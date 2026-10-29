Cars.com Inc.: Cars.com Appoints Mausam Bhatt Chief Product Officer to Accelerate Marketplace Innovation

Experienced marketplace leader to advance connected, AI-powered experiences that build consumer confidence and drive growth

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS), a leading marketplace for automotive sales, today announced the appointment of Mausam Bhatt as Chief Product Officer, effective Nov. 2.

Bhatt brings extensive experience building and scaling complex marketplaces, digital commerce businesses and, most recently, B2B2C SaaS companies. He will oversee product strategy and development across Cars.com's portfolio, accelerating efforts to connect the company's consumer marketplace, trusted automotive data, AI capabilities and dealer solutions to create more seamless experiences and measurable customer outcomes.

Bhatt joins Cars.com from Rithum, a commerce technology company, where he was Chief Product Officer. Before that, he was Chief Product and Technology Officer at Realtor.com, leading product, engineering, AI and data for one of the largest online property marketplaces. Earlier, he led product for Google Shopping's growth and transactions platform, served as Chief Product Officer at RetailMeNot, and was part of the senior leadership team at Flipkart, where he helped build the company's mobile commerce business from the ground up, scaling it to over 75 million users and $4 billion in revenue. He began his career as a software engineer at Hewlett Packard.

"Cars.com is evolving into a more intelligent, connected marketplace - one that builds consumer confidence and delivers greater value to our customers," said Tobi Hartmann, CEO of Cars.com. "Mausam brings the product vision, deep marketplace expertise and execution mindset to help us accelerate that evolution and unlock the full potential of our platform. He understands how to build products that create meaningful value on both sides of a marketplace, and his leadership will be instrumental as we bring our next generation of experiences to market."

"Cars.com has built an impressive foundation of trusted content, technology, data and dealer solutions," said Bhatt. "What excites me most is the opportunity to bring these capabilities together to create more intuitive, connected experiences that build trust and deliver meaningful value for consumers and dealers. The strategy is clear, the opportunity is significant, and I'm excited to work with this team to bring it to life."

About Cars.com

Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) is a leading marketplace for automotive sales. For over 25 years, we've combined the most reviews in the industry, straight answers, and tools that cut through the noise to help shoppers make confident car decisions. Our scaled marketplace paired with interconnected technology, data, and media gives dealers and OEMs everything they need to sell more cars. Learn more at Cars.com.

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.