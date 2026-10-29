15,000m Phase 1 Resource Infill and Expansion drill program Underway

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCID: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at the Northumberland Gold Project ("Northumberland" or the "Project").

StrikePoint has mobilized NISS Global who is providing a core rig to Northumberland to commence the Company's initial phase of drilling. The goals of the initial phase of drilling for the project include mineral resource expansion and infill drilling, as well as metallurgical sampling across the extensive mineralized Carlin-style gold system at Northumberland.

Northumberland hosts a mineral resource of 2.86 million gold equivalent ounces grading 1.33 g/t AuEq in the indicated category with an additional 1.57 million gold equivalent ounces grading 1.58 g/t AuEq in the inferred category, as detailed in Table 1 attached below. For further information on the Northumberland Gold Project, please visit www.strikepointgold.com.

Michael G. Allen, President and CEO of StrikePoint, said, "We're pleased to have commenced drilling at Northumberland and for the opportunity that this asset represents for our shareholders. The infill drilling is intended to upgrade our confidence in the current mineral resource estimate, which remains open to expansion in a number of directions, and provide new samples for metallurgical optimization. As additional drills arrive, we'll look to expand into exploration on several priority but, as yet, largely untested targets."

The first phase of drilling is planned to be approximately 15,000 meters. Additional rigs will be added to the program early in the New Year. This Phase 1 drill program at Northumberland is situated on private property and is fully permitted.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint is a Vancouver-based multi-asset gold exploration company focused on acquiring, defining and developing precious metals projects in the Western United States. StrikePoint's flagship project is the 100%-owned, Carlin-style Northumberland Gold Project located in Nevada's Walker Lane. In addition to Northumberland, StrikePoint owns a portfolio of exploration properties in Nevada, including the Hercules and Cuprite Gold Projects.

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data and scientific data, as disclosed in this news release, has been reviewed and approved by Michael G. Allen, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Allen is a qualified person as defined under the terms of NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

"Michael G. Allen"

Michael G. Allen

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director



Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information are characterized by such terms as "anticipate", "target", "plan", "expect", "intend", variants of these words and other similar words, phrases, or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may", "will", or "would" occur.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including, among others, that the Company will have access to sufficient capital to fund its planned exploration activities. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward looking statements include the commencement of drilling; the timing and results of that drilling; whether or not the infill drilling will confirm and increase confidence in the existing mineral resource; whether planned drilling will expand the existing mineral resource and whether such additions, if defined, will eventually become mineral reserves; the timing of and whether the testing of exploration targets will intersect mineralization of potential economic interest; when and if additional drills will be available; and the timing of permits for drill sites outside of the currently permitted areas.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to: the loss of key personnel; fluctuations in gold and silver prices; market conditions and access to capital; and other risks associated with the mining industry, including permitting, environmental, title and regulatory risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Table 1: Northumberland Resource Estimate (Effective Date of July 31, 2026)

Category Tonnage

(kt) Grade

(g/t Au) Grade

(g/t Ag) Grade

(g/t AuEq*) Contained

Metal

(Au oz) Contained

Metal

(Ag oz) Contained

Metal

(AuEq* oz) Indicated 67,008 1.26 5.38 1.33 2,709,000 11,599,000 2,857,000 Inferred 30,967 1.53 4.28 1.58 1,519,000 4,260,000 1,568,000 Notes:

The MRE was prepared by Mr. Hebert Oliveira, B.Sc., P.Geo., Principal Resource Geologist at SLR, who is an independent Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). This is the initial MRE for StrikePoint, and reflects revised price, cost, and technical assumptions over historical MREs, which should not be relied on. The MRE incorporates the CIM (2019) Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (MRMR) Best Practice guidelines and the CIM (2014) definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. Metallurgical recoveries consider oxidation state as defined by sulphide content: < 0.5% (oxide) and >= 0.5% (fresh), and further subdivide fresh material into low, medium and high preg-robbing categories as estimated from preg-robbing values (PRV) and assumed as follows: Oxide material: 75% for both Au and Ag Fresh, low PRV material: 90% Au; 70% Ag Fresh, medium PRV material: 80% Au; 60% Ag Fresh, high PRV material: 60% Au; 40% Ag Gold Equivalent (AuEq) = Au(g/t) + (Ag(g/t) x (Ag price x Ag recovery / Au price x Au recovery)). Mineral Resources are estimated at variable AuEq cut-off grades based on long term prices of US$3,500 per gold ounce and US$55 per silver ounce and Au and Ag recoveries by material type as follows: 0.16 g/t (oxide); 0.31 g/t (fresh, low PRV); 0.35 g/t (fresh, medium PRV); and 0.47 g/t (fresh, high PRV). Mineral Resources are reported within an optimized pit shell, using the following assumptions to support a determination of Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction ("RPEEE"): Overall pit slope angles of 45° Mining costs of US$2.12/tonne (t) mined G&A costs of US$1.35/t milled Processing costs of US$12/t milled (oxide); US$30/t milled (sulphide) In situ bulk density is 2.6 t/m3. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There are no Mineral Reserves at Northumberland. This Mineral Resource estimate includes Inferred Mineral Resources which have had insufficient work to classify them as Indicated Mineral Resources. It is uncertain but reasonably expected that Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. Numbers may not add or multiply accurately due to rounding. "kt" means thousands of tonnes. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate for Northumberland is July 31, 2026 The QP is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political, or other relevant factors not discussed in this report that could materially affect the Mineral Resource estimate.

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