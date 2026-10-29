COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited: COSCO SHIPPING Ports Announces 2026 Third Quarter Results

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HONG KONG, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited ("COSCO SHIPPING Ports" or "CSP" or the "Company", SEHK: 1199), the world's leading ports logistics service provider, today announced the results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the 3 months and 9 months ended 30 September 2026.

2026 Third Quarter Results Highlights

Total throughput increased by 8.4% YoY to 42,266,553 TEU

Equity throughput increased by 8.1% YoY to 12,884,563 TEU

Revenue of the Company increased by 13.0% YoY to US$484,325,000

Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company increased by 0.1% YoY to US$82,589,000

2026 9 Months Results Highlights

Total throughput increased by 8.1% YoY to 122,423,600 TEU

Equity throughput increased by 7.4% YoY to 37,376,571 TEU

Revenue of the Company increased by 12.6% YoY to US$1,389,669,000

Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company increased by 19.7% YoY to US$316,261,000

FINANCIAL REVIEW

COSCO SHIPPING Ports continued to achieve steady improvements in operational quality and efficiency and leveraged an efficient and tightly-knit port and shipping network to lay a solid foundation for the sustainable development of its businesses. In the third quarter of 2026, revenue increased by 13.0% YoY to US$484.3 million while gross profit increased by 19.3% YoY to US$128.1 million, recording an increase in growth rate. The revenue for the first nine months increased by 12.6% YoY to US$1,389.7 million, gross profit increased by 12.6% YoY to US$367.6 million, and the profit attributable to equity holders of the Company increased by 19.7% YoY to US$316.3 million.

OPERATIONAL REVIEW

China

For the three months ended 30 September 2026, total throughput of the terminals in China increased by 4.9% YoY to 30,944,536 TEU (3Q2025: 29,502,970 TEU) and accounted for 73.2% of the Group's total throughput. Total equity throughput of terminals in China increased by 4.9% YoY to 8,836,915 TEU (3Q2025: 8,422,090 TEU), accounting for 68.6% of the Group's total equity throughput.

Bohai Rim

For the three months ended 30 September 2026, total throughput of the Bohai Rim region increased by 4.3% YoY to 14,119,086 TEU (3Q2025: 13,542,749 TEU) and accounted for 33.4% of the Group's total. Total equity throughput of the Bohai Rim region increased by 3.5% YoY to 3,596,452 TEU (3Q2025: 3,475,303 TEU) and accounted for 27.9% of the Group's total equity throughput. Driven by the increasing investment demand in artificial intelligence, exports of high-tech products recorded steady growth, contributing a 6.7% YoY increase in the total throughput of Dalian Container Terminal Co., Ltd. to 1,460,461 TEU (3Q2025: 1,368,930 TEU).

Yangtze River Delta

For the three months ended 30 September 2026, total throughput of the Yangtze River Delta region decreased by 0.3% YoY to 4,337,745 TEU (3Q2025: 4,351,648 TEU) and accounted for 10.3% of the Group's total. Total equity throughput of the Yangtze River Delta region increased by 1.6% YoY to 1,267,657 TEU (3Q2025: 1,247,595 TEU) and accounted for 9.8% of the Group's total equity throughput. Wuhan CSP Terminal Co., Ltd. ("CSP Wuhan Terminal") has continued to consolidate its hub position and build a denser shipping route network. It has also continuously strengthened its port-railway cargo sourcing competitiveness, driving a 17.0% YoY increase in total throughput to 87,112 TEU (3Q2025: 74,429 TEU).

Southeast Coast and Others

For the three months ended 30 September 2026, total throughput of the Southeast Coast and Others region increased by 7.6% YoY to 1,514,882 TEU (3Q2025: 1,407,977 TEU) and accounted for 3.6% of the Group's total throughput. Total equity throughput of Southeast Coast and Others region increased by 7.7% YoY to 1,179,290 TEU (3Q2025: 1,095,296 TEU) and accounted for 9.2% of the Group's total equity throughput. Xiamen Ocean Gate Container Terminal Co., Ltd. launched several new foreign trade routes within the year, driving a 7.8% YoY increase in total throughput to 753,836 TEU (3Q2025: 699,553 TEU).

Pearl River Delta

For the three months ended 30 September 2026, total throughput of the Pearl River Delta region increased by 7.6% to 8,300,352 TEU (3Q2025: 7,710,996 TEU) and accounted for 19.6% of the Group's total throughput. Total equity throughput of the Pearl River Delta region increased by 7.1% YoY to 2,225,574 TEU (3Q2025: 2,077,750 TEU) and accounted for 17.3% of the Group's total equity throughput. Leveraging two-way trade with emerging markets such as Southeast Asia, Guangzhou South China Oceangate Container Terminal Company Limited recorded significant growth in both intra-Asia and Africa-bound routes, driving a 13.6% YoY increase in total throughput to 1,670,028 TEU (3Q2025: 1,470,426 TEU).

Southwest Coast

For the three months ended 30 September 2026, total throughput of the Southwest Coast region increased by 7.3% YoY to 2,672,471 TEU (3Q2025: 2,489,600 TEU), accounting for 6.3% of the Group's total throughput. Total equity throughput of the Southwest Coast region increased by 7.9% YoY to 567,942 TEU (3Q2025: 526,146 TEU) and accounted for 4.4% of the Group's total equity throughput. Beibu Gulf Port Co., Ltd. has accelerated the development of the Beibu Gulf International Gateway Port and International Hub Port, driving a YoY increase in Southwest Coast region.

Overseas

For the three months ended 30 September 2026, total throughput in overseas terminals increased by 19.4% YoY to 11,322,017 TEU (3Q2025: 9,478,574 TEU) and accounted for 26.8% of the Group's total. Total equity throughput of overseas region increased by 15.6% YoY to 4,047,648 TEU (3Q2025: 3,499,958 TEU) and accounted for 31.4% of the Group's total equity throughput. Benefiting from growing demand in the Mediterranean region, Piraeus Container Terminal Single Member S.A. ("Piraeus Terminal") achieved a 11.4% YoY increase in total throughput to 1,090,284 TEU (3Q2025: 978,711 TEU). COSCO SHIPPING Ports Chancay PERU S.A. ("CSP Chancay Terminal") made full efforts to improve its route network and actively build international logistics corridors, completing the "three mainlines and five feeders" route layout, further enhancing regional connectivity and driving a 24.9% YoY increase in total throughput to 139,669 TEU (3Q2025: 111,862 TEU).

PROSPECTS

Since the beginning of 2026, the global economic and trade landscape has continued to undergo deep adjustments, with geopolitical tensions, changes in trade policies and supply chain cost pressures intertwined. Against this backdrop, COSCO SHIPPING Ports has continued to strengthen the resilience of its global network, actively respond to the spillover effects of the Middle East situation and the challenges brought by shipping alliance restructuring, and fully leverage its synergies with COSCO SHIPPING Group and the Ocean Alliance. In the third quarter, leveraging its global layout and prudent operations, the Company sustained YoY growth in both total throughput and profit attributable to equity holders, while operating quality and efficiency improved steadily.

Recently, benefiting from supply chain adjustments and strong investment in artificial intelligence, both the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) have upwardly revised their forecasts for global economic growth and global goods trade growth, with growth expected to continue in 2027. According to statistics from the General Administration of Customs of China, in the first three quarters of this year, the total value of goods imports and exports reached RMB39.94 trillion, representing a YoY increase of 18.8%. Of this, exports amounted to RMB23.2 trillion, a YoY increase of 16.4%, and imports totaled RMB16.74 trillion, a YoY increase of 22.3%. Market diversification continued to expand, with significant growth in imports and exports with free trade partners. The export structure continued to improve toward new and higher-quality products, with rapid growth in exports of high-tech products and green products. Looking ahead, although global economic and trade conditions still face considerable uncertainty, and the trajectory of the Middle East situation, energy price volatility, supply chain cost pressures and changes in trade policies will continue to affect the shipping market, the growth forecasts for the global economy and goods trade, as well as the strong momentum demonstrated by China's foreign trade in terms of market diversification and export structure upgrading, bring positive opportunities to the port industry.

In the face of opportunities and challenges, the Company will actively respond with a focus on the following three aspects. First, continuously optimize its global resource layout. We will seize opportunities in emerging markets and regional cooperation, enhance the service capabilities and risk resistance of key node ports, optimize trunk and feeder network connectivity, seek controlling stakes in strategic hub ports, and take equity stakes in key gateway ports at appropriate times, so as to build an efficient and collaborative global terminal system. At the same time, we will capture the opportunities brought by the recovery of the Suez Canal and strengthen service support and cargo sourcing capabilities at hub ports along the route. Second, deepen lean operations and synergies. We will strengthen the operational capabilities of hub ports such as CSP Wuhan Terminal, Piraeus Terminal, CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal and CSP Chancay Terminal, closely monitor the Middle East situation, and improve contingency plans and multi-route logistics corridors. We will adopt customer demand-oriented precision marketing, attract new shipping routes and extra vessel calls, deepen business linkages with the Group's internal fleet, promote revenue growth and cost reduction, and use digital empowerment to improve terminal operating efficiency. Third, accelerate innovation-driven development. Focusing on the two main lines of "digital intelligence" and "green and low-carbon", we will advance full-process automation of terminal operations and the application of artificial intelligence, expand the use of clean energy, participate in the construction of green fuel supply chains, cultivate new quality productive forces in the port and shipping industry, build new momentum for sustainable development, and create long-term stable returns for shareholders.

About COSCO SHIPPING Ports (https://ports.coscoshipping.com)

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (Stock Code: 1199) is a leading ports logistics service provider in the world and its terminals portfolio covers the five main port regions and the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River in China, Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, South America and Africa, etc. As at 30 September 2026, COSCO SHIPPING Ports operated and managed 395 berths at 40 ports globally, of which 245 were for containers.

Building on the brand philosophy of "The Ports for ALL", COSCO SHIPPING Ports has established its corporate mission of "Connecting Different Worlds" and is committed to maintaining a customer-centric approach to continuously improve the service and capacity of its global network and enhance the strategic positioning of key node ports and optimise logistics resource distribution. Leveraging ports as a conduit to connect global shipping services and serve global trade, the Company is dedicated to establishing a platform for mutual benefits and shared successes for all stakeholders involved with a vision of becoming "the leading global port logistics service provider with a customer-oriented focus".

Please visit the Company's website(https://ports.coscoshipping.com)and the designated website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited(https://www.hkexnews.hk)for 2026 Third Quarter Results Announcement.

SOURCE COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited