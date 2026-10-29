Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) (OTCID: RMPMF) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report the remainder of assays from the Company's 2026 drill program and the completion of camp construction at Rottenstone SW. A total of 3817m was drilled during the program with 2199m drilled over nine (9) holes at the main Rush target.

Rush Recap

Cu-Zn-Ag mineralization was intersected in every hole drilled at Rush during the 2026 winter drill program and a new deeper zone of mineralization was encountered. This new 'Deep Zone' begins at approximately 280m downhole and coincides with a modeled Maxwell plate that extends at depth.

The Rush discovery sits within a conductive HTDEM anomaly which measures approximately 1100m in length. Mineralization has been extended to approximately 250m along strike and is open both along strike, and at depth.

Casing was left in all drill holes for a follow-up borehole geophysics program. Borehole EM has been used in the past as an effective targeting tool when correlated with the mineralized zones downhole.

Highlights from the 2026 Winter Drilling Program

Table 1: Selected drillhole highlights from the 2026 Winter Drill Program, including results previously reported. True widths have not been calculated and remain unknown.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Zn % Ag g/t Au g/t Pb % CuEq % Rush-011 50.5 71.5 21 0.8 0.73 17.01 0.09 0.23 1.34 Rush-012 42 67.9 25.9 0.72 1.71 11.99 0.04 0.41 1.43 including 43 47.5 4.5 2.03 1.58 22.83 0.09 0.14 2.86 Rush-013 144.5 148.5 4 0.78 0.03 15.18 0.29 0.01 1.28 Rush-014 284.3 287 2.7 0.49 4.25 5.47 0.03 0.04 1.71 Rush-015 129.6 137 7.4 1.01 7.07 10.11 0.03 0.11 3.03 including 129.6 133.7 4.1 1.55 9.57 9.47 0.03 0.02 4.2 Rush-016 112.5 114.9 2.4 0.85 4.91 7.05 0.01 0.08 2.24 including 113.72 114.37 0.7 2.07 8.06 12.2 0.03 0.02 4.36 Rush-017 162.65 166 3.35 0.21 11.87 31.19 0.02 3.95 4.4 Rush-018 159.5 182 22.5 0.43 1.52 4.33 0.04 0.05 0.93 including 167 182 15 0.5 2.09 2.98 0.02 0.04 1.11 Rush-019 123 151.23 28.23 0.37 1.36 6.53 0.03 0.17 0.87

"With this final batch of assays, we have now received all results from the 2026 program," commented Jordan Black, CEO of Ramp Metals. "Hitting mineralization in every single hole at the Rush target this year is a clear validation of the system and reinforces our confidence in the potential scale and continuity of the mineralization. We are eager to return to this winter and aggressively expand the footprint as we continue to advance what we believe is a highly promising VMS target."

Figure 1: Map Showing drill collars and intercepts at Rush during the 2026 Winter Drilling season

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Camp Completion

JP Enterprises out of La Ronge, SK has completed construction of the temporary exploration camp at Keith Lake. The camp will be used as a base of exploration for the Company's planned 2027 Winter Drill Program, reducing the flight distance from its previous base of operations by ~50km.

"Having this camp as a new base of operations will greatly improve the efficiency of future drill programs on the Rottenstone SW property," stated Garrett Smith, VP of Exploration for Ramp Metals. "We expect to significantly reduce the amount of helicopter time which has been our largest expense in previous programs."

2027 Winter Drill Program

Mobilization for a planned 5000m winter drill program is scheduled to begin once ice conditions allow for ski-plane access to supply the camp. The Company anticipates this to be late January/early February based on discussions with the air services provider.

Remaining Assays from 2026 Drill Program

Table 2: All Drill Hole Locations from Winter 2026 Drilling. All Coordinates are in UTM NAD83 Zone 13.

Hole ID Depth (m) Azimuth Dip Easting Northing Elevation Status Rush-011 155 134 -63 487894 6212262 464 Assays Received Rush-012 167 145 -55 487894 6212262 462 Assays Received Rush-013 218 320 -57 487952 6212167 459 Assays Received Rush-014 329 285 -57 487952 6212165 460 Assays Received Rush-015 158 137 -55 487850 6212235 450 Assays Received Rush-016 347 294 -57 487944 6212135 453 Assays Received Rush-017 296 260 -50 487944 6212135 453 Assays Received Rush-018 260 270 -50 487915 6212106 454 Assays Received Rush-019 269 280 -63 487853 6212073 462 Assays Received RS1-001 271 314 -59 488824 6212695 444 Assays Received RS2-001 230 317 -57 487187 6212372 420 Assays Received RW-001 260 136 -67 486457 6200736 410 Assays Received RR-001 242.06 130 -54 491262 6202174 434 Assays Received RR-002 230 135 -60 491410 6202309 448 Assays Received Ranger-009 212 88 -53 492882 6206863 410 Assays Received Ranger-010 173 271 -60 492882 6206863 410 Assays Received

The Company has received the remaining assays from the 2026 drill program. Ranger-009 and Ranger-010 intersected zones of pyrite-pyrrhotite mineralization with elevated Zn, Cu, Ni, Pb, Ag and Pd, and RR-002 at Redridge intersected a broad sulphide zone with weakly elevated Zn. No other reportable intercepts were returned from holes testing the Runway, Rush Satellite 1 (RS1-001) and Rush Satellite 2 (RS2-001) anomalies, or from RR-001 at Redridge. Casing remains in place in all of these holes for future borehole electromagnetic surveys.

Ranger-009, Ranger-010 & RR-002

Ranger-009 tested a strong conductor beneath a shear zone and a 2025 soil grid, intersecting four anomalous zones, within a structural corridor of graphite schist, fault gouge and cataclasite:

33.5-35.1m [1.6m]: 0.42% Zn, 0.026% Cu, 0.04% Ni, 0.02 g/t Pd

122-127m [5.0m]: 0.21% Zn, 0.07% Pb, 2.8 g/t Ag including 125.0-125.5m [0.5m]: 15.5 g/t Ag, 0.89% Zn, 0.57% Pb

140-145m [5.0m]: 0.37% Zn, 0.05% Cu, 0.06% Ni, 0.02 g/t Pd including 143.5-145m [1.5m]: 0.51% Zn, 0.079% Cu, 0.09% Ni, 0.03 g/t Pd

179-182m [3.0m]: 0.33% Zn, 0.10% Pb, 1.5 g/t Ag

Note: core length; true width unknown

Sphalerite was noted in logging at 34-35m, and the conductor appears to be explained by the presence of graphite and sulphide within the shear zone. The Cu-Ni-Pd zones and the Zn-Pb-Ag zones show different metal associations, which could suggest more than one style of mineralization.

Ranger-010 was drilled from the same pad as Ranger-009 and intersected a similar but lower-grade zone at 128-130m [2.0m]: 0.33% Zn, 0.05% Cu, 0.04% Ni, 0.02 g/t Pd, 2.2 g/t Ag. Both zones lie at similar elevations about 150m apart, however metal grades are stronger east, toward Ranger-009.

RR-002 (Redridge) intersected a pyrrhotite-pyrite zone in a mafic volcanic unit from 85.5 to 105.5m [20.0m], averaging 0.068% Zn, 0.02% Cu and 0.02% Ni. Within the drill holes, Zn grades encountered were up to 0.36% Zn over 0.5m from 99.5 to 100m.

Ranger-009 and Ranger-010 were drilled along an east-west line, leaving the target untested further to the east and north. The Company believes this area is prospective for future follow-up exploration.

Figure 2: Ranger-009 Boxes 35-37 [120.85-131.33m]

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Runway

The Runway target is a series of discrete EM conductors along a NE-SW structure. Surface sampling over one of these conductors returned a grab-sample grading 0.183 g/t Pt, 92 ppb Pd, and 825 ppm Ni. The Company drilled a single drill hole (RW-001) where sections of disseminated to blebby sulphides were encountered downhole. Most of the sulphides encountered consisted of pyrrhotite and pyrite, however trace amounts of chalcopyrite were logged in core (Figure 3). While the presence of chalcopyrite did not result in any notable copper grades in this drillhole, the Company believes future exploration is needed.

Figure 3: Sulphide bleb at 40m depth in RW-001. Pyrrhotite and Pyrite with Chalcopyrite rim. Field of view ~ 5cm

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Correction to Previously Reported Results

Grades for Rush-014 (284.3-287m), Rush-016 (112.5-114.9m) and Rush-019 (139-143m & 123-151.23m) in the Company's news release dated August 4, 2026, were misstated due to a calculation error and are corrected in the table below.

Table 3: Corrections to previously reported intercepts

Hole Interval (m) Previously reported Corrected Rush-019 (incl.) 139-143 1.18% Cu, 13.28% Zn, 9.7 g/t Ag,

4.83% CuEq 0.36% Cu, 4.73% Zn, 4.26 g/t Ag,

1.68% CuEq Rush-019 123-151.23 0.37% Cu, 1.34% Zn, 6.48g/t Ag,

0.86% CuEq 0.37% Cu, 1.36% Zn, 6.53 g/t Ag,

0.87% CuEq Rush-014 284.3-287 0.69% Cu, 7.38% Zn, 7.93 g/t Ag,

2.77% CuEq 0.49% Cu, 4.25% Zn, 5.47 g/t Ag,

1.71% CuEq Rush-016 112.5-114.9 0.99% Cu, 6.00% Zn, 10.54 g/t Ag,

2.74% CuEq 0.85% Cu, 4.91% Zn, 7.05 g/t Ag,

2.24% CuEq

QA/QC and Geochemical Sampling Procedure

All drill core was logged and photographed on-site. The core was then sawn, with half-core samples placed in sealed bags for shipment to the laboratory and the remaining half retained in the core box. QAQC samples consisting of certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's QA/QC protocol at a rate of 1:15 or better. Samples were transported by Manitoulin Transport to Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.("BV"), an internationally recognized and ISO 17025:2017 accredited analytical services provider, at its Vancouver, British Columbia laboratory. The Company's QA/QC protocol is in addition to BV's QA/QC standard procedure.

Drill core samples were prepared using the PRP70-250 package, where samples are weighed, dried, and crushed to greater than 70% passing a 2mm sieve, then pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples from Rush were analyzed in accordance with BV's FA330 (Au) and MA300 packages, for gold analysis by fire assay (30g fire assay with AAS finish) and multi-element ICP analysis (0.25 g, multi-acid and ICP-ES analysis). Samples outside of Rush were analyzed with the same analytical packages, but with the addition of Pt and Pd to BVs FA330 analytical package. Gold returning >10ppm is automatically analyzed by gravimetric method in accordance with lab standard of practice. Copper, zinc, and lead over limits were re-assayed using BV's MA370 package, a multi-acid digestion with ICP-ES finish.

Copper-equivalent grades were calculated using metal prices of US$5.00/lb copper, US$1.30/lb zinc, US$0.85/lb lead, US$3,500/oz gold and US$45.00/oz silver. Metallurgical recoveries of 80% were assumed for all metals. The assumed recoveries have not been confirmed by metallurgical test work, and CuEq values are presented for comparative purposes only. The following equation is used to calculate CuEq values: CuEq = copper(%) + (zinc(%) x 0.260) + (silver(g/t) x 0.0131) + (gold(g/t) x 1.021) + (lead(%) x 0.170).

Qualified Person

Brett Williams, P.Geo., Vice President of Operations and Senior Geologist for Ramp Metals, and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has prepared, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Ramp Metals Inc.

Ramp Metals is a grassroots exploration company with a focus on a potential new Saskatchewan copper-gold district. The Company currently has a high-grade gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m, and a new Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag VMS discovery at its flagship Rottenstone SW property. The Rottenstone SW property comprises 32,689 hectares and is situated in the Rottenstone Domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration activities.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: requirements for additional capital; future prices of minerals; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; other risks of the mining industry; the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; hedging practices; and currency fluctuations.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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