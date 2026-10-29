Ground-mounted solar installations occupied 2,798 hectares in Italy in 2025, up from 1,700 hectares in 2024, according to the new "Land Consumption, Urban Ecosystems and the State of the Territory" report by the Italian Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA) and the National System for Environmental Protection (SNPA). Annual additions have increased sharply over the past five years, from 75 hectares in 2021 to 263 hectares in 2022, 420 hectares in 2023, 1,700 hectares in 2024 and 2,798 hectares in 2025. The area occupied by new ground-mounted solar installations grew from ...

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