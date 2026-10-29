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ACCESS Newswire
29.10.2026 13:02 Uhr
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TikaMobile Introduces TikaEvidence, One Portfolio for Investigator-Initiated and Sponsored Studies

Milestones, Budgets, and Approval Decisions Come Together in One Evidence Portfolio, While Protocol Review Stays in Microsoft Word

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / TikaMobile today introduced TikaEvidence and Studies, software that gives Medical Affairs a single, modern view of its investigator-initiated studies, company-sponsored real-world evidence programs, and research collaborations. TikaEvidence and Studies is part of TikaMobile's Medical Affairs OS, a connected set of products built for Medical Affairs teams.

As Medical Affairs takes on a bigger role in generating evidence, much of that research is still tracked through email, spreadsheets, and shared drives. That makes it hard to see which studies are on track and who approved what.

TikaEvidence and Studies covers that work in four areas:

  • Every Study in One Portfolio: Investigators, institutions, milestones, budgets, and documents are kept together and linked to the profiles the field team already uses.
  • Milestone Tracking: Studies that are falling behind are flagged early, and key dates such as institutional review board (IRB) approvals stay on the record.
  • Protocol Review in Microsoft Word: Medical, Legal, and Compliance review protocols in Word Online, the tool they already know.
  • Approve or Reject, With a Reason: Every decision is recorded with the reviewer's name and reason, and approved protocols are locked.

Teams can also pull together the current documents for several studies at once for committee review.

"Evidence generation is becoming one of the most important things Medical Affairs does, and it deserves better than a spreadsheet," said Manish Sharma, CEO of TikaMobile. "We see TikaEvidence as the future of study oversight in Medical Affairs. Leaders can see where each study stands at a glance, and reviewers keep working in Word."

TikaEvidence and Studies is designed for study oversight within Medical Affairs and is available as an optional module within TikaMSL or as a separate application. For more information, visit tikamobile.com/medical-affairs/evidence-and-studies. To request a demo, visit lp.tikamobile.com/demo.

About TikaMobile

TikaMobile develops life sciences CRM and Medical Affairs platform software for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. Its products include TikaMSL, its MSL CRM for field medical teams, as well as TikaInsights, TikaMedInfo, TikaConference, TikaSpeaker Bureau, TikaEvidence and Studies, TikaValue and Outcomes, and TikaMarket Access. The products can be used together or alongside a company's existing CRM. TikaMobile is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.tikamobile.com.

Media contact

Manish Sharma, CEO, TikaMobile
MSharma@TikaMobile.com
+1 (646) 650-5545
485 Madison Ave, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10022

SOURCE: TikaMobile



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tikamobile-introduces-tikaevidence-one-portfolio-for-investigator-1240632

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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