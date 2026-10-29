Group14 Technologies: Group14 Closes €150M Series D Extension to Accelerate Global Manufacturing Footprint

Group14 Closes €150M Series D Extension to Accelerate Global Manufacturing Footprint

The funding provided by a new, undisclosed investor increases Group14's Series D round to over $665 million

Unlocks Group14's third large-scale Battery Active Materials site (BAM-4) to be built in Spain

BAM-3 in Korea is already operational and scaling, with BAM-2 in the US expected to come online in H1 2027

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group14 Technologies, the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced silicon battery materials, today announced the close of a €150 million (~$169 million USD) Series D equity extension. As part of the funding, Group14 has committed to expanding its SCC55 production into Europe, selecting Sagunto, Spain, for its next industrial-scale manufacturing module with an initial 10 GWh capacity.

BAM-4 will bring Group14's total near-term manufacturing footprint to 40 GWh of capacity, inclusive of one module at BAM-3 in Sangju, Korea (10 GWh) which is currently operational and scaling, and two modules at BAM-2 in Moses Lake, Washington (20 GWh) which are expected to start producing in 2027. Group14 has also operated a commercial-pilot facility in Woodinville, Washington (BAM-1) since 2021, from which it has delivered SCC55 to over 150 customers. Group14 has the vision to deploy hundreds of gigawatt-hours of manufacturing capacity over the next decade.

By establishing an operational base in Spain, Europe's second-largest automotive manufacturing country, Group14 positions its battery materials directly adjacent to key European OEM supply chains. This expansion cements Group14 as the most geographically dispersed silicon battery material producer in the world-a strategic advantage that insulates global battery supply chains from regional disruptions, accelerates time-to-market, and ensures direct, localized support for key automotive, tech, and manufacturing partners across North America, Asia, and Europe.

This follow-on funding reinforces Group14's leadership in the silicon battery sector. It also underscores the company's expanding global footprint and its commitment to secure critical mineral supply chains on behalf of its customers. Group14's innovations are backed by a global patent portfolio of more than 200 patents. Leveraging this technology, its flagship SCC55 material delivers breakthrough battery performance, already earning commercial traction in applications such as smartphones, drones, hypercars, and eVTOLs.

"To truly transform the energy economy, battery material producers must be located where the batteries are made," said Rick Luebbe, CEO and Co-Founder of Group14 Technologies. "Our expansion into Spain reflects our vision: staying nimble, building near key customer hubs, and maintaining secure, localized supply chains. The launch of BAM-4 gives us the springboard to accelerate our European footprint while simultaneously propelling our global growth trajectory across the U.S. and Asia."

While the €150M investment anchors Group14's European foothold, the capital serves a broader strategic catalyst: driving the company's global expansion to scale manufacturing capacity, meeting demand from top-tier automotive, consumer electronics, datacenter, aerospace, and defense manufacturers.

About Group14 Technologies

Group14 Technologies is the leading global manufacturer of advanced silicon battery materials, accelerating the electrification of everything from electric vehicles and consumer electronics to AI-enabled technologies. Its flagship silicon-carbon material, SCC55, delivers higher energy density and faster charging speeds for any battery chemistry. Supporting customers representing over 95% of global lithium-ion battery production, Group14 operates commercial-scale manufacturing facilities across the U.S., Europe, and Asia to power the worldwide transition to the silicon battery era.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/group14-closes-150m-series-d-extension-to-accelerate-global-manufacturing-footprint-302922271.html