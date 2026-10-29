Insira Launches as Independent Company Built on Cortellis and DRG

Company builds on industry-leading life sciences data and expertise to support the success of treatment innovation.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insira SM, formerly Clarivate Life Sciences & Healthcare, today introduced its new name and brand identity as a fully independent company serving the global life sciences and healthcare industry. With trusted, proprietary data assets and leading intelligence platforms, including Cortellis and DRG, Insira enters this next chapter to give life sciences teams the data, insights and expertise to know what's next, decide how to get there and stay ahead of the question.

Henry Levy, Chief Executive Officer, Insira, said: "Launching as Insira marks a defining moment for our company and the customers we serve. We are combining the depth of our legacy data and the unmatched expertise of our people, with the power of evolving AI to drive improved strategic certainty. Insira exists to convert high-quality intelligence into immediate confidence, making the success of therapeutic and health technologies a predictable reality."

The launch of Insira meets an urgent demand for trusted, clear direction in key R&D and commercial decisions for our industry. In a fast-moving market, life sciences organizations need specialized human expertise paired with smart technology to navigate complex scientific challenges and evolving regulatory demands.

According to the CMR International Pharmaceutical R&D Factbook, 88% of drugs entering Phase 1 fail to reach the market, while R&D costs continue to climb. The need for smarter R&D decisions has never been greater.

Through embedded AI, Insira turns trusted intelligence into insights faster. Insira's intuitive AI assistants, specialized agents and connectors help teams uncover insights, navigate complexity and stay ahead of the question, whether working within Insira's platforms, enterprise solutions or their own native tools.

Insira is committed to continuously advancing its data, technology and platforms to meet the shifting demands of global healthcare and accelerate life-changing treatment breakthroughs for patients.

To discover the vision behind Insira and explore Insira's latest capabilities, visit insiraglobal.com.

About Insira

Insira gives life sciences and healthcare teams the data, insights and expertise to know what's next and decide how to get there. Through connected data with embedded AI in platforms such as Cortellis, DRG and Dialog, Insira delivers data before demand and insights beyond the obvious straight into the flow of work. In a rapidly evolving landscape, Insira supports customers in making informed decisions, helping teams stay ahead of the question and driving the ultimate success of treatment innovations. Learn more at insiraglobal.com.

For media inquiries, please visit the Insira newsroom.

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