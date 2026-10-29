Bridgeline Digital: Multi-Brand Hardware Manufacturer Selects HawkSearch for AI-Powered Product Discovery

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered product discovery and eCommerce solutions, announced today that a multi-brand hardware and tools manufacturer has selected HawkSearch to power search and product discovery across two of its brands. In this competitive win, HawkSearch replaces an existing solution and expands the manufacturer 's use of AI-powered product discovery across its unified commerce experience.

The manufacturer operates a portfolio of hardware and tool brands serving both professional and consumer markets. Two of its brands participate in a unified eCommerce environment that allows shoppers to move between brands, add products to a shared cart, and complete a single checkout.

AI-Powered Product Discovery Across Multiple Brands

For hardware and replacement-part catalogs, product discovery can require more than conventional keyword matching. The manufacturer evaluated HawkSearch capabilities including personalization, recommendations, entitlements, visitor targeting and Unit of Measure functionality.

The new HawkSearch deployment will include:

Keyword Search for traditional product discovery

Recommendations to surface relevant products

Marketing and Merchandising capabilities for greater control over product experiences

Image and Visual Search for visually driven discovery

HawkSearch Shopping Assistant for conversational, AI-powered product discovery

The Shopping Assistant extends product discovery beyond traditional search by enabling shoppers to ask questions, receive personalized recommendations and add items to their cart using eCommerce information such as pricing and entitlements.

Built for Unified eCommerce Experiences

The selection demonstrates HawkSearch's ability to combine traditional search, merchandising, personalization and AI-powered discovery within a multi-brand eCommerce strategy.

"Commerce companies with complex product catalogs need search functionality that can handle precision while also giving customers new ways to discover the right products," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This competitive win demonstrates how HawkSearch brings together advanced search, merchandising, Visual Search and the Shopping Assistant to support a connected, multi-brand buying experience."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology. Its HawkSearch platform delivers advanced search, personalization, and merchandising capabilities for B2B and B2C enterprises across high-growth industries.

Learn more at: www.hawksearch.com and www.bridgeline.com .

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/multi-brand-hardware-manufacturer-selects-hawksearch-for-ai-power-1239899