Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Eureka Metals Corp. ("Eureka") has commenced diamond drilling at the KM98 Project ("KM98" or the "Project"), located approximately 60 kilometres north of Havre-Saint-Pierre, Québec.

Eureka holds an option to earn up to an 80% interest in KM98 from Go Metals. Eureka is operating and funding the maiden drill program at the Hook Target, which is being carried out by IOS Geosciences ("IOS").

Highlights:

Diamond drilling has commenced at the Hook Target, with eight holes planned from four approved drill sites to depths of up to 200 metres.

The program will test previously undrilled magnetic and conductive anomalies along an approximately five-kilometre prospective trend.

Previous exploration identified massive and semi-massive titanium-bearing oxide mineralization at surface.

The program will test areas of known surface mineralization over the geophysical anomaly. Drilling is designed to evaluate the potential for titanium-bearing oxide mineralization at depth and better understand the continuity of the mineralized system.

"The commencement of drilling at KM98 marks an important milestone following exploration and technical work by Go Metals," said Scott Sheldon, President and CEO of Go Metals. "We are pleased to be working with Eureka as they build on that foundation and advance the Project into its first drill campaign. With multiple targets along a five-kilometre trend, we look forward to seeing these targets tested at depth."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Hugues Longuépée, P.Geo., of IOS, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. IOS has been engaged by Eureka to conduct the drill program. Mr. Longuépée is independent of the Company.

About Go Metals

The Company continues to prioritize innovation and responsible exploration practices in the pursuit of critical metals in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's base metal project portfolio includes KM98, a Ti-V-Fe project, HSP, a Ni-Cu project, and Monster, an IOCG project.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations concerning future events and includes statements regarding the potential for titanium-bearing oxide mineralization at depth and the potential extent and continuity of mineralized systems; the scope, timing and completion of the maiden drill program at the Hook Target; the exploration potential of KM98 and the advancement of its targets; future exploration updates; and Eureka's potential completion of the earn-in and the Company's resulting retention of a 20% participating interest in the Project.

This forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including geological interpretations and exploration data provide a reasonable basis for the planned drilling; Eureka will have the funding, personnel, equipment and technical resources required to carry out the drill program and meet its obligations under the option agreement; access to the Project will remain available; required permits and approvals will be maintained or obtained when needed; and weather and field conditions will permit drilling to proceed as anticipated.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information due to risks and uncertainties, including drilling results that differ from expectations; the possibility that mineralization observed at surface does not extend to depth or along trend, or does not prove to be economically significant; changes in geological interpretations; delays, modifications or cancellation of the drill program or other planned exploration; shortages of funding, personnel or equipment; adverse weather and access conditions; permitting and environmental risks; and Eureka's failure to complete some or all of its earn-in obligations. Other risks are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that the drill program will proceed as anticipated or that it will identify economically recoverable mineralization. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise it, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321504