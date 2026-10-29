Maven Partnership ("Maven"), the global executive search and talent advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Weldon Whitener as Chief AI Officer and Jamie Bamforth as Chief Technology Officer.

As Chief AI Officer, Whitener will lead Maven's AI strategy across the firm and the AI transformation advice it offers clients. As Chief Technology Officer, Bamforth will lead Maven's technology function, including continued development of its proprietary data and intelligence platform.

"The insights from our proprietary data and intelligence, along with the inherently human elements of our advisory approach, are what enable us to solve our clients' most complex talent challenges," said Will Hannaford, CEO of Maven. "AI is reshaping how businesses operate the work getting done, team structures, and the skills that matter most. With Weldon and Jamie, we are positioned to set the standard for how our industry advises clients through one of the most significant shifts it has faced."

Maven's partnership with Whitener and Bamforth originally began in 2025 through Whitener's AI-focused advisory firm, Afterskills. This work has broadened the advice Maven offers clients, who are increasingly looking for guidance on the capabilities, structures and talent AI transformation requires, alongside core executive search work. Whitener will continue to lead Afterskills alongside his role at Maven.

"What drew us to Maven was a leadership team that wants to rethink how executive search is done," said Whitener. "Our priority will be to continue building the technology and intelligence behind every search, while helping clients navigate their own AI transformation."

Whitener holds a PhD in AI Bioinformatics from Cambridge and is Founder CEO of Afterskills. Bamforth previously built data platforms at Modernize Solutions and advised FTSE 100 companies at Newton Europe.

About Maven Partnership

Maven Partnership is a talent advisory and executive search firm specializing in financial services and C-suite portfolio company hiring. The firm advises clients across investment banking, global markets, investment management, technology, and private capital, with sector expertise spanning aerospace and defense, energy, and fintech, and offices in New York, West Palm Beach, London, and Hong Kong. Maven Partnership combines sector depth with a global network to identify and secure exceptional talent for its clients. For more information, visit mavenpartnership.com.

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