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WKN: A0YEFE | ISIN: US34959E1091 | Ticker-Symbol: FO8
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 16:56
122,38 Euro
+5,30 % +6,16
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
USA Tech 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTINET INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTINET INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,34122,9817:00
122,78123,2216:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FORTINET
FORTINET INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FORTINET INC122,38+5,30 %
GBANK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC14,700-2,65 %
NETCAPITAL INC1,780+61,82 %
SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC44,805-2,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.