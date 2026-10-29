Scale Computing Inc. Appoints Cooper Briscoe Chief Marketing Officer

Strategic leadership addition signals the next phase of global expansion, portfolio adoption, and channel momentum for the edge computing and secure network leader

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, the pioneer and market leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced the appointment of technology industry veteran Cooper Briscoe as Chief Marketing Officer. Based in Austin, Briscoe will oversee Scale Computing's global marketing strategy, drive aggressive market expansion, accelerate adoption across the company's comprehensive solutions portfolio, and deepen engagement with strategic channel partners worldwide.

Briscoe's appointment comes at a pivotal inflection point for Scale Computing as distributed enterprises increasingly seek integrated, autonomous infrastructure. Scale Computing's industry-leading platform lets organizations run critical applications, simplify operations, and secure hyper-distributed environments through an end-to-end portfolio spanning edge computing, application orchestration, managed networking, SD-WAN, and SASE.

"Scale Computing has revolutionized how enterprises deploy and manage infrastructure at the edge. As we enter our next era of hypergrowth, bringing our full, expanded portfolio of solutions to market with power and clarity is critical," said William Morrow, CEO of Scale Computing. "Cooper brings a rare combination of technical depth, proven product leadership, and deep expertise across enterprise sales and channel marketing. He deeply understands how customer requirements are evolving and how to empower our partner ecosystem to win. His vision will be instrumental in scaling our market presence and driving portfolio-wide momentum."

Briscoe brings more than two decades of proven leadership scaling high-growth technology organizations. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Marketing at Brivo, following a successful tenure leading global marketing at Eagle Eye Networks. Previously, Briscoe held executive product management leadership positions at Carrier's LenelS2 and United Technologies' Interlogix division, alongside foundational roles in technical sales, account management, and customer enablement at GE Security.

"Scale Computing stands at the intersection of a massive market shift as enterprises push intelligence and AI workload capabilities to the edge," said Briscoe. "The company's unbeatable combination of edge and network innovation, category-leading customer satisfaction, and high-velocity partner ecosystem creates an incredible growth foundation. My goal is to elevate Scale Computing's market leadership, empower our sales organization and channel partners, and accelerate value creation for distributed enterprises globally."

To learn more about Scale Computing's award-winning portfolio of edge computing and network solutions, visit www.scalecomputing.com.

About Scale Computing, Inc.

Scale Computing, Inc. is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, SD-WAN, SASE, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Scale Computing is backed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P., one of the world's largest funds with over $200 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.scalecomputing.com.



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