological modelling; insufficient data; equity and debt capital markets; future spot prices of copper, gold and silver; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of mining equipment and positive relations with local communities and groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's listing statement dated March 14, 2025, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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