Hires Scott V. Hicks as VP Corporate Development

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCID: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Hicks as Vice President, Corporate Development and Kathryn Bennallack as Investor Relations/Executive Assistant.

Mr. Hicks previously worked with the Lumina Group of companies, where he served as VP Corporate Development and Communications of Lumina Gold, Luminex Resources and Anfield Gold. He played a key role in the sale of all three companies to CMOC, Adventus Mining and Equinox Gold respectively. He also served as CEO and Director of Strategic Resources. Prior to his executive roles, he was an investment banker working with RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets on their respective mining teams. Currently, Mr. Hicks currently serves on the board of directors of Talamore Mining and Blue Jay Gold.

As Vice President, Corporate Development, Mr. Hicks will support StrikePoint's strategic growth as the Company reveals the potential of its Northumberland gold property, focusing on identifying opportunities to strengthen the Company's portfolio, enhance shareholder value and support the advancement of its projects through key exploration and development milestones.

Ms. Bennallack is an experienced Executive Assistant, in both the resource and technology industries and previously worked with eligeo.ai and Fiore Financial Corporation.

Michael G. Allen, President and CEO of StrikePoint, said "We're pleased to announce Scott's appointment as Vice President of Corporate Development, and are excited to have someone with his breadth of capital markets experience join our senior management team. I look forward to working with Scott and Kathryn as we advance the Northumberland Gold Project."

Stock Option Grant:

The Company has granted 550,000 options to employees of the Company pursuant to its stock option plan. Each option has an exercise price of $1.41, will expire on November 16, 2031, and vests in 1/4 tranches over the next 12 months.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint is a Vancouver-based multi-asset gold exploration company focused on acquiring, defining and developing precious metals projects in the Western United States. StrikePoint's flagship project is the 100%-owned, Carlin-style Northumberland Gold Project located in Nevada's Walker Lane. In addition to Northumberland, StrikePoint owns a portfolio of exploration properties in Nevada, including the Hercules and Cuprite Gold Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

"Michael G. Allen"

Michael G. Allen

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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