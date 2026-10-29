BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 29

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 28 October 2026 were:

256.20p Capital only (undiluted)

261.13p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.