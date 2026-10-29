TriNet Group, Inc.: TriNet Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results and Now Expects to Deliver Earnings at the Top End of Earnings per Share Guidance Range

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive and flexible human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. The third quarter highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.

"We delivered solid third quarter results and made further progress against our strategic priorities," said Mike Simonds, TriNet's President and CEO. "Earnings performance exceeded our forecast, customer retention improved, and new sales returned to year-over-year growth."

Simonds continued, "Our growth initiatives are gaining traction. Momentum within our broker channel is building, our investments in sales are driving improved performance in our important fall selling season, and we are strengthening our customer value proposition through investments in our service model and an expanding set of solutions, such as TriNet Leave powered by Cocoon, TriNet Recruit, and TriNet Spend. With these initiatives gaining traction, we believe TriNet is increasingly well-positioned to return to sustainable growth."

Third quarter highlights include:

Total revenues decreased 5% to $1.2 billion compared to the same period last year.

Professional service revenues decreased 7% to $157 million compared to the same period last year.

Net income was $31 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to net income of $34 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted Net Income was $44 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $55 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $89 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 7.6%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $100 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 8.2% in the same period last year.

Total Worksite Employees (WSEs) decreased (11)% as compared to the same period last year, to approximately 295,000.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased 11% as compared to the same period last year to $80 million, generating $53 million in Free Cash Flow.

Full-Year 2026 Guidance

In addition to announcing our third quarter 2026 results, we are reaffirming our full-year 2026 guidance and expect to be at the high end of our earnings per diluted share range. Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release.







Full Year 2026 (dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)



Low

High Total Revenues



$ 4,750

$ 4,900 Professional Service Revenues



$ 647

$ 663 Insurance Cost Ratio



89.5 %

88.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin



8.5 %

9.0 % Diluted net income per share of common stock



$ 2.85

$ 3.35 Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted



$ 4.50

$ 5.10

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

We anticipate filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and making it available at https://www.trinet.com on or about October 29, 2026. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained in the Form 10-Q.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

TriNet will host a conference call at 5:30 a.m. PT today to discuss its third quarter results for 2026. TriNet encourages participants to pre-register for the webcast. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at https://investor.trinet.com. Participants can pre-register for the webcast by going to: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/764057723. Callers can pre-register for the conference call by going to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10212821/1052113182d. For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5426 and requesting the "TriNet Conference Call." A replay of the webcast will be available on this website for approximately one year. A telephonic replay will be available for two weeks following the conference call at +1 (412) 317-0088 conference ID: 6487067.

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses, delivering what they really need from HR: expertise, technology and advocacy that make it easier to run and grow their business. Through advanced technology-enabled services and deep human capital expertise, TriNet provides access to employee benefits such as health insurance and retirement plans, payroll and payroll tax administration, risk mitigation, and compliance consulting. TriNet helps businesses navigate the complexities of HR so they can focus on why they started their companies in the first place. For more information, please visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, statements that are not historical in nature, are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or otherwise contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, TriNet's expectations and assumptions regarding: TriNet's financial guidance for the full-year 2026 and the underlying assumptions; TriNet's mid-term outlook, market positioning, and the underlying assumptions; TriNet's on-going AI investments, including the development of TriNet Assistant, and its ability to deliver improved service experiences; TriNet's ability to build momentum in its business, including through sales force growth; and TriNet's ability to execute on our strategy. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "ability," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "enhance," "estimate," "expand," "expect," "facilitate," "grow," "guidance," "impact," "improve," "intend," "maintain," "may," "plan," "project," "provide," "return," "should," "strategy," "strengthen," "support," "will," "would" and similar expressions or variations intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance but are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our current expectations and any past or future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to manage unexpected changes in workers' compensation and health insurance claims and costs, including by WSEs; our ability to mitigate the distinct business risks we face as a co-employer; the effects of volatility in the financial and economic environment on the businesses that make up our client base; our inability to realize or sustain the expected benefits from our business realignment initiatives, and any associated increases in costs as a result of these initiatives; loss of clients for reasons beyond our control and the short-term contracts we typically use with our clients; the impact of regional or industry-specific economic and health factors on our operations; the impact of failures or limitations in the business systems and centers we rely upon; changes in our insurance coverage or our relationships with key insurance carriers; our ability to improve our services and technology to satisfy client and regulatory expectations, including with respect to artificial intelligence; our ability to effectively integrate businesses we have acquired or may acquire in the future; our ability to effectively manage and improve our operational effectiveness and resiliency; our ability to price our services at rates that our clients continue to find attractive; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the effects of increased competition and our ability to compete effectively; the impact on our business of cyber-attacks, breaches, disclosures and other data-related incidents; our ability to comply with evolving data privacy, artificial intelligence and security laws; our ability to manage changes in, uncertainty regarding, or adverse application of the complex laws and regulations that govern our business; changing laws and regulations governing health insurance and employee benefits; the incurrence of losses related to employee retention tax credit claims filed on behalf of our clients; our ability to keep pace with changes in technology or provide timely enhancements to our solutions and support, including with respect to artificial intelligence; risks associated with our international operations, including potential political or economic risks; our ability to operate a business subject to numerous complex laws; changing laws and regulations governing health insurance and other traditional employee benefits at the federal, state, and local levels; our ability to be recognized as an employer of worksite employees and for our benefits plans to satisfy all requirements under federal and state regulations; changes in the laws and regulations that govern what it means to be an employer, employee or independent contractor; the impact of new and changing laws regarding remote work; our ability to comply with the licensing requirements that govern our solutions; the failure of third-party service providers performing their functions; the failure to comply with anti- corruption laws and regulations, economic and trade sanctions, and similar laws; the outcome of existing and future legal and tax proceedings; fluctuation in our results of operations, stock price and maintenance of performance measures year over year due to factors outside of our control; our ability to comply with the restrictions of our indebtedness and meet our debt obligations; the need for additional capital or to restructure our existing debt; the continuation of our stock repurchase program; and the impact of concentrated ownership in our stock by Atairos and other large stockholders and the anti-takeover provisions in our charter documents and under Delaware law. Any of these factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results.

Further information on risks that could affect TriNet's results is included in our filings with the SEC, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on our investor relations website at http://investor.trinet.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of these filings are also available by contacting TriNet Corporation's Investor Relations Department at [email protected] . Except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements in this press release, and any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, we do not assume any obligation, and do not intend, to update any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investors: Media: Alex Bauer Renee Brotherton / Josh Gross TriNet TriNet [email protected] [email protected]

[email protected]

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions, except per share and Operating Metrics data) 2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change Income Statement Data:

























Total revenues $ 1,175

$ 1,232

(5) %

$ 3,579

$ 3,762

(5) % Income before tax 39

50

(22)



236

216

9

Net income 31

34

(9)



173

156

11

Diluted net income per share of common stock 0.65

0.70

(8)



3.70

3.19

16

Non-GAAP measures (1):

























Adjusted EBITDA 89

100

(11)



403

368

10

Adjusted Net income 44

55

(20)



232

209

11

Free Cash Flow













243

191

27

Operating Metrics:

























Insurance Cost Ratio 89 %

90 %

(1) %

86 %

90 %

(4)

Average WSEs 296,372

335,235

(12)



298,068

337,330

(12) % Total WSEs 295,494

331,973

(11)



295,494

331,973

(11)



(1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"



(in millions) September 30,

2026

December 31,

2025

%

Change

Balance Sheet Data:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 328

$ 287

14 % Working capital 295

231

28

Total assets 3,393

3,797

(11)

Debt 896

895

-

Total stockholders' equity 133

54

146





Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2026

2025

% Change Cash Flow Data:











Net cash provided by operating activities $ 317

$ 242

31 % Net cash used in investing activities (169)

(27)

526

Net cash used in financing activities (668)

(560)

19



TRINET GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions except per share data) 2026 2025

2026 2025 Professional service revenues $ 157 $ 169

$ 505 $ 550 Insurance service revenues 1,005 1,046

3,035 3,159 Interest income 13 17

39 53 Total revenues 1,175 1,232

3,579 3,762 Insurance costs 894 943

2,617 2,832 Cost of providing services 68 73

203 215 Sales and marketing 72 68

207 203 General and administrative 53 51

168 149 Systems development and programming 20 18

56 55 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 17 16

53 50 Interest expense, bank fees and other 12 13

39 42 Total costs and operating expenses 1,136 1,182

3,343 3,546 Income before tax 39 50

236 216 Income taxes 8 16

63 60 Net income $ 31 $ 34

$ 173 $ 156 Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes (3) -

(6) 3 Comprehensive income $ 28 $ 34

$ 167 $ 159 Net income per share:









Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.70

$ 3.74 $ 3.20 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.70

$ 3.70 $ 3.19 Weighted average shares:









Basic 46 48

46 49 Diluted 47 48

47 49

TRINET GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)













September 30,

December 31, (in millions, except share and per share data)

2026

2025 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 328

$ 287 Investments

50

- Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments

1,164

1,694 Accounts receivable, net

7

20 Payroll funds receivable

371

264 Prepaid expenses, net

47

82 Other payroll assets

414

474 Other current assets

50

47 Total current assets

2,431

2,868 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent

116

128 Property and equipment, net

27

11 Operating lease right-of-use asset

47

36 Goodwill

465

461 Software and other intangible assets, net

176

153 Other assets

131

140 Total assets

$ 3,393

$ 3,797 Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$ 91

$ 86 Client deposits and other client liabilities

44

57 Accrued wages

561

555 Accrued health insurance costs, net

181

207 Accrued workers' compensation costs, net

42

42 Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings

1,198

1,671 Operating lease liabilities

11

10 Insurance premiums and other payables

8

9 Total current liabilities

2,136

2,637 Long-term debt, noncurrent

896

895 Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net

103

106 Deferred taxes

51

55 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

56

37 Other non-current liabilities

18

13 Total liabilities

3,260

3,743 Total stockholders' equity

133

54 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

$ 3,393

$ 3,797

TRINET GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2026 2025 Operating activities



Net income $ 173 156 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 53 50 Amortization of deferred costs 39 36 Amortization of ROU asset, lease modification, impairment, and abandonment 6 5 Deferred income taxes (2) (3) Stock based compensation 50 48 Other 9 4 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, net 1 1 Prepaid expenses, net 26 14 Other assets (34) (30) Accounts payable and other liabilities 9 - Client deposits and other client liabilities (2) (1) Accrued wages (8) (15) Accrued workers' compensation costs, net (3) - Payroll taxes liabilities and other payroll withholdings (1) (12) Operating lease liabilities 1 (11) Net cash provided by operating activities 317 242 Investing activities



Purchases of marketable securities (151) (59) Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities 78 82 Acquisitions of property and equipment and software (74) (51) Proceeds from sale of business - 1 Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (22) - Net cash used in investing activities (169) (27) Financing activities



Change in WSE and TriNet Trust related assets and liabilities, net (529) (303) Repurchase of common stock (94) (122) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 5 6 Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes (10) (12) Repayment of revolving credit agreement borrowings - (90) Dividends paid (40) (39) Net cash used in financing activities (668) (560) Net change in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted (520) (345) Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:



Beginning of period 1,902 1,691 End of period $ 1,382 $ 1,346





Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information



Interest paid $ 48 51 Income taxes paid, net $ 17 $ 27 Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities



Cash dividend declared, but not yet paid $ 13 13 Payable for purchase of property and equipment $ 3 3 Receivable from sale of business $ - $ 6

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Measure Definition How We Use The Measure Adjusted EBITDA • Net income, excluding the effects of: - income tax provision, - stock based compensation expense, - interest expense, bank fees and other, - depreciation, - amortization of intangible assets, - amortization of cloud computing arrangements, - restructuring costs, and - transaction and integration costs. • Provides period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and an understanding as to how our management evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by excluding certain non-recurring costs, which include restructuring costs and transaction and integration costs, as well as certain non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation and certain impairment charges recognized based on the estimated fair values. We believe these charges are either not directly resulting from our core operations or not indicative of our ongoing operations. • Enhances comparisons to the prior period and, accordingly, facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. • Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management. • We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to total revenues. Adjusted Net Income • Net income, excluding the effects of: - effective income tax rate (1), - stock based compensation expense, - amortization of acquired intangible assets, net, - non-cash interest expense, - restructuring costs, - transaction and integration costs, and - the income tax effect (at our effective tax rate (1) of these pre-tax adjustments.) • Provides information to our stockholders and board of directors to understand how our management evaluates our business, to monitor and evaluate our operating results, and analyze profitability of our ongoing operations and trends on a consistent basis by excluding certain non-cash charges. Free Cash Flow • Net cash provided by operating activities reduced by capital expenditures • Provides information on the strength of our liquidity and available cash. • Provides management with a measure to assist in making planning decisions, evaluate our performance and allocate resources. • We also sometimes refer to Free Cash Flow Conversion ratio, which is the ratio of free cash flow to Adjusted EBITDA.

(1) Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.5% and 25% for third quarters and full years of 2026 and 2025, respectively, which excludes the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal legislative changes.



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

The table below presents a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2026 2025

2026 2025 Net income $ 31 $ 34

$ 173 $ 156 Provision for income taxes 8 16

63 60 Stock based compensation 17 17

50 48 Interest expense, bank fees and other 12 13

39 42 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 17 16

53 50 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements 4 2

10 7 Restructuring costs - 2

13 5 Acquisition and integration costs - -

2 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 89 $ 100

$ 403 $ 368 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 7.6 % 8.2 %

11.3 % 9.8 %

The table below presents a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2026 2025

2026 2025 Net income $ 31 $ 34

$ 173 $ 156 Effective income tax rate adjustment (2) 4

3 6 Stock based compensation 17 17

50 48 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3 2

8 7 Non-cash interest expense 1 1

2 2 Restructuring costs - 2

13 5 Acquisition and integration costs - -

2 - Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (6) (5)

(19) (15) Adjusted Net Income $ 44 $ 55

$ 232 $ 209 GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 47 48

47 49 Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.94 $ 1.11

$ 4.97 $ 4.27

The table below presents a reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2026 2025

2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 80 $ 72

$ 317 $ 242 Acquisitions of property and equipment and software (27) (17)

(74) (51) Free Cash Flow (a) $ 53 $ 55

$ 243 $ 191 Adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 89 $ 100

$ 403 $ 368 Free Cash Flow Conversion Ratio (a)/(b) 60 % 55 %

60 % 52 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the full-year 2026 guidance.

Low and high percentages represent increases (decreases) from the same period in the previous year.

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



FY 2025

Year 2026 Guidance (in millions, except per share data) Actual

Low High Net income $155

(15) % - % Effective income tax rate adjustment 8

(66) (67) Stock based compensation 65

4 4 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10

16 16 Non-cash interest expense 3

(62) (62) Restructuring costs 11

71 133 Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (22)

14 22 Adjusted Net Income $230

(10) % 3 % GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 49





Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $4.73

$4.50 $5.10

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.