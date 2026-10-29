Agthia Group: Agthia Academy Completes First International Programme, Advancing Emirati Talent in Food Production

Agthia Academy Completes First International Programme, Advancing Emirati Talent in Food Production

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agthia Group PJSC (AGTHIA:UH), one of the region's leading food and beverage companies, and Bühler Group, the Swiss technology company specializing in solutions for the food, feed, and mobility industries, have concluded the first training program of the Agthia Academy. Focused on strengthening technical skills and manufacturing expertise in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) food sector, the programme closed with a recognition ceremony for the participants, attended by the UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri and strategic partners.

Participants completed hours of training in Abu Dhabi and Switzerland, covering milling, baking, and food production. The programme combined classroom learning with hands-on experience at Agthia's facilities and Bühler's training centers.

The Academy is supported by strategic partners, including the Department of Economic Development (DED), Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), and is endorsed by Zayed University, United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) and Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches. Together, these partnerships bring government, regulators, academia and industry together around a shared ambition to drive growth and strengthen the UAE's food and beverage (F&B) sector.

Commenting on the milestone, Salmeen Alameri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Agthia Group, said: "The resilience of the food sector starts with people and knowledge. Through Agthia Academy, we are committed to developing the capabilities needed to advance the UAE's food ecosystem and connecting Emirati talent with world-class expertise. This program translates that commitment into action, helping build the skills and expertise that will support the UAE's long-term food security ambitions."

Heiko Feuring, President at Bühler for Middle East, Africa & India, said: "Food manufacturing is becoming more sophisticated, and state-of-the-art technologies requires strong technical know-how. Through this partnership, we combine Agthia's market leadership with Bühler's global food-processing expertise. The Academy turns these strengths into practical training, giving participants direct exposure to the technologies, processes, and expertise required in modern food production."

Agthia Academy, powered by Bühler, is a first-of-its-kind capability-building platform designed to equip Emirati entrepreneurs and food-science students with expertise in food manufacturing, including milling, baking and production excellence. The programme combined classroom learning and hands-on technical training at Agthia Group's facilities in Abu Dhabi with international training and exposure at Bühler Group's training centres in Switzerland, giving participants practical experience and insights into world-class food processing and manufacturing practices.

About Agthia:

Agthia Group PJSC is a leading Abu Dhabi-headquartered food and beverage company. With a diversified portfolio of more than 20 trusted brands across Water & Food, Snacking, Protein & Frozen, and Agri-Business, the Group operates across 7 countries and serves consumers in over 60 markets worldwide. With a workforce exceeding 13,000 employees, Agthia combines scale, strong operational capabilities, innovation, and a commitment to sustainability to create long-term value across the food and beverage value chain.

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