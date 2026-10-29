Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - WildBrain Ltd. (TSX: WILD) ("WildBrain" or the "Company"), a global leader in family entertainment, announced today that, in connection with its previously announced substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") to purchase for cancellation up to C$20,000,000 of its common shares (the "Common Shares"), the Ontario Securities Commission has granted an exemption order (the "Relief Order") permitting WildBrain to extend the Offer, if it determines to do so, in circumstances where all of the terms and conditions of the Offer have been complied with or waived, without first taking up all Common Shares deposited under the Offer and not withdrawn. As previously disclosed in the Company's offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated September 29, 2026 (the "Circular"), WildBrain applied for the Relief Order to preserve its flexibility to extend the Offer, should it determine to do so. The Relief Order exempts WildBrain from the requirement in subsection 2.32(4) of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. Because the purchase price under the Offer's "modified Dutch auction" cannot be determined until all tenders, including any tenders made during an extension period, are known, the Offer could not be extended in such circumstances without the Relief Order.

The Relief Order does not change any of the terms of the Offer, and WildBrain has not made any decision to extend the Offer. The Offer remains scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on November 3, 2026 (the "Expiry Date"), unless extended, varied or withdrawn. If WildBrain extends the Offer, it will issue a news release announcing the extension no later than 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on the next business day following the previously scheduled Expiry Date. If the Offer is extended, WildBrain will not take up or pay for any Common Shares deposited under the Offer until the expiry of the extension, and Common Shares deposited under the Offer may be withdrawn at any time prior to the expiry of any extension period.

Under the Offer, shareholders may tender Common Shares by way of auction tenders at prices of not less than C$1.30 and not more than C$1.45 per Common Share (in increments of C$0.01), or by way of purchase price tenders. WildBrain will purchase all Common Shares taken up at a single purchase price determined in accordance with the terms of the Offer.

Details of the Offer, including instructions for tendering Common Shares, are included in the Circular, the letter of transmittal and the notice of guaranteed delivery filed by WildBrain in connection with the Offer (collectively, the "Offer Documents"). Provided that a properly completed notice of guaranteed delivery is received by the Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the "Depositary") prior to the Expiry Date, the Common Shares, letter of transmittal and other required documents must be received by the Depositary before 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on the first trading day on the Toronto Stock Exchange after the Expiry Date. The Offer Documents are available without charge on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders should carefully read the Offer Documents prior to making a decision with respect to the Offer.

WildBrain has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. to act as financial advisor and dealer manager, and the Depositary to act as depositary for the Offer. Evans & Evans, Inc. has provided an independent liquidity opinion regarding the market for the Common Shares following completion of the Offer. Shareholders with questions regarding the Offer or how to tender their Common Shares may contact the Depositary toll-free in Canada and the United States at 1-800-564-6253, from outside North America at +1 514-982-7555, or by email at corporateactions@computershare.com. Shareholders may also contact the dealer manager, Canaccord Genuity Corp., by email at ecm@cgf.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Common Shares. The solicitation and the offer to buy the Common Shares will only be made pursuant to the Offer Documents. Shareholders are strongly urged to review and evaluate carefully all information in the Offer Documents, to consult their own financial, tax and legal advisors, and to make their own decisions as to whether to deposit Common Shares under the Offer. Shareholders should carefully consider the income tax consequences of accepting the Offer and depositing Common Shares under the Offer.

About WildBrain

At WildBrain, we build and grow beloved family brands through exceptional entertainment experiences. Home to franchises such as Strawberry Shortcake, Teletubbies, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi, we are a global leader in franchise management-bringing stories to life through content production, audience reach and consumer products. Our award-winning studio has partnered with top global platforms such as Apple TV, Netflix and the BBC, producing acclaimed series such as The Snoopy Show, Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City, Teletubbies (2015), Yo Gabba GabbaLand! and Finding Her Edge. The WildBrain Network, offering more than 1,000 channels across YouTube, FAST and AVOD, delivers premium-quality content to today's kids and families wherever they're watching-connecting advertisers to audiences at scale through brand-safe media solutions. WildBrain CPLG, our global licensing and consumer products arm, represents our own and partner brands across major territories worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, WildBrain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at wildbrain.com.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Statements made in this news release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be forward-looking and therefore subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "may", "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations and include statements about the Offer, including whether the Offer may be extended and the timing and consequences of any such extension. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause results to vary include those identified in WildBrain's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities such as legislative or regulatory developments, intensifying competition, technological change and general economic conditions. All forward-looking statements presented herein should be considered in conjunction with such filings. WildBrain does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements; such statements speak only as of the date made.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321495