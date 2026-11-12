Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from scissor holes CEDDH-020 and CEDDH-021 from its Ceibal target at its Quinchía Gold Project in Colombia's prolific Mid-Cauca gold belt. Ceibal lies 1 kilometre south of the Miraflores deposit and southwest of the Tesorito deposit.

Highlights:

CEDDH-021 intersected 538.1 m @ 0.5 g/t Au from surface to the end of the hole including 10 m @ 1.1 g/t Au from 112 m downhole

from surface to the end of the hole CEDDH-020 intersected 386 m @ 0.6 g/t Au from surface including 18 m @ 1.1 g/t Au from 78 m downhole including 6 m @ 2.1 g/t Au from 116 m downhole

from surface Three rigs are drilling at Ceibal, with results pending from 13 holes

Ceibal drilling is intended to support a maiden Mineral Resource estimate, as part of an expanded PEA for the Quinchía Gold Project

"We are peeling the layers of the onion at Ceibal in the right order. These scissor holes look at the system from a different direction, and each layer sharpens our understanding of its scope and scale," commented Robert Vallis, President and CEO. "Drilling continues with three rigs at Ceibal as we work toward a maiden Mineral Resource estimate and an updated PEA."

The results reported in this news release are summarized in Tables 1 and 2. Figure 1 is an illustrative section along CEDDH-020 and CEDDH-021. Figure 2 shows drillhole collar locations and the section. Figure 3, located near the end of this release, is a regional map of the Quinchía Gold Project. All reported intervals are downhole core lengths and true widths are unknown.

Scissor Holes Sample Ceibal from a New Direction

Most holes at Ceibal are drilled toward the southwest along parallel section lines. CEDDH-020 and CEDDH-021 were instead drilled toward each other from collars 276 metres apart, oblique to those lines, to test the lateral extent of the mineralization across those lines from a different direction. CEDDH-020 was drilled toward N100° from the western side of the drilled area, and CEDDH-021 toward N280° from the eastern side. Their traces cross about 180 metres below surface, at about 228 metres downhole in CEDDH-020 and 200 metres downhole in CEDDH-021 (Figure 1).

The scissor holes also provide oriented-core structural data from a new direction, complementing the southwest-directed holes. These the data are not yet sufficient to determine the orientation of the mineralization. Steeply dipping structures dominate the oriented-core data. Drilling has outlined a mineralized corridor with an apparent northwesterly trend. Its strike, true thickness, and continuity are not yet defined. Mineralization remains open at depth and to the west and southwest, and in the central part of the corridor it is also open across the apparent strike. A gap northeast of the drilled corridor also remains untested.





Figure 1: Ceibal Section Along CEDDH-020 and CEDDH-021 (looking N010°)

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Both Holes Are Mineralized from Surface

CEDDH-021 intersected 538.1 metres grading 0.5 grams of gold per tonne (g/t Au) from surface to the end of the hole, including 10 metres grading 1.1 g/t Au from 112 metres downhole. CEDDH-020 intersected 386 metres grading 0.6 g/t Au from surface, including 18 metres grading 1.1 g/t Au from 78 metres downhole and 6 metres grading 2.1 g/t Au from 116 metres downhole (Table 1).

CEDDH-020 begins in a 53-metre oxide cap of porphyritic dacite with supergene argillic alteration, and CEDDH-021 in a 33.8-metre oxide cap of dacite and basalt saprolite. Grades in these upper parts may reflect supergene enrichment or depletion and are not necessarily representative of primary mineralization at depth.

Other holes shown in Figure 1 lie within 7.5 metres of the section and are projected onto it. Their results were reported in Tiger's news releases dated March 17, June 2, July 23, and September 15, 2026.

Both holes cut porphyritic dacite and basalt, with intrusive breccia and intramineral diorite dykes (Figure 1). CEDDH-020 was collared in porphyritic dacite and entered basalt at 247.8 metres downhole. CEDDH-021 passed through saprolite and basalt before entering porphyritic dacite at 100.95 metres downhole, followed by intrusive breccia from 113.4 to 151.5 metres and mainly porphyritic dacite to the end of the hole. The veinlet types, alteration, and gold grades in both holes are similar to those in the southwest-directed holes.

In both holes, gold mineralization extends across the dacite-basalt contact, and grades are typically higher in the porphyritic dacite. The higher-grade intervals in CEDDH-020, from 78 to 96 metres (18 metres grading 1.1 g/t Au) and from 116 to 122 metres downhole (6 m grading 2.1 g/t Au), lie within about 100 metres of surface in porphyritic dacite with weak to moderate potassic alteration, overprinted by chlorite-sericite alteration.

Below 389 metres downhole, CEDDH-021 is mainly porphyritic dacite with moderate to strong potassic alteration, overprinted by chlorite-sericite alteration, with intrusive breccia from 405.1 to 411.6 metres. Strong potassic alteration was logged from 416.5 to 448.7 metres and from 499.1 to 519.2 metres, and potassic alteration continues to the end of the hole. CEDDH-021 ended about 70 metres west of the CEDDH-020 collar, and mineralization remains open at depth on the western side of the section. On the eastern side, CEDDH-020 remained mainly in basalt below 386 metres downhole.

CEDDH-021 also contains more persistent potassic alteration, a higher proportion of potassic-stage (QM-, M-, and B-type) veinlets than CEDDH-020. These features are interpreted to indicate that CEDDH-021 lies closer to a potassic core of the porphyry system than CEDDH-020.

More Results to Follow as Ceibal Drilling Continues with Three Rigs

Results are still to be reported for 13 holes: CEDDH-024 to CEDDH-036. Six of them (CEDDH-024, -025, -029, -031, -032, and -035) are testing the extent of mineralization to the southwest.

Figure 2: Ceibal Drillhole Collar and Section Location Plan Map

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Three of Tiger's drill rigs are drilling at Ceibal. Tiger has drilled more than 12,200 metres in 30 holes at Ceibal to date, as part of its ongoing drill program. Drilling at Ceibal is intended to support a maiden Mineral Resource estimate, which Tiger is targeting to report in the first quarter of 2027.

Results are also pending from 19 holes (3,484 metres) at Tesorito. These results are designed to support an updated Mineral Resource estimate for Tesorito in early 2027. That estimate is to be followed by a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), targeted for near the end of the first quarter of 2027. The 2027 PEA is anticipated to incorporate Tesorito, Miraflores, and, subject to completion of a maiden Mineral Resource estimate, Ceibal.

Qualified Person

The pertinent scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Link, M.Eng., P.Eng., Tiger's Vice-President, Corporate Development, and César García, M.Sc., FAusIMM, the Company's Exploration Manager in Colombia, each of whom is a "qualified person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Neither Mr. Link nor Mr. García is independent of the Company. Drill programs at Ceibal are designed by Mr. Link and Mr. García. Exploration programs at the Quinchía Gold Project are directed and supervised by Mr. García.

Sampling, Quality Assurance, and Quality Control

All drilling was completed using HQ- and NQ-diameter diamond core. Drill core is logged by a Company geologist, photographed, cut in half, and sampled at the Company's core facility in Quinchía, Colombia under the supervision of a geologist. One half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS' laboratory in Medellín for sample preparation, with sub-samples sent to ALS' laboratories in Lima, Perú or North Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis. The remaining half-core (or quarter-core if a core duplicate sample was taken) is retained onsite as a witness sample. Core was sampled over nominal 2-metre intervals, adjusted to geological boundaries. ALS' Medellín, Lima, and North Vancouver laboratories are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and are independent of the Company. All samples are analyzed for gold using 50 g fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA26). Samples are also analyzed for a 48-element suite by ICP-AES and ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion (ME-MS61 or ME-MS61L). Where applicable, high-grade and overlimit assays are re-analyzed using an appropriate technique. In addition to the laboratory's quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") practices, certified reference materials, coarse blanks, and quarter-core duplicates are inserted into the sample stream to monitor analytical performance. Mr. García has verified the data underlying the results disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, analytical, and test data, by reviewing the certified reference material, blank, and duplicate QA/QC results against the assay database, and neither Mr. García nor Mr. Link is aware of any limitations on that verification. Other than as reported, no unreported significant core recovery or drilling issues were encountered during the program. Drill core was oriented, and downhole orientation surveys were collected at regular intervals. For data verification of the prior operator drilling results (CEDDH-001 to CEDDH-008) referenced in this news release, see Tiger's news release titled "Tiger Gold Drills 120 m Step-out at Ceibal and Intersects 226 m @ 0.6 g/t Au, Including 10 m @ 3 g/t Au" dated May 13, 2026. Only results that meet Tiger's QA/QC protocols are reported.

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented gold exploration and mine development company focused on advancing its 100% owned flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of exploration geologists, mine builders, engineers, metallurgists, ESG specialists, and corporate finance professionals with a track record of exploration success, project advancement, and bringing mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Mining, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, New Gold, Pretium Resources, and others.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect), and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and intentions with respect to the exploration and development of the Quinchía Gold Project; exploration results, geologic interpretations, potential mineralization, the apparent strike extent, width, and depth of mineralization at Ceibal, the geometry, true thickness, and continuity of the mineralized system, the potential for mineralization to extend to the west and southwest; the interpretation of the CEDDH-020 and CEDDH-021 section, including the extension of mineralization from porphyritic dacite into basalt, the interpreted position of CEDDH-021 relative to a potassic core of the porphyry system, and the potential for mineralization to continue at depth below CEDDH-021; the potential effect of supergene enrichment on near-surface grades; the potential for mineralization to remain open at depth and along strike; and the potential to expand, define, and/or upgrade the classification of Mineral Resources, including through infill, extension, gap, definition, and step-out drilling; planned drilling programs, including the anticipated timing, commencement, completion, and results of the approximately 20,000-metre drill program at Ceibal and of drilling, assays, and interpretation pending or in progress, including structural interpretation of oriented core and its potential to resolve the geometry, orientation, and dip of the mineralized corridor; the potential for current step-out drilling at Ceibal to extend the interpreted footprint of the mineralized corridor; the anticipated preparation, timing, and completion of a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Ceibal target, including the expectation that such estimate would be completed near the end of the first quarter of 2027; the anticipated timing of the updated Tesorito Mineral Resource estimate, which the Company is targeting for early 2027, and of an updated preliminary economic assessment targeted for near the end of the first quarter of 2027, including its anticipated scope and the Mineral Resources it is expected to incorporate; the timing and completion of planned field programs and future technical studies (including preliminary economic assessment, preliminary feasibility, or feasibility-level studies) and updated Mineral Resource estimates; the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships with local and Indigenous communities; the timing of the commencement of operations; and estimates of market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of drilling rigs and other equipment, contractors, and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support; that drilling, sampling, assaying, data compilation, geological modelling and Mineral Resource estimation, and technical studies will commence and be completed on the timelines currently anticipated; that drilling completed and planned at Ceibal will be of sufficient density, spacing, and quality to support the estimation and classification of a Mineral Resource; that a qualified person will determine that the available data supports the classification of a Mineral Resource at the Ceibal target; that laboratory turnaround times will not significantly delay the reporting of results or the completion of Mineral Resource estimates; that the Company will have access to any financing required to advance technical studies and the project; and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations. Such forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Quinchía Gold Project, which by definition is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and for which there is no certainty that the economics or results described will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Any references to nearby projects, properties, deposits, or mines are provided for regional context only, and mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Quinchía Gold Project.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices, including gold and diesel fuel; failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization; uncertainties related to geological continuity, potential mineralization, and the extent of mineralization, including due to geological complexity, insufficient drilling data, or incomplete, inaccurate, or insufficient historical drilling data, which may not yield economically viable results; that drilling at Ceibal may not support the definition or classification of a Mineral Resource, and that a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Ceibal target may not be completed within the anticipated timeframe or at all; risks that field programs may be reduced, delayed, or may not proceed at all; delays in, or reductions to, or the inability to complete or advance drill or field programs, sampling, assaying, data validation, data verification, geological modelling, technical studies, or Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve estimates, including within anticipated timeframes; the risk that results for holes not yet reported may differ from the results reported to date; the risk that a Mineral Resource is not defined at Ceibal, or is not defined on the anticipated timeline, which could delay the updated preliminary economic assessment or change its scope; delays in laboratory analysis or re-analysis of samples; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; delays in the advancement of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the Short Form Prospectus dated September 2, 2026 and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Table 1: Ceibal Composite Assay Results

Drillhole From To Interval True Width Au Ag Cu Mo ID (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (ppm) CEDDH-020 0 386 386 unknown 0.6 1.2 0.07 14 incl. 78 96 18 unknown 1.1 1.5 0.09 14 incl. 116 122 6 unknown 2.1 1.3 0.07 17 and 400 438 38 unknown 0.2 0.5 0.03 8 CEDDH-021 0 538.1 538.1 unknown 0.5 1.0 0.07 24 incl. 112 122 10 unknown 1.1 1.1 0.10 74

All composite intervals are reported over a minimum downhole length of 10 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 0.2 g/t Au, allowing for up to 10 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped. All reported intervals refer to downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown due to the early stage of exploration. Higher-grade intervals reported as any interval over a minimum length of 5 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 1 g/t Au, allowing for up to 5 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped. The 6-metre interval in CEDDH-020 from 116 metres includes a 2-metre sample grading 4.6 g/t Au from 116 to 118 metres.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Information

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Dip ID (m) (m) (m) (m) (°) (°) CEDDH-020 422,515 583,895 1,263 500.00 N100° -50° CEDDH-021 422,786 583,844 1,239 538.10 N280° -50°

Collar coordinates and elevations were surveyed by GNSS-RTK and are reported in WGS84 UTM Zone 18N (EPSG:32618).





Figure 3: Quinchía Gold Project Deposits and Prospects

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323699