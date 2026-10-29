Italiacamp's Hubs for Made in Italy and IP Excellera enter a strategic agreement to support the next phase of Italian business in the Middle East

Two established Middle East advisory players bring together complementary expertise to serve a growing wave of Italian companies pursuing long-term growth in the region

DUBAI, UAE, 29 October 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Italiacamp's Hubs for Made in Italy and IP Excellera, an integrated strategic advisory firm owned by Excellera, a leading EMEA group in Corporate Affairs consultancy, announced a strategic agreement to provide Italian businesses with an integrated advisory offering as they enter and scale in the Middle East.

The agreement responds to an Italy-Middle East relationship that has entered a new phase of depth and sophistication. Italian companies are arriving in the region with higher ambitions and more complex needs, from navigating institutional environments and capital markets to building and protecting their reputation in increasingly scrutinised and competitive sectors. Serving them calls for an advisory presence that is locally rooted and strategically integrated, and that no single discipline can deliver alone.

Under the agreement, Italiacamp's Hubs for Made in Italy and IP Excellera will act as a single point of reference across the full arc of an Italian company's journey in the region. The Hubs for Made in Italy - based in Dubai and Abu Dhabi- provide the on-the-ground platform for market entry, business advisory, dedicated spaces, networking events, and executive training. IP Excellera brings a full-service, integrated advisory offer spanning corporate and financial communications, capital markets and investor relations, corporate reporting and sustainability. Together, the two offerings allow Italian businesses to address the practical, institutional, and reputational sides of their expansion through one coordinated relationship, from first steps on the ground to long-term positioning in the market.

The agreement rests on a natural fit between two players with Italian roots and a shared regional footprint. Italiacamp, headquartered in Rome, operates in the Middle East through the Hubs for Made in Italy in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Excellera, headquartered in Milan with more than 400 professionals across 15 offices worldwide, operates in the region through IP Excellera, whose offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Riyadh serve clients across the Middle East and Arabic-speaking North Africa. The agreement is designed as a long-term framework, serving Italian companies through market cycles and shifts in regional conditions.

"The Italian business community in the Middle East is entering a new phase. The companies arriving today compete not only on their product or service but on the strength of the counsel behind them, including their ability to engage institutions, speak to media and capital markets, and build reputations that endure", said Leo Cisotta, General Manager of Italiacamp EMEA FZCO. "Our agreement with IP Excellera brings exactly that counsel to the Italian businesses that choose our Hubs as their entry point, delivered by one of the most established advisory players in the region and part of EMEA's leading advisory group."

"Italian companies arriving in the Middle East increasingly ask for a form of support that goes beyond corporate affairs. One that spans the full journey, from the first conversations about market entry to the way they position themselves with regulators, investors, and the local business community," said Samantha Bartel, CEO of IP Excellera. "Together with the Hubs for Made in Italy, we are now able to meet that demand through a single, strategically aligned relationship, giving Italian businesses the depth of advisory counsel the region today requires."

As part of the agreement, IP Excellera will also deliver annual seminars at Italiacamp's Hubs for Made in Italy's offices in the UAE, led by IP Excellera experts and focused on effective corporate communications in the region.

About IP Excellera

IP Excellera is a market leading, integrated strategic advisory firm with service offerings across Communications, Capital Markets and Investor Relations, Corporate Reporting and ESG. With offices in Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Dubai, IP Excellera serves some of the region's most high-profile companies. IP Excellera's team of 60 talented consultants are drawn from the world's leading financial, government and academic institutions offering clients best in class advice so they can navigate risk, reputation and change. The company represents clients in the public and private sectors and has a portfolio of more than 100 corporate clients with a combined market value of over $3 trillion. In 2025, IP Excellera joined Excellera Advisory Group, one of the leading corporate affairs advisory groups in EMEA.

About Italiacamp and the Hubs for Made in Italy

Italiacamp is an impact organisation headquartered in Rome. It combines for-profit and non-profit activities to develop social impact projects and impact assessments with public and private partners. Since its founding, its goal has been to generate social value and scout innovation for people, territories and communities, working with companies, institutions, universities and the third sector. Italiacamp's Hubs for Made in Italy are international platforms that promote Made in Italy in global markets, combining physical spaces, advisory services, networking activities and advanced training programmes. In the UAE, the Hubs operate from two spaces, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, managed by Italiacamp EMEA, established in 2022. They support Italian companies as they enter and scale in the region.

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