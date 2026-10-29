Howmet Aerospace Inc.: Howmet Aerospace Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue up 29% Year over Year, Organic Growth 25%; GAAP EPS $1.42, Adjusted EPS $1.46
Healthy Third Quarter Cash Generation; $500 Million Deployed for Common Stock Repurchases
Additional $5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization by Board of Directors
Full Year 2026 Guidance Increased
Full Year 2027 Revenue Guidance: Approximately $11.5 Billion, Up ~12% Year over Year
Summary Financial Results
Third Quarter
Nine Months
Dollars in Millions; Per share amounts in dollars, diluted
2026
2025
Change
2026
2025
Change
Revenue
$2,703
$2,089
29 %
$7,563
$6,084
24 %
GAAP Metrics
Operating Income
$777
$542
43 %
$2,241
$1,557
44 %
Operating Income Margin
28.7 %
25.9 %
280 bps
29.6 %
25.6 %
400 bps
Earnings per Share (EPS)
$1.42
$0.95
49 %
$4.18
$2.79
50 %
Cash from Operations
$709
$531
34 %
$1,745
$1,230
42 %
Non-GAAP Metrics1
Adjusted EBITDA
$879
$614
43 %
$2,436
$1,763
38 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
32.5 %
29.4 %
310 bps
32.2 %
29.0 %
320 bps
Adjusted Operating Income
$786
$542
45 %
$2,185
$1,553
41 %
Adjusted Operating Income Margin
29.1 %
25.9 %
320 bps
28.9 %
25.5 %
340 bps
Adjusted Earnings per Share (EPS)
$1.46
$0.95
54 %
$4.01
$2.72
47 %
Free Cash Flow
$562
$423
33 %
$1,400
$901
55 %
1 For more information, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the schedules to this release.
Key Activity
- Repurchased $500 million of common stock in third quarter 2026; $1.1 billion repurchased year to date
- On October 28, 2026, the Board of Directors authorized an increase in the Company's share repurchase program by $5 billion, resulting in $5.397 billion total authorization
- Increased the quarterly common stock dividend by 17% to $0.14 per share in third quarter 2026
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) announced results today for the third quarter 2026.
Howmet Aerospace Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Plant said, "Howmet's performance was solid in all dimensions, with third quarter results exceeding the high end of guidance. Revenue grew 29% year over year and 25% organically, the strongest quarterly growth rate on record for Howmet. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 310 basis points year over year to 32.5%. Free cash flow was a robust $562 million after $147 million in capital expenditures, as we continue to invest for growth. The free cash flow supported $500 million in common stock repurchases in the third quarter, lifting year-to-date repurchases to $1.1 billion. The Board of Directors authorized an increase in the share repurchase program by $5 billion to $5.397 billion, reflecting confidence in the Company's strong free cash flow outlook."
Mr. Plant continued, "Our trajectory points to a healthy fourth quarter and the conclusion of another strong year for Howmet. The commercial aerospace market continues to look robust, underpinned by the extraordinary aircraft order backlog that supports expected production volume increases throughout 2027 and beyond. We do not expect any material impact on our spares demand from the Middle East conflict given the backlog of engine shop visits and requirements to support next generation narrowbody engines. Defense markets remain solid, with further spares needs and likely increases in legacy fighter builds. Of particular note was the 45% year-over-year gas turbines revenue growth, which demonstrates both the extraordinary addition to output and, even more importantly, the increase in market share. Demand in the gas turbines market continues to strengthen with customers looking to increase volumes beyond previous expectations, which supports the outlook beyond 2028. Our capital expenditure plans envisage elevated spend beyond 2027 to support growth in both aerospace and defense as well as gas turbines. Our disciplined focus on free cash flow conversion will remain steadfast throughout this elevated investment period. The commercial transportation market continues to experience recovery in North America. Looking forward to 2027, we envisage revenue of approximately $11.5 billion, representing approximately 12% growth from the increased 2026 guidance."
2026 Guidance
Dollars in Millions; Per share amounts
in dollars, diluted
Q4 2026 Guidance
FY 2026 Guidance
Low
Baseline
High
Low
Baseline
High
Revenue
$2,740
$2,750
$2,760
$10,290
$10,300
$10,310
Baseline
Change
+$250
Adj. EBITDA1
$895
$900
$905
$3,325
$3,330
$3,335
Adj. EBITDA Margin1
32.7 %
32.7 %
32.8 %
32.3 %
32.3 %
32.3 %
Baseline
Change
+$100
+20 bps
Adj. Earnings per Share1
$1.49
$1.50
$1.51
$5.49
$5.50
$5.51
Baseline
Change
+$0.23
Free Cash Flow1
$1,950
$2,000
$2,050
Baseline
Change
+$100
1 Reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP
financial measures, as well as the directly comparable GAAP measures, are not available without unreasonable
efforts due to the variability and complexity of the charges and other components excluded from the non-GAAP
measures, such as gains or losses on sales of assets, taxes, and any future restructuring or impairment charges.
In addition, there is inherent variability already included in the GAAP measures, including, but not limited to,
price/mix and volume. Howmet Aerospace believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that
would be confusing or misleading to investors.
Consolidated Results
Howmet Aerospace reported third quarter 2026 revenue of $2.70 billion, up 29% year over year with organic growth of 25%, and Adjusted EPS of $1.46, up 54% year over year. Revenue was driven by 32% growth in the commercial aerospace market, 10% growth in the defense aerospace market, 45% growth in the gas turbines market, and 28% growth in the commercial transportation market.
The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $879 million, up 43% year over year. The year-over-year increase was driven by growth in the commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, gas turbines, and commercial transportation markets. Adjusted EBITDA margin was up approximately 310 basis points year over year at 32.5%.
Segment Results
Engine Products
Dollars in Millions
Third Quarter
2026
2025
Change
Third-party sales
$1,451
$1,087
33 %
Segment adjusted EBITDA
$567
$362
57 %
Segment adjusted EBITDA margin
39.1 %
33.3 %
580 bps
Depreciation and amortization
$41
$37
Engine Products reported third quarter 2026 revenue of $1.45 billion, an increase of 33% year over year, driven by growth in the commercial aerospace and gas turbines markets. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $567 million, up 57% year over year, driven by growth in the commercial aerospace and gas turbines markets. The Segment absorbed net headcount of approximately 520 in the quarter in support of expected future revenue increases. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increased approximately 580 basis points year over year to 39.1%.
Fastening Systems
Dollars in Millions
Third Quarter
2026
2025
Change
Third-party sales
$630
$448
41 %
Segment adjusted EBITDA
$185
$138
34 %
Segment adjusted EBITDA margin
29.4 %
30.8 %
(140) bps
Depreciation and amortization
$29
$12
Fastening Systems reported revenue of $630 million, an increase of 41% year over year, driven by growth in the commercial aerospace and defense aerospace markets. Excluding the CAM and Brunner acquisitions, revenue grew 10%. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $185 million, up 34% year over year, driven by growth in the commercial aerospace and defense aerospace markets and including contributions from the acquisitions. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased approximately 140 basis points year over year to 29.4%, reflecting impact from the CAM acquisition.
Engineered Structures
Dollars in Millions
Third Quarter
2026
2025
Change
Third-party sales
$295
$307
(4 %)
Segment adjusted EBITDA
$70
$64
9 %
Segment adjusted EBITDA margin
23.7 %
20.8 %
290 bps
Depreciation and amortization
$10
$10
Engineered Structures reported revenue of $295 million, a decrease of 4% year over year, principally driven by the divestiture of the Savannah disk forging facility. Excluding the Savannah divestiture, revenue grew 8%. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $70 million, up 9% year over year, on the exit of lower-margin business including the divestiture. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increased approximately 290 basis points year over year to 23.7%.
Forged Wheels
Dollars in Millions
Third Quarter
2026
2025
Change
Third-party sales
$327
$247
32 %
Segment adjusted EBITDA
$86
$73
18 %
Segment adjusted EBITDA margin
26.3 %
29.6 %
(330) bps
Depreciation and amortization
$11
$11
Forged Wheels reported revenue of $327 million, an increase of 32% year over year, driven by higher volumes in the commercial transportation market and an increase in aluminum cost pass through. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $86 million and increased 18% year over year, driven by favorable volume. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased approximately 330 basis points year over year to 26.3%, due to the impact of higher aluminum cost pass through.
Repurchased $500 Million of Common Stock in Third Quarter 2026; $1.1B Year To Date
In the third quarter 2026, Howmet Aerospace repurchased $500 million of common stock at an average price of $264.77 per share, retiring approximately 1.9 million shares. Year to date through October 28, 2026, the Company has repurchased $1.1 billion of shares at an average price of $250.72 per share.
Board of Directors Approved a $5 Billion Increase to the Share Repurchase Program
On October 28, 2026 the Board of Directors authorized an increase in the Company's share repurchase program by $5 billion, which, together with the remaining authorization of $397 million, results in authorization to repurchase up to $5.397 billion of the Company's outstanding stock.
Paid Down $60 Million of Debt
In the third quarter 2026, the Company paid down $60 million of borrowings on its commercial paper program. At the end of the quarter, $390 million of the $1 billion commercial paper program was outstanding.
Quarterly Common Stock Dividend Increases 17% to $0.14 Per Share in Third Quarter 2026
On July 27, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.14 per share on its common stock, which was paid on August 25, 2026. The quarterly dividend represents a 17% increase from the second quarter 2026 dividend of $0.12 per share.
Howmet Aerospace will hold its quarterly conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, October 29, 2026.The call will be webcast via www.howmet.com.The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 7:00 AM ET on October 29, via the "Investors" section of the Howmet Aerospace website.
About Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace, gas turbine, and transportation industries. The Company's primary businesses focus on engine components, fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency, including in aerospace, defense, and gas turbine applications, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation. With approximately 1,200 granted and pending patents, the Company's differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com.
Dissemination of Company Information
Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "envisions," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "points," "poised," "projects," "seeks," "sees," "should," "targets," "will," "would," or other words of similar meaning. All statements that reflect Howmet Aerospace's expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements, forecasts and outlook relating to the condition of markets; future financial results or operating performance; future strategic actions; Howmet Aerospace's strategies, outlook, and business and financial prospects; any future dividends, debt issuances, debt reduction and repurchases of its common stock; and statements regarding any acquisitions, including expected benefits. These statements reflect beliefs and assumptions that are based on Howmet Aerospace's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors Howmet Aerospace believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) deterioration in global economic and financial market conditions generally, or unfavorable changes in the markets served by Howmet Aerospace, including due to escalating tariff and other trade policies and energy costs, and the resulting impacts on Howmet Aerospace's supply and distribution chains, as well as on market volatility and global trade generally; (b) the impact of potential cyber attacks and information technology or data security breaches; (c) the loss of significant customers or adverse changes in customers' business or financial conditions; (d) manufacturing difficulties or other issues that impact product performance, quality or safety; (e) inability of suppliers to meet obligations due to supply chain disruptions or otherwise; (f) failure to attract and retain a qualified workforce and key personnel, labor disputes or other employee relations issues; (g) the inability to achieve anticipated or targeted financial performance, operations or competitiveness, or realization of expected benefits from acquisitions, including the effective integration of acquired businesses; (h) inability to meet increased demand, production targets or commitments; (i) competition from new product offerings, disruptive technologies or other developments; (j) geopolitical, economic, and regulatory risks relating to Howmet Aerospace's global operations, including geopolitical and diplomatic tensions, instabilities, conflicts and wars, as well as compliance with U.S. and foreign trade and tax laws, sanctions, embargoes and other regulations; (k) the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings, government or regulatory investigations, and environmental remediation; (l) failure to comply with government contracting regulations; (m) adverse changes in discount rates or investment returns on pension assets; and (n) the other risk factors summarized in Howmet Aerospace's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Market projections are subject to the risks discussed above and other risks in the market. Under its share repurchase program, the Company may repurchase shares from time to time, in amounts, at prices, and at such times as the Company deems appropriate, subject to market conditions, legal requirements and other considerations. The program has no stated expiration, and the Company is not obligated to repurchase any specific number of shares or to do so at any particular time. The declaration of any future dividends is subject to the discretion and approval of the Board of Directors after the Board's consideration of all factors it deems relevant and subject to applicable law. The Company may modify, suspend, or cancel its share repurchase program or any dividend policy in any manner and at any time that it may deem necessary or appropriate. Credit ratings are not a recommendation to buy or hold any Howmet Aerospace securities, and they may be revised or revoked at any time at the sole discretion of the credit rating organizations. The statements in this release are made as of the date of this release, even if subsequently made available by Howmet Aerospace on its website or otherwise. Howmet Aerospace disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the information included in this release is derived from Howmet Aerospace's consolidated financial information but is not presented in Howmet Aerospace's financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measure. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and management's rationale for the use of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the schedules to this release.
Other Information
In this press release, the acronym "FY" means "full year"; "Q" means "quarter"; "YoY" means year over year; "Adj." means adjusted; Howmet, Howmet Aerospace, or the Company means Howmet Aerospace Inc.; "organic growth" refers to the Company's revenue growth excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures; and references to performance by Howmet Aerospace or its segments as "record" mean its best result since April 1, 2020 when Howmet Aerospace Inc. (previously named Arconic Inc.) separated from Arconic Corporation.
Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries
Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited)
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
Quarter ended
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
Sales
$ 2,703
$ 2,547
$ 2,089
Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below)
1,700
1,596
1,365
Selling, general administrative, and other expenses
120
148
100
Research and development expenses
11
8
10
Provision for depreciation and amortization
93
84
72
Restructuring and other charges
2
-
-
Operating income
777
711
542
Interest expense, net
48
51
37
Other expense, net
8
11
10
Income before income taxes
721
649
495
Provision for income taxes
154
115
110
Net income
$ 567
$ 534
$ 385
Amounts Attributable to Howmet Aerospace
Common Shareholders:
Earnings per share - basic(1):
Net income per share
$ 1.42
$ 1.33
$ 0.96
Average number of shares(2)(3)
398
400
403
Earnings per share - diluted(1):
Net income per share
$ 1.42
$ 1.33
$ 0.95
Average number of shares(2)(3)
400
402
405
Common stock outstanding at the end of the period
398
400
403
(1) In order to calculate both basic and diluted earnings per share through December 31, 2025, preferred stock dividends
declared of less than $1 for the quarters presented need to be subtracted from Net income.
(2) For the quarters presented, the difference between the diluted average number of shares and the basic average number of
shares relates to share equivalents associated with outstanding restricted stock unit awards and employee stock options.
(3) As average shares outstanding are used in the calculation of both basic and diluted earnings per share, the full impact of
share repurchases is not fully realized in earnings per share ("EPS") in the period of repurchase since share repurchases
may occur at varying points during a period.
Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)
(in U.S. dollar millions)
September 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 507
$ 742
Receivables from customers, less allowances of $- in both 2026 and 2025
1,116
779
Inventories
2,113
1,849
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
381
409
Total current assets
4,117
3,779
Properties, plants, and equipment, net
2,912
2,593
Goodwill
5,098
4,022
Deferred income taxes
48
40
Intangibles, net
855
457
Other noncurrent assets
250
288
Total assets
$ 13,280
$ 11,179
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable, trade
$ 969
$ 845
Accrued compensation and retirement costs
373
343
Taxes, including income taxes
88
77
Accrued interest payable
54
47
Deferred revenue
204
147
Other current liabilities
136
121
Long-term debt due within one year
1
191
Short-term borrowings
390
-
Total current liabilities
2,215
1,771
Long-term debt, less amount due within one year
4,052
2,859
Accrued pension benefits
493
546
Accrued other postretirement benefits
33
38
Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred credits
725
612
Total liabilities
7,518
5,826
Equity
Howmet Aerospace shareholders' equity:
Common stock
398
402
Additional capital
1,438
2,531
Retained earnings
5,621
4,093
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,695)
(1,673)
Total equity
5,762
5,353
Total liabilities and equity
$ 13,280
$ 11,179
Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries
Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited)
(in U.S. dollar millions)
Nine months ended
September 30,
2026
2025
Operating activities
Net income
$ 1,681
$ 1,136
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided from operations:
Depreciation and amortization
251
210
Deferred income taxes
48
75
Restructuring and other credits
(91)
(4)
Net realized and unrealized losses
14
17
Net periodic pension cost
34
31
Stock-based compensation
80
59
Other
8
3
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions, divestitures, and
foreign currency translation adjustments:
Increase in receivables
(284)
(180)
Increase in inventories
(117)
(95)
Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets
(40)
(11)
Increase in accounts payable, trade
68
17
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
79
(2)
Decrease in taxes, including income taxes
(23)
(3)
Pension contributions
(36)
(30)
Increase in noncurrent assets
(8)
(6)
Increase in noncurrent liabilities
81
13
Cash provided from operations
1,745
1,230
Financing Activities
Net change in commercial paper
390
-
Additions to debt
1,200
-
Repurchases and payments on debt
(186)
(140)
Debt issuance costs
(12)
-
Repurchases of common stock
(1,100)
(500)
Dividends paid to shareholders
(153)
(131)
Taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards
(68)
(45)
Other
(6)
(4)
Cash provided from (used for) financing activities
65
(820)
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(345)
(329)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(1,929)
-
Proceeds from the sale of assets and businesses
226
9
Additions to investments
-
(9)
Sale of investments
2
13
Cash used for investing activities
(2,046)
(316)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1
1
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(235)
95
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
743
565
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 508
$ 660
Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries
Segment Information (unaudited)
(in U.S. dollar millions)
1Q25
2Q25
3Q25
4Q25
2025
1Q26
2Q26
3Q26
Engine Products
Third-party sales
$ 974
$ 1,038
$ 1,087
$ 1,143
$ 4,242
$ 1,253
$ 1,373
$ 1,451
Inter-segment sales
$ 2
$ 3
$ 2
$ 1
$ 8
$ 2
$ 3
$ 2
Provision for depreciation and amortization
$ 33
$ 35
$ 37
$ 39
$ 144
$ 38
$ 42
$ 41
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$ 318
$ 343
$ 362
$ 393
$ 1,416
$ 458
$ 517
$ 567
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin
32.6 %
33.0 %
33.3 %
34.4 %
33.4 %
36.6 %
37.7 %
39.1 %
Restructuring and other charges
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 88
$ 88
$ -
$ -
$ 1
Capital expenditures
$ 85
$ 74
$ 73
$ 84
$ 316
$ 59
$ 77
$ 95
Fastening Systems
Third-party sales
$ 412
$ 431
$ 448
$ 454
$ 1,745
$ 471
$ 589
$ 630
Inter-segment sales
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 1
$ 1
$ -
$ -
$ -
Provision for depreciation and amortization
$ 12
$ 12
$ 12
$ 12
$ 48
$ 13
$ 20
$ 29
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$ 127
$ 126
$ 138
$ 139
$ 530
$ 150
$ 177
$ 185
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin
30.8 %
29.2 %
30.8 %
30.6 %
30.4 %
31.8 %
30.1 %
29.4 %
Restructuring and other charges (credits)
$ -
$ 1
$ -
$ (1)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 2
Capital expenditures
$ 10
$ 9
$ 13
$ 20
$ 52
$ 17
$ 11
$ 19
Engineered Structures
Third-party sales
$ 304
$ 308
$ 307
$ 307
$ 1,226
$ 294
$ 269
$ 295
Inter-segment sales
$ 7
$ 8
$ 7
$ 4
$ 26
$ 8
$ 8
$ 13
Provision for depreciation and amortization
$ 13
$ 10
$ 10
$ 10
$ 43
$ 10
$ 11
$ 10
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$ 67
$ 68
$ 64
$ 66
$ 265
$ 66
$ 64
$ 70
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin
22.0 %
22.1 %
20.8 %
21.5 %
21.6 %
22.4 %
23.8 %
23.7 %
Restructuring and other credits
$ (4)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (4)
$ (93)
$ -
$ (1)
Capital expenditures
$ 6
$ 7
$ 10
$ 13
$ 36
$ 12
$ 8
$ 14
Forged Wheels
Third-party sales
$ 252
$ 276
$ 247
$ 264
$ 1,039
$ 295
$ 316
$ 327
Provision for depreciation and amortization
$ 10
$ 10
$ 11
$ 11
$ 42
$ 11
$ 10
$ 11
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$ 68
$ 76
$ 73
$ 79
$ 296
$ 90
$ 88
$ 86
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin
27.0 %
27.5 %
29.6 %
29.9 %
28.5 %
30.5 %
27.8 %
26.3 %
Restructuring and other credits
$ -
$ (1)
$ -
$ -
$ (1)
$ -
$ -
$ -
Capital expenditures
$ 15
$ 8
$ 9
$ 4
$ 36
$ 3
$ 4
$ 14
Differences between the total segment and consolidated totals are in Corporate.
Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries
Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited)
(in U.S. dollar millions)
Reconciliation of Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated Operating income
1Q25
2Q25
3Q25
4Q25
2025
1Q26
2Q26
3Q26
Operating income
$ 494
$ 521
$ 542
$ 489
$ 2,046
$ 753
$ 711
$ 777
Segment provision for depreciation and amortization
68
67
70
72
277
72
83
91
Unallocated amounts:
Restructuring and other (credits) charges
(4)
-
-
88
84
(93)
-
2
Corporate expense(1)
22
25
25
28
100
32
52
38
Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$ 580
$ 613
$ 637
$ 677
$ 2,507
$ 764
$ 846
$ 908
Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to
investors because Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information with respect to the Company's operating
performance and the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations. The Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA presented may
not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Howmet's definition of Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA is
defined as Operating Income excluding Restructuring and other (credits) charges, Provision for depreciation and amortization,
and Special items. Special items, including Restructuring and other (credits) charges, are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
(1) Pre-tax special items included in Corporate expense
1Q25
2Q25
3Q25
4Q25
2025
1Q26
2Q26
3Q26
Acquisition and acquisition-related costs(2)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 2
$ 2
$ 6
$ 22
7
Costs (benefits) associated with closures, supply
chain disruptions, and other items
1
(1)
-
1
1
-
-
-
Total Pre-tax special items included in Corporate
expense
$ 1
$ (1)
$ -
$ 3
$ 3
$ 6
$ 22
$ 7
(2) Interest expense of $1 related to the CAM acquisition financing in 1Q26.
Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries
Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued
(in U.S. dollars millions)
Reconciliation of Free cash flow
Quarter ended
Nine months ended
1Q26
2Q26
3Q26
3Q26
Cash provided from operations
$ 453
$ 583
$ 709
$ 1,745
Capital expenditures
(94)
(104)
(147)
(345)
Free cash flow
$ 359
$ 479
$ 562
$ 1,400
Cash provided from (used for) financing activities
$ 1,226
$ (541)
$ (620)
$ 65
Cash provided from (used for) investing activities
$ 14
$ (1,914)
$ (146)
$ (2,046)
The Accounts Receivable Securitization program remains unchanged at $250 outstanding.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because
management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures (due to the fact that
these expenditures are considered necessary to maintain and expand the Company's asset base and are expected to generate future cash
flows from operations). It is important to note that Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary
expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the
measure.
Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries
Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net income
Quarter ended
Nine months ended
3Q25
2Q26
3Q26
September 30,
2025
September 30,
2026
Net income
$ 385
$ 534
$ 567
$ 1,136
$ 1,681
Diluted earnings per share ("EPS")
$ 0.95
$ 1.33
$ 1.42
$ 2.79
$ 4.18
Average number of diluted shares
405
402
400
406
402
Special items:
Restructuring and other charges (credits)(1)
-
-
2
(4)
(91)
Acquisition and acquisition-related costs(2)
-
22
7
-
36
Subtotal: Pre-tax special items
-
22
9
(4)
(55)
Tax impact of Pre-tax special items(3)
-
(4)
(2)
1
24
Subtotal
-
18
7
(3)
(31)
Discrete and other tax special items(4)
-
(18)
10
(26)
(38)
Total: After-tax special items
-
-
17
(29)
(69)
Adjusted Net income
$ 385
$ 534
$ 584
$ 1,107
$ 1,612
Adjusted EPS
$ 0.95
$ 1.33
$ 1.46
$ 2.72
$ 4.01
Adjusted Net income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures are meaningful to investors because management reviews the operating results of the Company excluding the impacts of Restructuring and other charges (credits), Discrete tax items, and Other special items (collectively, "Special items"). There can be no assurances that additional Special items will not occur in future periods. To compensate for this limitation, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both Net income and Diluted EPS determined under GAAP as well as Adjusted Net income and Adjusted EPS.
(1)
Restructuring and other credits for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 included a gain on the sale of the Company's disk forging facility in Savannah, GA within Engineered Structures.
(2)
Includes legal and advisory costs, amortization expense of inventory step-up recorded in accordance with purchase accounting, and other acquisition-related costs for CAM and Brunner. Additionally, interest expense of $1 related to the CAM acquisition financing in 1Q26.
(3)
The Tax impact of Pre-tax special items is based on the applicable statutory rates whereby the difference between such rates and the Company's consolidated estimated annual effective tax rate is itself a Special item.
(4)
Discrete tax items for each period included the following:
Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries
Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued
(in U.S. dollar millions)
Reconciliation of Operational tax rate
Quarter ended
Nine months ended
3Q26
3Q26
Effective
tax rate,
as
reported
Special
items(1)(2)
Operational
tax rate, as
adjusted
Effective
tax rate,
as
reported
Special
items(1)(2)
Operational
tax rate, as
adjusted
Income before income taxes
$ 721
$ 9
$ 730
$ 2,078
$ (55)
$ 2,023
Provision for income taxes
$ 154
$ (8)
$ 146
$ 397
$ 14
$ 411
Tax rate
21.4 %
20.0 %
19.1 %
20.3 %
Operational tax rate is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews the operating results of the Company excluding the impacts of Special items. There can be no assurances that additional Special items will not occur in future periods. To compensate for this limitation, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both the Effective tax rate determined under GAAP as well as the Operational tax rate.
(1)
Pre-tax special items for 3Q26 included Acquisition and acquisition-related costs $7 and Restructuring and other charges $2. Pre-tax special items for the nine months ended 3Q26 included Restructuring and other credits ($91) and Acquisition and acquisition-related costs $36.
(2)
Tax Special items includes discrete tax items, the tax impact on Special items based on the applicable statutory rates, the difference between such rates and the Company's consolidated estimated annual effective tax rate and other tax related items. Discrete tax items for each period included the following:
Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries
Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued
(in U.S. dollars millions)
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating
Income, Adjusted Operating Income
Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted
EBITDA margin
Quarter ended
Nine months ended
3Q25
2Q26
3Q26
September 30,
2025
September 30,
2026
Sales
$ 2,089
$ 2,547
$ 2,703
$ 6,084
$ 7,563
Operating income
$ 542
$ 711
$ 777
$ 1,557
$ 2,241
Operating income margin
25.9 %
27.9 %
28.7 %
25.6 %
29.6 %
Operating income
$ 542
$ 711
$ 777
$ 1,557
$ 2,241
Add:
Restructuring and other charges (credits)
$ -
$ -
$ 2
(4)
(91)
Acquisition and acquisition-related costs(1)
-
22
7
-
35
Adjusted operating income
$ 542
$ 733
$ 786
$ 1,553
$ 2,185
Adjusted operating income margin
25.9 %
28.8 %
29.1 %
25.5 %
28.9 %
Provision for depreciation and
amortization
72
84
93
210
251
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 614
$ 817
$ 879
$ 1,763
$ 2,436
Adjusted EBITDA margin
29.4 %
32.1 %
32.5 %
29.0 %
32.2 %
Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Special items, including
Restructuring and other charges (credits), are excluded from Adjusted operating income. Management believes that these measures
are meaningful to investors because management reviews the operating results of the Company excluding the impacts of Special
items. There can be no assurances that additional Special items will not occur in future periods. To compensate for this limitation,
management believes that it is appropriate to consider both Operating income and Operating income margin determined under
GAAP as well as Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures are
meaningful to investors because they provide additional information with respect to the Company's operating performance and the
Company's ability to meet its financial obligations. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled
measures of other companies. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Operating Income excluding
Restructuring and other charges (credits), Provision for depreciation and amortization, and Special items. Special items, including
Restructuring and other charges (credits), are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
(1) Interest expense of $1 related to the CAM acquisition financing in 1Q26.
Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries
Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued
(in U.S. dollars millions)
Reconciliation of
Organic Revenue
Growth
Quarter ended
3Q25
3Q26
Sales
Acquisitions
and
Divestitures
Organic
Revenue
Sales
Acquisitions
and
Divestitures
Organic
Revenue
% Change
- Sales
% Change
- Organic
Revenue
Engine Products
$ 1,087
$ -
$ 1,087
$ 1,451
$ -
$ 1,451
33 %
33 %
Fastening Systems
$ 448
$ -
$ 448
$ 630
$ 135
$ 495
41 %
10 %
Engineered
Structures
$ 307
$ 34
$ 273
$ 295
$ -
$ 295
(4) %
8 %
Forged Wheels
$ 247
$ -
$ 247
$ 327
$ -
$ 327
32 %
32 %
Total
$ 2,089
$ 34
$ 2,055
$ 2,703
$ 135
$ 2,568
29 %
25 %
Organic revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors as it presents revenue
on a comparable basis for all periods presented excluding the impact of the acquisitions of CAM (acquired April 2026) and Brunner
(acquired February 2026) and the sale of the disk forging facility in Savannah, GA (divested March 2026). Management believes that it is
appropriate to consider both Sales determined under GAAP as well as Organic Revenue.
SOURCE Howmet Aerospace Inc.