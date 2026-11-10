Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) (OTCID: RMPMF) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has expanded the Company's Rottenstone SW claim package by an additional 10,562 Ha.

New Claims Along Strike at Rush

On November 3, 2026, land adjoining the Rottenstone SW property became available for staking. The Company secured four additional claims covering 10,562 Ha., expanding the total Rottenstone SW land package by 32% to a total of 43,277 Ha.

Figure 1: Current and newly added mineral claims to the Rottenstone SW property

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"We are very happy to have secured these new claims," commented Garrett Smith, VP of Exploration for Ramp Metals. "The new claims are contiguous to the Rush discovery and significantly expand our coverage along strike to the south-west. The regional rock packages strike in a NE-SW direction and we feel this gives us the best opportunity to stay within the same stratigraphic horizon where we found Rush."

Debt Settlement and Stock Option Grant

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it intends to settle an outstanding account payable in the amount of $120,000 owing to one arm's length creditor through the issuance of 400,000 common shares of the Company (collectively, the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed price of $0.30 per Settlement Share (the "Debt Settlement").

The board of directors and management of the Company believe that the Debt Settlement is in the best interests of the Company because it will allow the Company to preserve its cash to fund future operations. No new Control Person (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV")) will be created pursuant to the Debt Settlement.

The Settlement Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-month and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Debt Settlement remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Finally, the Company announces that it has granted 100,000 incentive stock options to one consultant, each of which vests immediately, is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of 24 months, and is governed by the terms of Ramp Metals' stock option plan. Following the completion of the grant, the Company has a total of 1,000,000 stock options outstanding.

Qualified Person

Brett Williams, P.Geo., VP Operations and Senior Geologist for Ramp Metals, and a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Ramp Metals Inc.

Ramp Metals is a grassroots exploration company with a focus on a potential new Saskatchewan copper-gold district. The Company currently has a high-grade gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m, and a new Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag VMS discovery at its flagship Rottenstone SW property. The Rottenstone SW property comprises 32,689 hectares and is situated in the Rottenstone Domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration activities.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: requirements for additional capital; future prices of minerals; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; other risks of the mining industry; the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; hedging practices; and currency fluctuations.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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