DJI Strengthens Multi-Layer Privacy Protection System with the Launch of Local Data Mode for ROMO, Setting a New Standard for Privacy in Home Robotics

Available first for ROMO 2, DJI's all-new AI robot vacuum with an advanced self-cleaning base station and ultra-wide swing robotic arm

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today introduced Local Data Mode for ROMO 2, the company's new line of AI robot vacuums. An industry first for smart home products, Local Data Mode disconnects the DJI Home app from the internet, keeping users' data stored and processed locally on their devices. First pioneered by DJI for its drones in 2017, Local Data Mode has nearly a decade of proven real-world use and is now setting a new standard for privacy in a new product category.

Local Data Mode for ROMO

When powered on for the first time, ROMO connects to the internet to create a map of its surroundings. Once Local Data Mode is activated, this mapping data is stored locally rather than in the cloud. From that point onwards, maps, images, and other data used for navigation and obstacle avoidance are stored and processed locally on the device, giving users greater control over their data and reducing the risk of external exposure or unauthorized third-party access.

Powered by the same technology behind DJI's flagship camera drones, the award-winning ROMO line of robot vacuums intelligently cleans homes with millimeter-level obstacle sensing and built-in high-precision LiDAR. With Local Data Mode enabled, ROMO's core functions, including navigation and obstacle avoidance, remain operational without an internet connection, even during network outages. Users can continue to start and customize cleaning cycles, and send the robot back to its docking station to recharge while remaining offline.

ROMO's Multi-Layer Privacy Protection System

Local Data Mode is a core part of strengthening DJI ROMO's longstanding multi-layer privacy protection system. This comprehensive privacy protection system safeguards user data from capture through application, storage, and deletion. This includes:

Secure Access: Set a passcode for quick, secure access, or use a one-time code sent to your mobile number for an extra layer of verification every time.

Set a passcode for quick, secure access, or use a one-time code sent to your mobile number for an extra layer of verification every time. Opt-In Requirement: Users must explicitly authorize the capture, use, and storage of necessary data for ROMO 2's cleaning functions, including the data from its camera, voice functions, obstacle recognition, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Users can turn off On-Site Photo in the DJI Home app at any time. This setting controls whether images of detected obstacles are uploaded to the app for display; turning it off does not affect obstacle detection or avoidance.

Users must explicitly authorize the capture, use, and storage of necessary data for ROMO 2's cleaning functions, including the data from its camera, voice functions, obstacle recognition, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Users can turn off in the DJI Home app at any time. This setting controls whether images of detected obstacles are uploaded to the app for display; turning it off does not affect obstacle detection or avoidance. End-to-End Encryption: When connected to the internet, end-to-end encryption protects data during transmission, preventing third parties from accessing it.

When connected to the internet, end-to-end encryption protects data during transmission, preventing third parties from accessing it. No Offline Uploads: Data is stored locally on the device and is not uploaded to the cloud when ROMO 2 is offline, minimizing the risk of inadvertent data exposure.

Data is stored locally on the device and is not uploaded to the cloud when ROMO 2 is offline, minimizing the risk of inadvertent data exposure. Automated Data Deletion: When auto-delete is enabled, photos older than 14 days are automatically deleted daily. A factory reset permanently erases all data from the device.

Data Security Certifications

ROMO holds multiple internationally recognized cybersecurity and privacy certifications. DJI ROMO devices and the DJI Home app are certified to the ETSI EN 303 645 standard, meet the EU RED (EN 18031) requirements, and have received UL Solutions Diamond IoT Security certification. In 2026, TÜV SÜD conducted a comprehensive penetration test of the DJI ROMO P2 device and DJI Home app and identified no critical, high, or medium-risk security findings. Since 2017, DJI has regularly submitted its products for third-party security audits and certification. DJI is also certified by the British Standards Institution (BSI) to ISO 27701:2025 and ISO 27001:2026. For more information, please visit the DJI Trust Center.

Seamless Smart Home Integration with Matter

ROMO now supports Matter, the universal smart home connectivity standard. Through Matter, all ROMO devices can be integrated with compatible Matter-enabled controllers in ecosystems such as Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, SmartThings, and Home Assistant. Compatibility and available features depend on the specific platform device and its Matter support. This allows users to add their ROMO to compatible smart home setups and use supported controls and automations across ecosystems, delivering convenience alongside a strong focus on privacy and security.

Availability

Starting today, Local Data Mode will be available for ROMO 2. Users simply need to update their ROMO 2 device to the latest firmware that supports Local Data Mode. To enable Local Data Mode, users must toggle "on" the feature in the Security Settings under Device Settings in the DJI Home app. Following its debut on ROMO 2, Local Data Mode will also be available on future ROMO models, extending this privacy feature to the next generation of DJI home robotics.

For more information, please refer to: https://www.romo.tech/

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