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PR Newswire
29.10.2026 12:44 Uhr
40 Leser
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Meitav Investment House Announces Immediate Report on Selected Business Data for September 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) today published its selected monthly business data for September 2026. The Company reports these data, which are material to its operations, under the monthly reporting mechanism announced in its immediate report dated March 2, 2026 (Reference No. 2026-01-019142). The mechanism was adopted to increase the transparency of Meitav's operations and improve the information available to investors.

These monthly data supplement, and do not replace, the Company's investor presentations, immediate reports, and periodic and quarterly reports issued in accordance with applicable law. The periodic and quarterly reports also include disclosure of these data.

Below are the selected business data1 as of September 30, 2026:

Assets Under Management (AUM):

  • Meitav Provident & Pension Funds: NIS 255.0 billion
  • Meitav Mutual Funds: NIS 124.9 billion
  • Meitav Portfolio Management: NIS 103.2 billion2
  • Alternative Investments: NIS 1.7 billion

Total AUM: NIS 484.8 billion (approximately $158 billion)3, an increase of approximately 18.5% compared to total AUM as of December 31, 2025.

  • Credit portfolio in the non-bank credit segment: NIS 4.23 billion (approximately $1.38 billion)3
  • Number of clients at Meitav Trade (retail brokerage): 135 thousand clients

About Meitav Investment House

Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) is Israel's largest investment house, managing financial assets of approximately NIS 484.8 billion for over 1.7 million clients as of September 2026. Established in 1979, the firm specializes in provident and pension funds, mutual funds, and tailored portfolio management, offering advanced, technology-driven financial solutions. In addition, Meitav has a large retail brokerage platform, institutional brokerage activity, credit activities and alternative asset management.

For more information, please visit: https://www.meitav.co.il/en/investor_relations

1 The selected business data are presented based on information currently available to the Company and are unaudited and unreviewed.

2 Including approximately NIS 8.2 billion in portfolios invested in mutual funds managed by Meitav Mutual Funds

3 Convenience translation only, at the Bank of Israel representative rate on September 30, 2026, of NIS 3.063 = $ 1

Company Contact:
Einat Rom, CFO
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
[email protected]

SOURCE Meitav Investment House

© 2026 PR Newswire
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