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WKN: 919730 | ISIN: CH0012221716 | Ticker-Symbol: ABJ
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 14:14
79,92 Euro
+0,68 % +0,54
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Schweiz 20
Schweden 30
Europa 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ABB LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABB LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,8879,9214:15
79,9079,9214:15
Dow Jones News
29.10.2026 11:30 Uhr
116 Leser
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ABB Ltd: ABB share buybacks October 22, 2026 - October 28, 2026

DJ ABB Ltd: ABB share buybacks October 22, 2026 - October 28, 2026 

ABB Ltd: ABB share buybacks October 22, 2026 - October 28, 2026 
 
Zurich, Switzerland, October 29, 2026 
 
ABB share buybacks 
 
October 22, 2026 - October 28, 2026 
 
During the period October 22, 2026, to October 28, 2026, ABB repurchased a total of 586,727 shares as part of its share 
buyback program announced on February 6, 2026. 
 
The buyback program is being carried out in accordance with the Swiss Ordinance on Financial Market Infrastructures and 
Market Conduct in Securities and Derivatives Trading (FMIO), the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and 
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). 
 
Date       Aggregated daily volume  Daily weighted average share price (CHF)    Daily buyback amount 
         (number of shares)                            (CHF) 
 
 
22-Oct-26    180,000          69.5242                     12,514,353.12 
 
23-Oct-26    141,000          68.0805                     9,599,346.69 
 
26-Oct-26    85,000          68.9708                     5,862,519.53 
 
27-Oct-26    86,000          70.8173                     6,090,291.24 
 
28-Oct-26    94,727          72.6871                     6,885,426.94

All share purchases above have been carried out on a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange by a bank, on behalf of ABB. A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement. The bank makes its trading decisions concerning the timing of share repurchases independently of ABB, within some defined parameters.

The total number of ABB Ltd shares which have been bought back within the current share buyback program from February 9, 2026, to and including October 28, 2026, is 12,018,273 shares.

Additional information is available on ABB's investor relations website site at https://global.abb/group/en/ investors/investor-and-shareholder-resources/share-buybacks/2026

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

Appendix

Detailed individual transaction information:

All share purchases below were completed on a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Bloomberg ticker for SIX Exchange: SE) 

- 
For more information please contact: 
 
Media Relations             Investor Relations             ABB Ltd 
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11         Phone: +41 43 317 71 11           Affolternstrasse 44 
Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com    Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com    8050 Zurich 
                                           Switzerland

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

File: ABB share buybacks_Oct 22 2026 - Oct 28 2026 

Language:   English 
Company:   ABB Ltd 
       Affolternstrasse 44 
       8050 Zurich 
       Switzerland 
Phone:    +41 43 317 7111 
Internet:   www.abb.com 
ISIN:     CH0012221716 
EQS News ID: 2424572

/ 69 Changes in company's own shares

Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2424572 2026-10-29 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2424572&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2026 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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