NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) ("NUBURU" or the "Company"), a dual-use Defense Security integrated platform company, today announced that it has received formal notice from NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with all of the NYSE American continued listing standards set forth in Part 10 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the "Company Guide").

On April 29, 2025, NUBURU received a notice of noncompliance from NYSE Regulation indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Section 1003(a)(i) of the Company Guide, which requires a company to maintain stockholders' equity of $2.0 million or more if it has reported losses from continuing operations or net losses in two of its three most recent fiscal years. On July 22, 2025, NYSE American notified the Company that it had accepted the Company's plan outlining definitive actions that the Company has taken or will take to regain compliance with NYSE American's continued listing standards (the "Compliance Plan") and granted a plan period through October 29, 2026.

On May 12, 2026, in light of the reported stockholders' deficit of approximately $15.2 million as of December 31, 2025 and historical net losses, the Company received a subsequent notice from NYSE Regulation indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Section 1003(a)(ii) of the Company Guide, which requires a company to maintain stockholders' equity of $4.0 million or more if it has reported losses from continuing operations or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years. NYSE American did not require that a new compliance plan be provided with respect to such increased compliance threshold and the Company continued to operate under the Compliance Plan previously accepted by NYSE American.

In a letter dated October 29, 2026, NYSE Regulation informed the Company that it has resolved the previously disclosed continued listing deficiencies under Sections 1003(a)(i) and 1003(a)(ii) of the Company Guide. As a result, the "below compliance" (".BC") indicator will no longer be disseminated, and the Company will be removed from the list of NYSE American noncompliant issuers on the NYSE American's website. The Company will remain subject to NYSE Regulation's continued listing monitoring procedures and remains committed to maintaining strong financial discipline and governance going forward. In accordance with Section 1009(h) of the Company Guide, if the Company is again determined to be below any of the continued listing standards within 12 months of the end of the Compliance Plan, NYSE American will examine the relationship between the two incidents of noncompliance and re-evaluate the Company's method of financial recovery from the first incident. NYSE American will then take the appropriate action, which, depending on the circumstances, may include truncating the compliance procedures described in Section 1009 of the NYSE American Company Guide or immediately initiating delisting proceedings.

"We are pleased to have resolved this matter and regained full compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards," said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About NUBURU

NUBURU, Inc. is developing a dual-use Defense Security integrated platform combining operating businesses and technology-development initiatives. Following completion of its acquisition of a 70% controlling interest in Tekne S.p.A. on October 15, 2026, the group brings together Tekne's electronic-warfare and special-vehicle capabilities, Lyocon's laser and photonics engineering, and Orbit's operational-resilience software. NUBURU is focused on integration and commercial execution across defense, security, critical-infrastructure and digital-resilience markets. New integrated capabilities remain subject to technical validation, customer requirements and applicable approvals. For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements regarding the Company's regaining and maintaining compliance with the Company Guide and its continued listing on NYSE American, integration of its businesses and commercial execution of its products. These statements reflect current expectations and are not guarantees.

Actual results may differ materially because of risks and uncertainties, including potential future violations leading to immediate suspension and commencement of delisting proceedings; failure to satisfy equity or other listing requirements; ineffective disclosure or compliance procedures; changes in reported financial results; operating losses, liquidity and financing needs; dilution; integration and execution risks; and other factors described in the Company's SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of their date. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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Contacts:

NUBURU Investor Relations: ir@nuburu.net

Media Contact: press@nuburu.net

Public Relations Global Partnerships: Phoenix MGMT Consulting

PR@PhoenixMGMTConsulting.com

Website: www.nuburu.net