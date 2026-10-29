Rackspace Technology, Inc.: HGS Selects Rackspace Technology for Private AI Infrastructure Powered by AMD

HGS becomes first announced GSI customer of Rackspace's Managed Compute and Inference Platform, powered by AMD

Multi-year infrastructure and services agreement adds to Rackspace's Enterprise AI growth vector

Deployment gives HGS greater control over AI compute, while expanding its ability to deliver private and sovereign-ready cloud solutions to enterprise customers

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a global enterprise AI infrastructure and solutions provider, today announced that Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed on BSE & NSE), an intelligent experiences partner, has selected Rackspace to provide the private cloud, AI compute infrastructure, powered by AMD, supporting its strategy to deliver AI-powered intelligent experiences for enterprise customers. The 3-year deployment will begin in December 2026 and will give HGS greater control over AI economics, security and compute while expanding the solutions it can offer enterprise customers in the US and UK. HGS is part of the multi-billion-dollar Hinduja Group, one of the world's largest diversified business groups. The deal also marks the first announced GSI customer deployment under Rackspace's multiyear AMD compute agreement.

As AI reshapes the business process services industry, providers are moving beyond traditional outsourcing models to deliver more technology and AI-enabled services. That evolution requires infrastructure capable of supporting AI alongside existing business-critical workloads, with dedicated compute, operational expertise, deployment flexibility and the performance and control enterprises require.

"AI is forcing a fundamental reset of the business services industry," said Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst, HFS Research. "Competitive advantage will increasingly come from providers that can combine deep process expertise with the AI infrastructure, compute and operational capabilities needed to deliver at scale. The HGS and Rackspace relationship is a strong example of how services firms can bring together domain expertise and technology execution to build the foundation for the next generation of AI-enabled services."

"As HGS expands its AI capabilities, we recognize that production AI requires us to think differently about the infrastructure beneath our applications," said Venkatesh Korla, Global Chief Executive Officer of HGS. "Working with Rackspace gives us control over the cost, security and performance of our AI infrastructure, and adds private and sovereign-ready cloud capabilities that broaden what we can deliver to customers."

The multi-year Rackspace and AMD agreement covers an initial 30 MW footprint of dedicated AMD compute across Rackspace's global data centers from late 2026 through 2028. The agreement established AMD as a strategic technology partner for the silicon layer of Rackspace's governed enterprise AI stack, expanding the compute options available to customers as their AI requirements evolve. The HGS selection and deployment demonstrate how that investment translates into infrastructure for enterprise AI workloads.

"AI is pushing enterprises to reconsider where critical workloads run and how much control they retain over their infrastructure, data and economics," said Gajen Kandiah, Chief Executive Officer of Rackspace Technology. "HGS shows what production AI requires: dedicated compute, private cloud and managed operations working alongside public cloud. We built our governed enterprise AI stack for exactly this, and the AMD agreement gives customers a clear path from capacity to production."

By adding Rackspace's private cloud, data center, and AI infrastructure to its technology and managed services capabilities, HGS is expanding its offerings stack for enterprise customers. The infrastructure will help HGS bring secure, real-time customer context into frontline interactions and digital channels, enabling more personalized and responsive experiences at critical moments. It also strengthens HGS' ability to support organizations looking for greater control over their data, AI environments, and regulatory requirements.

The deployment reflects continued investment by Rackspace in a governed enterprise AI stack, bringing together dedicated AI compute, private cloud infrastructure and managed operations to support enterprise AI at production scale. The deployment also demonstrates the role private cloud and dedicated AI infrastructure can play as technology and business services providers evolve their operating models for an AI-driven market.

About HGS

HGS is a global provider of technology, AI, and business services that helps organizations transform with confidence. Rooted in decades of operational excellence, HGS combines automation, analytics, artificial intelligence, and deep domain expertise to deliver Intelligent Experiences across the customer lifecycle, from digital customer care to back-office operations, human resources outsourcing, and advanced contact center solutions.

Building on our strong foundation in CX and business process management, we are expanding into new related areas by integrating technology, data, and operational insight to deliver real business results. Our Realized AI methodology brings discipline, speed, and certainty to transformation, delivering right-sized, practical solutions that work here and now, including a 90-day Proof of Value commitment that validates measurable impact in live environments before scaling.

HGS also operates NXTDIGITAL (www.nxtdigital.in), India's premier digital media distribution company, providing satellite, digital cable, and broadband services to over 4.8 million customers across 1,500 cities and towns.

Part of the multi-billion-dollar Hinduja Group, HGS takes a "globally local" approach with ~16,710 employees across 10 countries and 23 delivery centers, supporting some of the world's most recognized brands.

HGS. Experience Intelligence. Learn more at https://hgs.com.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) is the operator of the full enterprise AI stack from governed private cloud to AI inference and agents in production. With an Outcomes-as-a-Service model built on secure infrastructure, data foundations, and forward-deployed engineering, Rackspace delivers business results for regulated and mission-critical industries where governance, sovereignty, and uptime are non-negotiable. Learn more at www.rackspace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits, timing, scope and scale of the agreement between Rackspace Technology and HGS and the broader Rackspace-AMD AI Compute agreement, anticipated customer demand for AI infrastructure, and Rackspace's business strategy and future operating results. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of Rackspace Technology's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Rackspace Technology undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Gracie LePere

publicrelations@rackspace.com

Thanuja B M

Thanuja.Megharaj@hgs.com