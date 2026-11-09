Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,000,000 units of the Company (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the Offering).

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each a, "Share") and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (with two such half warrants being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of issue.

The Issuer may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if, at any time following the date that is four months and one day after the closing date of the Offering, the closing price of the common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") (or any successor exchange on which the common shares are then listed) is equal to or greater than C$0.25 per common share for five (5) consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Trigger"). For greater certainty, the closing price shall be the official closing price as reported by such exchange for each applicable trading day.

Upon the occurrence of the Acceleration Trigger, the Issuer may, within ten (10) business days following the last trading day of the Acceleration Trigger, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing and disseminating a press release through a nationally recognized newswire service in Canada and filing such press release on SEDAR+ (the "Acceleration Notice"). The Issuer shall concurrently deliver written notice of the acceleration to each registered holder of Warrants. The Warrants shall expire at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the twenty-fifth (25th) calendar day following the date of the Acceleration Notice (or, if such day is not a business day, the next business day) (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"), unless exercised prior to the Accelerated Expiry Date. Any Warrants not exercised prior to the Accelerated Expiry Date shall expire and be of no further force or effect.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance exploration activities, evaluate potential property acquisitions, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company anticipates that insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. Any participation by insiders will constitute a related party transaction as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company expects to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to insiders nor the consideration paid by insiders will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company may also rely on the exemption in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 from the formal valuation requirement, as the Company's securities are not listed on a specified market.

Finder's fees may be paid in cash and/or non-transferable finder's warrants to eligible arm's length finders, in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws. The Offering may be closed in one or more tranches as subscriptions are received. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. Completion of the Offering is subject to the filing of all required notices with the CSE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the U.S. Securities Act), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Go Metals

Go Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of critical mineral projects in Canada. The Company champions innovative technologies and responsible exploration practices to evaluate large-scale mineral systems. Its project portfolio includes KM98, a titanium-vanadium-iron (Ti-V-Fe) project under option to Eureka Metals Corp.; HSP, a nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) project; and Monster, an iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) project.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, forward-looking statements) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the size, terms, timing and completion of the Offering; the closing of the Offering in one or more tranches; participation by insiders; the payment of finder's fees; the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering; and the Company's business objectives, growth strategy and future plans.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to close the private placement as intended. Although the Company believes these assumptions are reasonable, they are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to close the Offering on the terms and timing anticipated, investor demand for the Offering, and the Company's ability to use the proceeds as described. Although the Company believes these assumptions are reasonable, they are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risk that the Offering is not completed on the terms described or at all, or is completed for less than the maximum amount; that management reallocates the proceeds for sound business reasons; changes in market conditions, general economic conditions, the availability of financing, regulatory developments, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323187