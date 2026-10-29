In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) - up 39% at $1.53 Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH) - up 22% at $19.84 Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) - up 16% at $210.01 MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) - up 16% at $13.54 Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) - up 12% at $9.06 Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) - up 11% at $7.65 Darkiris Inc. (DKI) - up 11% at $2.05 Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) - up 9% at $3.39 Carvana Co. (CVNA) - up 8% at $63.80 Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (TWG) - up 7% at $3.45

In the Red - Premarket Losers

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (GBFH) - down 29% at $12.15 Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) - down 26% at $128.00 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) - down 24% at $47.27 Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) - down 20% at $2.24 ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) - down 19% at $120.91 Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) - down 17% at $1.15 Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) - down 16% at $4.37 AI OKTO CORP. (AIOK) - down 14% at $24.44 Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) - down 12% at $2.32 Parabolic Technologies, Inc. (PARA) - down 9% at $3.05

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - At 7:10 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX