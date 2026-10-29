Wafer-level access to Hprobe's 3D magnetic field prober enables full design-of-experiment matrices in a single run.

Neuranics, a Scottish company pioneering ultra-sensitive TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) sensing solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Hprobe, a Mycronic company and leader in magnetic device characterisation systems.

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Neuranics and Hprobe collaborate on wafer-level magnetic sensing testing.

A key element of the partnership is access to Hprobe's automated wafer probing technology, enabling magnetic measurements to be performed directly at wafer level before devices are diced and packaged. Rather than evaluating a handful of packaged devices, Neuranics will be able to characterise hundreds of sensor sites across an entire wafer under controlled 3D magnetic field conditions, providing richer datasets and faster feedback for sensor development.

The agreement provides a framework for joint technical activities spanning wafer-level sensor characterisation, measurement methodologies, device integration and the exploration of future multi-axis sensing solutions. The resulting data will provide insight into parameters such as sensitivity, offset and noise across entire wafers, helping to accelerate design iterations, optimise device performance and support future product development. Alongside technical collaboration, the partnership will also support research engagement and talent development, helping build the skills and expertise required for the future growth of the magnetic sensing ecosystem.

Noel McKenna, CEO of Neuranics:

"Access to high-quality wafer-level magnetic characterisation has the potential to significantly accelerate our development cycle. Instead of evaluating a limited number of packaged devices, we can gain insight from hundreds of measurement sites across an entire wafer, allowing us to optimise designs more quickly, validate new concepts faster and make more informed development decisions. We're excited to work with Hprobe to strengthen our sensor development capabilities and accelerate the delivery of next-generation TMR technologies."

Laurent Lebrun, President of Hprobe:

"Neuranics has developed an exciting TMR technology platform with significant potential across multiple applications. Through this partnership, we look forward to applying Hprobe's advanced magnetic characterisation capabilities to support sensor evaluation, accelerate innovation and contribute to the development of future magnetic sensing solutions."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing magnetic sensing technologies and strengthening the capabilities required for their broader adoption across industry. By bringing together expertise in sensor development, wafer-level characterisation and applied research, Neuranics and Hprobe aim to support faster innovation and the development of increasingly capable magnetic sensing solutions.

About Neuranics

Neuranics, based in Scotland, is a pioneering company at the forefront of TMR magnetic sensing solutions. By integrating ultra-sensitive TMR technology with custom circuit design and advanced hardware and software, Neuranics develops transformative solutions for advanced magnetic field measurement across XR, next-generation human-machine interfaces, wearable health monitoring, and non-destructive testing.

Neuranics and Hprobe collaborate on wafer-level magnetic sensing testing.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Charlene Alcantar

info@neuranics.com

www.neuranics.com