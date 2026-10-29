The Hershey Company: Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

HERSHEY, Pa., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $1.452 on the Common Stock and $1.320 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared October 28, 2026, and are payable December 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of November 16, 2026. It is the 387 th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 168 th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

SOURCE The Hershey Company