Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from hole CEDDH-022 from its Ceibal target at its Quinchía Gold Project in Colombia's prolific Mid-Cauca gold belt. Ceibal lies 1 kilometre south of the Miraflores deposit and 1 kilometre southwest of the Tesorito deposit.

Highlights:

CEDDH-022 intersected 450.9 m @ 0.6 g/t Au from surface and ended in mineralization

including 9 m @ 1.4 g/t Au from 288 m downhole including 8 m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 434 m downhole

from surface and ended in mineralization CEDDH-022 is the fourth reported hole on its section line, and each has returned a long interval of gold mineralization from at or near surface

CEDDH-029, a step-out collared 175 m southwest of CEDDH-022, has assays pending

Three rigs are drilling at Ceibal, with results to come from 14 holes

Ceibal drilling is intended to support a maiden Mineral Resource estimate, as part of an expanded PEA for the Quinchía Gold Project

"CEDDH-022 carried gold mineralization from surface to the bottom of the hole and provides key drill data as we define the mineralized system at Ceibal," commented Robert Vallis, President and CEO. "CEDDH-029 takes a 175-metre step-out to the southwest along this line to test for an extension to this exciting gold target. Drilling continues with three rigs as we work diligently toward a maiden Mineral Resource estimate with an updated PEA."

The results reported in this news release are summarized in Tables 1 and 2. Figure 1 is an illustrative section for CEDDH-022. Figure 2 shows drillhole collar and section locations. Figure 3, located near the end of this release, is a regional map of the Quinchía Gold Project. All reported intervals are downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown.

CEDDH-022 Returns 450.9 m Grading 0.6 g/t Au from Surface

CEDDH-022 was positioned to test, at shallower depths, the mineralization intersected at depth in CEDDH-002, -011, and -019 along Section A-A' (Figures 1 and 2). CEDDH-022 intersected 450.9 metres grading 0.6 grams of gold per tonne (g/t Au) from surface, including 9 metres grading 1.4 g/t Au from 288 metres downhole and 8 metres grading 1.3 g/t Au from 434 metres downhole. The hole ended in mineralization.

CEDDH-022 Is the 4th Hole to Return a Long Interval from Near Surface on the Line

Each of the four holes on this section line (Figure 1) returned a long interval from at or near surface. CEDDH-019 intersected 232 metres grading 0.5 g/t Au from surface and 165.7 metres grading 0.9 g/t Au from 284 metres downhole, including 36 metres grading 2.9 g/t Au. CEDDH-011 intersected 685.35 metres grading 0.6 g/t Au from surface, including multiple higher-grade sub-intervals. CEDDH-002 returned 579.1 metres grading 0.5 g/t Au from 7.5 metres downhole, including two higher-grade sub-intervals.

Figure 1: Ceibal Illustrative Section A-A' for CEDDH-022 (looking N318°)

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Together, these four holes outline a broadly mineralized section through this part of the corridor and provide control for future resource modelling. Assays for the CEDDH-020 and CEDDH-021 scissor holes, which cross the section (not shown), have been received and are being interpreted, and will be reported in a subsequent news release. Results for CEDDH-002, CEDDH-011, and CEDDH-019 were previously reported in Tiger's news releases dated May 13, July 23, and September 15, 2026, respectively.

CEDDH-029 Steps Out 175 Metres to Test for a Southwestern Extension

CEDDH-029 is a step-out hole, collared 175 metres southwest of CEDDH-022 on the same section line and drilled to a final length of 301 metres (Figure 2). It tests beyond the open southwestern edge of the drilled section for shallower extensions of the mineralization intersected at depth along Section A-A' (Figure 1). Its trace ends 100 metres southwest of, and above, the bottom of CEDDH-022. Assays for CEDDH-029 are pending.

CEDDH-022 Intersected Higher-Grade Gold 70 Metres Above the CEDDH-019 Interval

CEDDH-022 intersected a sequence broadly similar to CEDDH-019 and CEDDH-011, dominated by porphyritic dacite, intrusive breccia, and diorite, with potassic alteration overprinted by chlorite-sericite alteration. The upper 27.31 metres of the interval lies within saprolite and porphyritic dacite with strong supergene argillic alteration. Grades in this part of the interval may in part reflect supergene enrichment and are not necessarily representative of primary mineralization at depth. Below the saprolite, CEDDH-022 is mainly intrusive breccia to 190 metres, with mostly moderate potassic alteration and chalcopyrite logged throughout.

CEDDH-022's higher-grade intervals begin at 288 metres downhole with 9 metres grading 1.4 g/t Au within intrusive breccia. This interval lies within 10 metres horizontally of, and 70 metres vertically above the top of, the 36 metres grading 2.9 g/t Au intersected from 400 metres downhole in CEDDH-019, which is hosted in early diorite. The diorites logged in CEDDH-022 are later intramineral and late phases, and early diorite was not logged. The relationship between the two intervals has not been established.

From 300 metres downhole to the end of the hole, potassic alteration is weak or absent. The deeper 8 metres grading 1.3 g/t Au from 434 metres downhole lies within porphyritic dacite near the bottom of the hole, where molybdenum reaches 59 parts per million (ppm) Mo, compared with 16 ppm Mo over the full 450.9-metre interval (Table 1). Molybdenum also increases with depth in CEDDH-011. The hole ended in mineralization and remains open at depth.

Across the section, the higher-grade intervals occur in different host rocks: early diorite in CEDDH-019, mainly porphyritic dacite in CEDDH-011, and intrusive breccia and porphyritic dacite in CEDDH-022. How they relate from hole to hole has not been established.

More Results to Follow as Ceibal Drilling Continues with Three Rigs

Drilling at Ceibal has outlined a northwest to north-northwest trending mineralized corridor, interpreted to be sub-vertical. Its geometry, true thickness, and continuity are not yet defined. Mineralization remains open at depth, to the west and southwest, and, in its central part, across its apparent strike. The area between holes CEDDH-007, -014, and -016 is untested (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Ceibal Drillhole Collar and Section Location Plan Map

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Results are still to be reported for 14 holes: CEDDH-020, CEDDH-021, and CEDDH-024 to CEDDH-035. Six of them (CEDDH-024, -025, -029, -031, -032, and -035) are testing the extent of mineralization to the southwest. Drillholes CEDDH-033, -034, and -035 are underway now.

With drilling at Tesorito complete, all three of Tiger's drill rigs are drilling at Ceibal. Tiger has drilled more than 11,200 metres in 27 holes at Ceibal to date, as part of its ongoing drill program. Drilling at Ceibal is intended to support a maiden Mineral Resource estimate, which Tiger is targeting to report near the end of the first quarter of 2027.

Results are pending from 19 holes (3,484 metres) at Tesorito. These results are designed to support an updated Mineral Resource estimate for Tesorito in early 2027. That estimate is to be followed by a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), targeted for near the end of the first quarter of 2027. The 2027 PEA is anticipated to incorporate Tesorito, Miraflores, and, subject to completion of a maiden Mineral Resource estimate, Ceibal.

Qualified Person

The pertinent scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Link, M.Eng., P.Eng., Tiger's Vice-President, Corporate Development, and César García, M.Sc., FAusIMM, the Company's Exploration Manager in Colombia, each of whom is a "qualified person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Neither Mr. Link nor Mr. García is independent of the Company. Drill programs at Ceibal are designed by Mr. Link and Mr. García. Exploration programs at the Quinchía Gold Project are directed and supervised by Mr. García.

Sampling, Quality Assurance, and Quality Control

All drilling was completed using HQ- and NQ-diameter diamond core. Drill core is logged by a Company geologist, photographed, cut in half, and sampled at the Company's core facility in Quinchía, Colombia under the supervision of a geologist. One half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS' laboratory in Medellín for sample preparation, with sub-samples sent to ALS' laboratories in Lima, Perú or North Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis. The remaining half-core (or quarter-core if a core duplicate sample was taken) is retained onsite as a witness sample. Core was sampled over nominal 2-metre intervals, adjusted to geological boundaries. ALS' Medellín Lima, and North Vancouver laboratories are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and are independent of the Company. All samples are analyzed for gold using 50 g fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA26). Samples are also analyzed for a 48-element suite by ICP-AES and ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion (ME-MS61 or ME-MS61L). Where applicable, high-grade and overlimit assays are re-analyzed using an appropriate technique. In addition to the laboratory's quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") practices, certified reference materials, coarse blanks, and quarter-core duplicates are inserted into the sample stream to monitor analytical performance. Mr. García has verified the data underlying the results disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, analytical, and test data, by reviewing the certified reference material, blank, and duplicate QA/QC results against the assay database, and neither Mr. García nor Mr. Link is aware of any limitations on that verification. Other than as reported, no unreported significant core recovery or drilling issues were encountered during the program. Drill core was orientated, and downhole orientation surveys were collected at regular intervals. For data verification of the prior operator drilling results (CEDDH-001 to CEDDH-008) referenced in this news release, see Tiger's news release titled "Tiger Gold Drills 120 m Step-out at Ceibal and Intersects 226 m @ 0.6 g/t Au, Including 10 m @ 3 g/t Au" dated May 13, 2026. Only results that meet Tiger's QA/QC protocols are reported.

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented gold exploration and mine development company focused on advancing its 100% owned flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of exploration geologists, mine builders, engineers, metallurgists, ESG specialists, and corporate finance professionals with a track record of exploration success, project advancement, and bringing mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Mining, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, New Gold, Pretium Resources, and others.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect), and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and intentions with respect to the exploration and development of the Quinchía Gold Project; exploration results, geologic interpretations, potential mineralization, the apparent strike extent, width, and depth of mineralization at Ceibal, the geometry, true thickness, and continuity of the mineralized system, the potential for mineralization to extend to the west and southwest; the potential for higher-grade mineralization to occur at shallower levels on the CEDDH-022 section line and the relationship between the higher-grade intervals in CEDDH-022 and CEDDH-019; the potential effect of supergene enrichment on near-surface grades; the potential for mineralization to remain open at depth and along strike; and the potential to expand, define, and/or upgrade the classification of Mineral Resources, including through infill, extension, gap, definition, and step-out drilling; planned drilling programs, including the anticipated timing, commencement, completion, and results of the approximately 20,000-metre drill program at Ceibal and of drilling, assays, and interpretation pending or in progress, including the offset scissor holes and their potential to resolve the geometry, orientation, and dip of the mineralized corridor; the potential for current step-out drilling at Ceibal to extend the interpreted footprint of the mineralized corridor; the anticipated preparation, timing, and completion of a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Ceibal target, including the expectation that such estimate would be completed near the end of the first quarter of 2027; the anticipated timing of the updated Tesorito Mineral Resource estimate, which the Company is targeting for early 2027, and of an updated preliminary economic assessment targeted for near the end of the first quarter of 2027, including its anticipated scope and the Mineral Resources it is expected to incorporate; the timing and completion of planned field programs and future technical studies (including preliminary economic assessment, preliminary feasibility, or feasibility-level studies) and updated Mineral Resource estimates; the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships with local and Indigenous communities; the timing of the commencement of operations; and estimates of market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of drilling rigs and other equipment, contractors, and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support; that drilling, sampling, assaying, data compilation, geological modelling and Mineral Resource estimation, and technical studies will commence and be completed on the timelines currently anticipated; that drilling completed and planned at Ceibal will be of sufficient density, spacing, and quality to support the estimation and classification of a Mineral Resource; that a qualified person will determine that the available data supports the classification of a Mineral Resource at the Ceibal target; that laboratory turnaround times will not significantly delay the reporting of results or the completion of Mineral Resource estimates; that the Company will have access to any financing required to advance technical studies and the project; and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations. Such forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Quinchía Gold Project, which by definition is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and for which there is no certainty that the economics or results described will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Any references to nearby projects, properties, deposits, or mines are provided for regional context only, and mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Quinchía Gold Project.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices, including gold and diesel fuel; failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization; uncertainties related to geological continuity, potential mineralization, and the extent of mineralization, including due to geological complexity, insufficient drilling data, or incomplete, inaccurate, or insufficient historical drilling data, which may not yield economically viable results; that drilling at Ceibal may not support the definition or classification of a Mineral Resource, and that a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Ceibal target may not be completed within the anticipated timeframe or at all; risks that field programs may be reduced, delayed, or may not proceed at all; delays in, or reductions to, or the inability to complete or advance drill or field programs, sampling, assaying, data validation, data verification, geological modelling, technical studies, or Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve estimates, including within anticipated timeframes; the risk that results for holes not yet reported may differ from the results reported to date; the risk that a Mineral Resource is not defined at Ceibal, or is not defined on the anticipated timeline, which could delay the updated preliminary economic assessment or change its scope; delays in laboratory analysis or re-analysis of samples; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; delays in the advancement of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the Short Form Prospectus dated September 2, 2026 and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Table 1: Ceibal Composite Assay Results

Drillhole

ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Mo

(ppm) CEDDH-022 0 450.9 450.9 unknown 0.6 1.0 0.05 16 incl. 288 297 9 unknown 1.4 1.1 0.07 6 incl. 434 442 8 unknown 1.3 1.3 0.09 59

All composite intervals are reported over a minimum downhole length of 10 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 0.2 g/t Au, allowing for up to 10 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped. All reported intervals refer to downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown due to the early stage of exploration. Higher-grade intervals reported as any interval over a minimum length of 5 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 1 g/t Au, allowing for up to 5 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Information

Drillhole

ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Length

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) CEDDH-022 422,587 583,860 1,250 450.90 N229° -60°

Collar easting and northing were measured by handheld GPS (±5 m). Collar elevations were derived from the airborne LiDAR digital terrain model (WGS84 ellipsoidal heights), flown before pad construction (±2 m, allowing for pad excavation). Coordinates are approximate and reported in WGS84 UTM Zone 18N (EPSG:32618).

Figure 3: Quinchía Gold Project Deposits and Prospects

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321491