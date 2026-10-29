Vendasta Technologies Inc.: Vendasta Launches Blueprint Templates, Ready-Made AI Workforce Setups Partners Can Roll Out to Every Local Business They Serve

Built and tested by Vendasta for local businesses, from plumbing to law firms, each template comes with version tracking, so partners can see exactly which setup every account is running.

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Vendasta, the leading AI workforce platform for local businesses and the channel partners that serve them, today launched Blueprint Templates, a growing library of ready-made setups that Vendasta builds and tests for specific types of local business, from home services and auto repair to pet care, beauty, professional services, and travel. Each template sets up AI Employees, a pipeline, and follow-up campaigns built for that type of business, and partners can apply it to one account or thousands.

For partners

Vendasta Blueprints let partners save an account setup and reuse it. Blueprint Templates add ready-made setups built by Vendasta, which partners can apply as they are or adapt and save as their own. When partners improve a setup, they publish a new version and choose which accounts get it, so existing accounts never change on their own, and the Blueprint shows which version every account is on. A franchise can see which locations are up to date, and an agency can roll out a change to some of the local businesses it serves first and roll it back if needed. Partners can also link a Blueprint to a business category, so every new account in that category, including small businesses that sign up on their own, starts on the current version automatically.

The payoff grows with the size of the network. Franchises keep every location on standard and can prove it. Agencies stop rebuilding each local business they serve from scratch. Software companies give every customer the same ready-made setup. During early access, which began October 7 with Vendasta AI Certified partners, one agency partner packaged Blueprint Templates into its own branded offer and sold it to an HVAC contractor and an accounting firm.

For local businesses

Until now, a new local business often started with a blank account that someone had to build by hand, so setup took hours, and the quality depended on who did the work. With a Blueprint Template, the business starts with a setup built around what it needs most. A plumber's template tracks water heaters, follows up on estimates, and routes burst-pipe emergencies to the on-call technician. A law firm runs a conflict check before every consultation, and its AI Receptionist picks up calls while the lawyer is in court. A salon's set-up keeps colour formulas and customer preferences on file to help keep chairs booked. Automations arrive as drafts, so nothing goes out to the business's customers until it's ready.

"A partner who closes a plumber shouldn't spend the next afternoon building that account by hand," said John Vars, Chief Product Officer at Vendasta. "Blueprint Templates give every new client a setup that already understands their trade, so partners get the AI Workforce working for that business in minutes and spend their time on the next sale."

Availability

Blueprint Templates are available today to every Vendasta partner at no extra cost. Partners can browse the full library, read what each one sets up, and apply it to one account or many. Each template sets up the Vendasta products active on that account, and every template comes with a setup guide. See the full library at https://partners.vendasta.com/blueprints/public

About Vendasta

Vendasta is the AI workforce platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Vendasta provides AI Employees that execute the work of marketing, sales, and operations automatically, helping local businesses reclaim time and scale without the overhead of traditional hiring. Founded in Saskatoon, Vendasta works through a global network of channel partners to help SMBs stop managing software and start achieving outcomes. Learn more at vendasta.com .

Media contact

Catriona Barcoe, Sr. Manager, Marketing and Communications

cbarcoe@vendasta.com

306-955-5512

SOURCE: Vendasta Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/vendasta-launches-blueprint-templates-ready-made-ai-workforce-setups-partners-can-roll-1243423