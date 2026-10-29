"Trusted by Manufacturers. Proven in Production" Exhibit will feature factory-floor automation, tooling, industrial applications and digital workflows, with aerospace and defense applications on display

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) will announce a new manufacturing solution, debut the F870 FDMsystem in Europe and showcase factory-floor applications from Toyota, GM and other manufacturers at Formnext 2026, November 17-20, in Hall 12.1, Booth D129 at Messe Frankfurt.

Trusted by Manufacturers. Proven in Production. The Stratasys exhibit will demonstrate applications across the company's broad additive manufacturing portfolio, from consumer parts to industrial production at scale.

"Additive manufacturing is becoming an essential part of the modern factory floor, giving manufacturers greater flexibility, efficiency, resilience and control over how they produce," said Dr. Yoav Zeif, CEO of Stratasys. "We see that shift accelerating across industries, from aerospace and defense to automotive and dental, as customers scale additive from individual applications into production workflows. At Formnext, we're showing the technology, software and expertise that make that possible at scale."

New Manufacturing Solution Reveal

On November 17 at 1:00 p.m., Stratasys will unveil a new manufacturing-scale solution at Hall 12.1, Booth D129. Designed for high-volume production of consistent, end-use polymer parts, the system will expand the company's production-focused portfolio with a scalable solution built for manufacturing environments. The system name and full details will be announced at Formnext.

Formnext Defense Summit

Stratasys will also participate in the Formnext Defense Summit on November 17, showcasing solutions for advanced manufacturing with additive for military, government, OEM and industry leaders around production applications, supply chain optimization and real-world defense applications.

Automotive Tooling

The F870 FDM system will make its European debut, demonstrating large-format production of tooling, fixtures, jigs and manufacturing aids. Designed for factory-floor manufacturing, the F870 printer combines a 1,000 x 610 x 610 mm fully heated build chamber with industrial materials and extended unattended operation, enabling manufacturers to bring large tooling and production applications in-house.

Solutions for the Factory Floor

Visitors to the Stratasys booth will see how manufacturers are using additive manufacturing today to solve real production challenges, from production tooling and manufacturing aids to end-use parts and scalable digital workflows.

New solutions on display will help manufacturers meet application-specific requirements and improve productivity:

Accelerate Investment Casting Production with SLA Technology. Somos ShellCast resin and GrabCAD Print Pro ShellGen module build preparation software, paired with the Neo 800+ SLA printer, help foundries as well as Aerospace and Defense OEMs produce large, complex and highly accurate antimony-free master patterns for investment casting, reducing reliance on costly traditional tooling.

Delivering repeatable part performance with less manual work. sCure, a new automated post-processing solution for the Origin P3 DLP platform, combines drying, multi-wavelength UV curing, heating and photobleaching in one system. The result is more consistent parts and less dependence on operator skill.

Functional prototypes that perform like final parts. PolyJet ToughONE Black for J3 and J5 3D printers combines durable, engineering-grade performance with a realistic black finish, so teams can evaluate both function and appearance earlier.

Expanding what FDM can do in production. A new FDM material, expanded capabilities for existing materials and a new post-processing offering give manufacturers more options for demanding applications. Learn more in our blog.



The booth will also highlight automation and robotic applications, alongside technologies spanning FDM, SAF, PolyJet, SLA and P3 DLP.

Advancing Aerospace Qualification

At Formnext, Stratasys will also highlight the recent publication of National Center for Advanced Materials Performance (NCAMP) qualification data for Antero 800NA and Antero 840CN03 on the Stratasys F900printer, supported by Stratasys AIS advanced industrial solution package. The independently reviewed data gives aerospace and defense manufacturers a shared foundation for qualifying end-use parts.

Connecting the Digital Manufacturing Workflow

Stratasys will demonstrate GrabCAD Additive App Suite, which connects the additive workflow across Stratasys technologies, from identifying and validating applications to build preparation and production.

Hear from Stratasys Customers and Experts

"Accelerate Time-to-Production Cutting Weeks to Days and Improving Designs with Additively Manufactured Polymer Mold Inserts"

Mathieu Thevelont, Additive Manufacturing Engineer, IPC, Peter Holzer, PhD Researcher, IPC and Daniel Princ, Director, Technology Enablement, EMEA APAC

Industry Application Stage, Hall 11.0, Booth D72

November 18 10:10 a.m.-10:40 a.m.

"Simulation and Validation of Large-Format FDM Tooling for Automotive Production"

William (Dallas) Martin, Additive Manufacturing Sr. Engineer, Toyota, and Fadi Abro, Senior Global Director of Automotive Mobility, Stratasys

Industry Application Stage, Hall 11.0, Booth D72

November 18 11:10 a.m.-11:40 a.m.

WILDWOOD: Where Artistry and Technology Take Flight to Create a Stop Motion Epic"

Brian McLean, Director of Rapid Prototype, LAIKA, and Rob Ducey, Technical Supervisor of Rapid Prototyping, LAIKA

Industry Application Stage, Hall 11.0, Booth D72

November 18 11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m.

Formnext 2026 takes place November 17-20 at Messe Frankfurt. Visitors can meet Stratasys experts and experience the technologies and applications in Hall 12.1, Booth D129. Learn more about Stratasys at Formnext.

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage of the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more, visit Stratasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to potential change, due to risks and uncertainties faced by the Company, including those risks described in Item 3.D "Key Information Risk Factors" of Stratasys' annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, which Stratasys filed with the SEC on March 6, 2026, and in other reports and documents that Stratasys files with or furnishes to the SEC from time to time, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect Stratasys' business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Contacts:

Media and Investor contacts:

Media Relations

Galit Mendelson

Director, Global Communications

+972-74-7454913

Galit.Mendelson@stratasys.com

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Yonah Lloyd

Chief Communications Officer and VP Investor Relations

Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com

+972 74 745 4919