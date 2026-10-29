DJ ABB Ltd: ABB share buybacks October 22, 2026 - October 28, 2026

ABB Ltd: ABB share buybacks October 22, 2026 - October 28, 2026 Zurich, Switzerland, October 29, 2026 ABB share buybacks October 22, 2026 - October 28, 2026 During the period October 22, 2026, to October 28, 2026, ABB repurchased a total of 586,727 shares as part of its share buyback program announced on February 6, 2026. The buyback program is being carried out in accordance with the Swiss Ordinance on Financial Market Infrastructures and Market Conduct in Securities and Derivatives Trading (FMIO), the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). Date Aggregated daily volume Daily weighted average share price (CHF) Daily buyback amount (number of shares) (CHF) 22-Oct-26 180,000 69.5242 12,514,353.12 23-Oct-26 141,000 68.0805 9,599,346.69 26-Oct-26 85,000 68.9708 5,862,519.53 27-Oct-26 86,000 70.8173 6,090,291.24 28-Oct-26 94,727 72.6871 6,885,426.94

All share purchases above have been carried out on a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange by a bank, on behalf of ABB. A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement. The bank makes its trading decisions concerning the timing of share repurchases independently of ABB, within some defined parameters.

The total number of ABB Ltd shares which have been bought back within the current share buyback program from February 9, 2026, to and including October 28, 2026, is 12,018,273 shares.

Additional information is available on ABB's investor relations website site at https://global.abb/group/en/ investors/investor-and-shareholder-resources/share-buybacks/2026

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

Appendix

Detailed individual transaction information:

All share purchases below were completed on a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Bloomberg ticker for SIX Exchange: SE)

- For more information please contact: Media Relations Investor Relations ABB Ltd Phone: +41 43 317 71 11 Phone: +41 43 317 71 11 Affolternstrasse 44 Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com 8050 Zurich Switzerland

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File: ABB share buybacks_Oct 22 2026 - Oct 28 2026

Language: English Company: ABB Ltd Affolternstrasse 44 8050 Zurich Switzerland Phone: +41 43 317 7111 Internet: www.abb.com ISIN: CH0012221716 EQS News ID: 2424572

/ 69 Changes in company's own shares

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2424572 2026-10-29 CET/CEST

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October 29, 2026 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)